Stellar Blade Flood Gate puzzle solution

Figuring out how to solve the Matrix 11 Flood Gate puzzle in Stellar Blade definitely puts you under pressure. As soon as you enter the puzzle the water begins to flow after a brief countdown, giving you only a limited amount of time to find a solution.

As with many Stellar Blade puzzles presented to you during the main story, this one will block you from progressing any further until you figure it out. If you're stuck in the pandemonium of pipes then don't worry, we're here to help.

Without further ado, here's the Stellar Blade Matrix 11 Flood Gate puzzle solution.

How to solve the Matrix 11 Flood Gate puzzle in Stellar Blade

To solve the Matrix 11 Flood Gate puzzle in Stellar Blade you need to quickly connect the pipes in each square to create a pathway to the final bottom right square.

Below, you can find the Matrix 11 Flood Gate puzzle solution:

Image credit: Eurogamer/Shift Up

Here are the instructions for solving the flood gate puzzle step by step:

Turn the pipes beneath the starting one in the top right corner so one pipe is connected to the top and exit pipe is pointing to the right. Turn the pipe to the right of this one so that one side connects to the previous pipe and the exit pipe is pointing upwards. Then, go to the next pipe which is to the right of the starting pipe. Connect one part of it to the pipe below, the previous one you moved, and make sure the exit pipe is facing right. Turn the next section to the right so that the pipes are horizontal. Then, rotate the next pipe section in the top right corner so one side connects to the horizontal pipe and the exit pipe is facing down. Go down to the next pipe and rotate it so one side connects to the pipe above with the exit pipe facing left. Then, go to the next pipe section to the left. Rotate it so one side is connected to the previous pipe and the exit pipe is facing down. Go down one pipe to the next section, rotate this one so that one side connects to the previous pipe and the exit pipe is facing left. Go to the next section on the left, rotate this pipe so one side connects to the previous pipe and the exit pipe is facing down. From this pipe, move to the section below it. This should now be second pipe in from the left on the bottom row. Rotate it so that one pipe connects to the previous one you moved and the exit pipe is facing the right. Move along to the right and rotate the section so the pipes are horizontal.

You will need to be fast as the water begins flowing through the moment you enter the puzzle, if you're too slow and water escapes, you will need to start again.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Shift Up

Once you've successfully connected the pipes, the flood gates will open and Eve can continue to the next area.

That's it for now! If you're looking for more Stellar Blade content, check out our page listing all of the outfits and how to get them. You should take a peek at our page showing you how to get Vitcoins too.