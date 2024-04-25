Vitcoins are a currency used to activate Supply Camps in Stellar Blade, but you can also use them to buy outfits, earrings, and glasses for Eve.

You need quite a lot of these elusive coins if you plan on expanding Eve's wardrobe, so we've got details on how to get Vitcoins in Stellar Blade below to speed things along.

For more help with Eve's journey in Stellar Blade, we've got pages on how to fast travel and how to get the Solar Tower chest.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings Stellar Blade Trailer.Watch on YouTube

How to get Vitcoins in Stellar Blade

We've got more details below, but in short, here's how to get Vitcoins in Stellar Blade:

Find Supply Camps.

Destroy boxes.

Complete Requests and side quests.

Destroy resource robots.

Explore hidden areas.

Return to areas and get respawned Vitcoins.

Buy from Clyde in the Great Desert (late-game area)

Generally, the best way to get Vitcoins in Stellar Blade is to smash every box you come across and complete side content like Requests while exploring. So if you're mainlining the story, you might find your Vitcoin purse a little lighter than those who like taking their time. Remember to keep smashing boxes when they respawn though, as Vitcoins can still drop from them!

Boxes can also contain enemies and explosives, so be prepared to dodge or fight after smashing them. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Shift Up

It's also worth keeping in mind that you don't have to activate every Supply Camp you find. So if you're just a few coins short of that outfit you've been spying, pick up Vitcoins at a few Supply Camps and just leave them unactivated for now. You can always come back later to activate a Supply Camp once you've built your stock up again.

Complete Requests and side quests

Although you don't always get Vitcoins for completing them, Requests and side quests are a great way to earn some extra Vitcoins while earning other rewards, and learning a little more about Xion's citizens. Requests picked up from the Bulletin Board in Xion are often far quicker to complete than regular side quests, so if you spot one with a Vitcoin reward, it's worth accepting.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Shift Up

If you're good at maths (or read our guide…), we recommend doing the Simple Puzzle Request when it unlocks, as the quest only takes a few minutes to complete and rewards two Vitcoins.

Destroy resource robots

These little robots don't always drop Vitcoins, but they're well worth destroying for the other loot they drop anyway. Listen for their scuttling while exploring, or be on the lookout for a small blue object while scanning with the drone to find resource robots.

Make sure to stand back after killing a resource robot, as they explode right after.

These resource robots can also drop passwords and other useful resources. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Shift Up

Explore hidden areas

It's the most time consuming method, but you're rewarded with a lot of Vitcoins (amongst other goodies, like Can collectibles) for taking the time to explore the environment in Stellar Blade. For example, climbing the large statue on Silent Street in Eidos 7 rewards two Vitcoins, and we found a cluster of boxes in the Wasteland packed with Vitcoins while investigating off the main path.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Shift Up

We recommend making liberal use of the drone's scanning feature to make sure you're not missing any Vitcoins as you make your way through each new area.

Get respawned Vitcoins

Don't forget to keep breaking those boxes when you return to Xion! The same applies to all areas you revisit, but we've found that Vitcoins tend to drop from boxes in Xion the most often, and even better, they continue to drop on return visits.

The coins don't respawn consistently, but it happens often enough to be worth your time while passing through.

Xion is a great place to passively farm Vitcoins. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Shift Up

Good luck searching for Vitcoins!