Unlocking the Solar Tower Chest in Stellar Blade can seem tricky at first, but it's actually far simpler than you think. While attempting to restore power to the Wastelands you'll find yourself at the Solar Tower and nearby is a locked chest balanced on top of some shipping containers.

You will need to do a bit of detective work, puzzle solving and butt kicking to get to this Stellar Blade chest. It's worth it though, as hidden inside it is one of 49 collectibles that Eve has a fascination with.

Without further ado, we're here to show you how to get the Wasteland Solar Tower Chest in Stellar Blade.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

How to get the Wasteland Solar Tower Chest in Stellar Blade

To get the Wasteland Solar Tower Chest in Stellar Blade you need to activate all four Tetrastar consoles before climbing to the chest .

First things first, you need to face the Solar Tower and then look to the right of it. You should be able to see a broken old billboard here, walk over to it and deal with the Naytiba chilling underneath it.

Then, stand underneath the billboard and look to the right. You should see an inactive Tetrastar console here, walk over to it and interact with it with R2 to activate it. You cannot activate this if you're in combat, which is why we advise taking down the local Naytiba first.

From the first console use your Compass to face north. You should see a worn-down antenna here with the next Tetrastar console underneath it. Head over here, deal with the Naytiba and use R2 to interact with the console to activate it.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Shift Up

Two down, two to go. From the second console location face north east to see a yellow box in the distance near another worn-down antenna.

You know the drill, head over here, make that Naytiba regret existing and then interact with the console here with R2 to activate it.

From here, turn to face the yellow box. Surprise! This is more than decoration, use R2 to grab onto it and face south south west towards a stack of two shipping containers. The crate, if you've not already seen it, is on top of them.

While holding the yellow box push or pull it over to this container stack with L so that you're facing the open side at the top of it. The other sides are covered in bars and push the box so that it's reasonably close to the stack.

When you're happy with the placement, climb on top of the box and either use double jump to get across to the top of the container stack or jump then dash to cover the distance. You might need to adjust your yellow box if you find Eve falling short.

Once you're on top of the container stack interact with the console here and if the other three have been activated the chest will unlock.

Your reward for unlocking the Solar Tower Chest in Stellar Blade is the Potential Tempest Can!

That's it for now! If you're looking for more Stellar Blade content, check out our pages showing you the Wisdom Puzzle code solution and our Lost Ark walkthrough.