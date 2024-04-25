Wisdom Puzzle is another Request in Stellar Blade that tasks you with solving a maths puzzle in Xion.

This second question is even harder than the first, so if you need a little assistance, we've detailed the Wisdom Puzzle code solution in Stellar Blade below, including exactly how to Solve the Wisdom Puzzle if you want to know how it's done.

Stellar Blade Wisdom Puzzle code solution

We have more details on how to solve this maths problem below if you're curious, but if you just want to know quickly, the Wisdom Puzzle code solution in Stellar Blade is 5005.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Shift Up

We tested this twice on Normal difficulty, and it was the same number both times, but we haven't had a chance to see if Hard difficulty or New Game Plus changes the question and solution. If the question is different in harder difficulties, or you're just curious, then keep reading to find out how to solve it!

How to solve Wisdom Puzzle in Stellar Blade

Assuming your puzzle is laid out like it is in Normal mode, then even if the numbers are different, the solution should be the same. For reference, here's what our Wisdom Puzzle question looks like:

37#21 = 928

77#44 = 3993

123#17 = 14840

71#6 = ?

This one took us a cup of tea and quite a few failed attempts to work out. Anytime we thought we were close, the solution didn't work for the rest of the examples. It took accidentally working out that the 928 was divisible by 58 to finally understand the solution for all examples.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Shift Up

To solve the Wisdom Puzzle in Stellar Blade you have to:

Add the number before the hashtag with the number after the hashtag. Subtract the number after the hashtag from the number before the hashtag. Multiply these two new numbers together to get the answer.

As you can see from the example above, 71 plus six is 77 and 71 minus six is 65. So after multiplying these two numbers, you can see the correct code has to be 5005. If your question's numbers happen to be different, then this solution should still work for you!

Stellar Blade Wisdom Puzzle rewards

The rewards for completing the Wisdom Puzzle request in Stellar Blade are:

1000 Gold

Queen of Arithmetic Badge

The Queen of Arithmetic Badge is a collectible item that you can view in Eve's inventory. Hopefully it activates a sweet memory of reading this guide every time you see it.

Have fun with the rest of Eve's journey!