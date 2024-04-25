Bar 99 is a dilapidated building in the Eidos 7 area of Stellar Blade containing a locked chest that requires a code to unlock it.

To save you time searching, we've detailed how to get the Bar 99 code in Stellar Blade below, but fair warning, the code is linked to a side quest that doesn't unlock for a while, and the rewards aren't that great.

How to get Bar 99 code in Stellar Blade

The Bar 99 code is 1228, but you need to start the 'Legion's Secret Stash' side quest to get the Bar 99 code in Stellar Blade. This side quest is a Request you pick up from the Bulletin Board in Xion next to Roxanne, after exploring Altess Levoire as part of the story.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Shift Up

If 'Legion's Secret Stash' doesn't appear on your Bulletin Board for some reason, try completing more Requests or side quests in and around Xion to trigger it.

Once you've accepted the request, go to Adam at the ship and Fast Travel back to Eidos 7. All you need to do now is take a trip back to Bar 99 and input the code to get your rewards. In case you've forgotten where it is on the return trip (it has been a while), Bar 99 is located near the beginning of Silent Street, under the first broken bridge you swing across.

Stellar Blade Bar 99 chest rewards

The rewards in the Bar 99 chest in Stellar Blade are:

Nano Elements

Advanced Nano Elements

Extreme Nano Elements

You also get 1500 Gold for turning in the 'Legion's Secret Stash' quest at the Bulletin Board in Xion.

Nano Elements are useful for upgrading Exospines or unlocking new outfits, but considering you have to wait so long to finally open the Bar 99 chest, we don't blame you for being a little disappointed with the rewards - we certainly were!