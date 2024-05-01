How to get Matrix 11 Train Door code in Stellar Blade

Finding the Matrix 11 Train Door code in Stellar Blade will put you through a rather satisfying little puzzle. After fighting for your life against a Stalker Naytiba, it's a nice change of pace.

As with most other Stellar Blade puzzles, the answer to this one is extremely close to the door you need to unlock - it's simply a case of looking around and giving a specific piece of transportation a makeover.

Without further ado, we're here to show you how to get the Matrix 11 Train Door code in Stellar Blade.

How to get the Matrix 11 Train Door code in Stellar Blade

To get the Matrix 11 Train Door code in Stellar Blade you need to clean the blood off the side of the Train on the turning platform. We'll go into detail about this further down the guide.

If you're in a rush though, the Matrix 11 Train Door code is N72R5.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Shift Up

To get the Train Door code for yourself, face the train turn table from where you just fought the Stalker and then look to your left. You should see a ladder here, climb up this and use R2 to interact with the control panel here.

When you're in control of the train, press X to spray the water. This will show you where the water exits the pipes, and this is important.

Then, use L to rotate the lift all the way around until the side of the Train with the blood stains on it is facing you. Once you can see the stains, continue to rotate the Train so the stained end is underneath the spraying water. Reactivate the water and wait for it to wash the stains away.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Shift Up

Eventually, the code on the side of the train will be revealed to be N72R5.

That's it for now! If you're looking for more Stellar Blade content, check out our Lost Ark walkthrough or our page listing all outfits and how to get them.