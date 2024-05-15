How Special Summons work in Solo Leveling Arise explained

Special Summons is a gacha mechanic in Solo Leveling: Arise where you can select a specific draw of Weapons and, hopefully, Hunters. For a cost.

While Special Summons do work in a similar fashion to the Solo Leveling: Arise banners, the ability to select which exact draw you receive can be quite handy especially if you're after a specific Hunter. Though keep in mind Special Summons does not let you select any Weapon or Hunter you want, merely a Guaranteed Draw from a selection you've made.

To help you understand this mechanic further, we've outlined how Special Summons work in Solo Leveling: Arise below. Alongside this, we've also outlined the Special Summons draw rates and cost.

Special Summons in Solo Leveling Arise explained Special Summons in Solo Leveling: Arise allows you to perform a collection of draws before selecting which set of rewards you want most. It comes at a cost though, being a pay-to-play feature of Solo Leveling: Arise. It's also important to note that you can not mix-and-match rewards; meaning, if you're after two specific Hunters but get them in separate draws, you must choose between them. Keep in mind that both Hunters and Weapons can also be drawn multiple times from Special Summon draws. Special Summons also has its own pool separate to Solo Leveling: Arise's banners, which means certain Hunters, especially those connected to limited banners, might not be included. You also need to purchase Special Summons Tickets as, unlike the other Solo Leveling: Arise Banner Passes, they can not be earned via completing in-game activities or achievements. An example of a Special Summons draw. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Netmarble

How Special Summons work in Solo Leveling Arise Special Summons are unlocked after completing the tutorial for Solo Leveling: Arise, which can take up to an hour. Once you've achieved this feat, you'll be able to access it by selecting the 'Special Summons' button while in the Hunters Association lobby. Image credit: Eurogamer/Netmarble Once you're on the 'Special Summons' screen you'll be able to perform 15 Special Summons draws by pressing 'Start Special Summons'. Though Solo Leveling: Arise subscription holders will be able to perform 30. You will need to make all of these draws before selecting your Guaranteed Draw. Where to find the Special Summons feature. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Netmarble The moment you make your first draw, the 'Time Until Guaranteed Draw' timer will start counting down. This timer determines how long your Special Summons will be available for and once it resets, so do your draws. At the time of writing, its maximum time was two days. This gives you a good amount of time to decide whether you actually want one of your Special Summons draws. We recommend taking a look at the Special Summons cost section as tickets for this feature are pricey and you may get the Weapon or Hunter you're after via a Banner. Where to the 'Time Until Guaranteed Draw' timer. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Netmarble After making all of your draws, you can review their contents by going through your Draw History. (If you have a subscription, this history will cover two pages.) Each draw will be represented by the rarest item it includes, which helps narrow down your selection. When you've decided upon your selection, click the 'Guaranteed Draw' button to open the 'Special Summons Record List.' Here you'll need to select the draw you desire before selecting 'Guaranteed Draw' once again. You'll now exchange your Special Summons Ticket for the items in your selection draw! Image credit: Eurogamer/Netmarble To use Special Summons again you'll have to wait for the 'Draw Period' timer in the top left-hand corner to reset and obtain another Special Summons Ticket by either purchasing one or waiting for the next month to roll over if you have a subscription.

Special Summons draw rates in Solo Leveling Arise The Hunters and Weapons you can obtain from Special Summons in Solo Leveling: Arise fall into three categories: SSR, SR and R. SSR refers to the rarest Hunters and Weapons you can draw, while R covers the most common Weapon draw with the SR Hunters and Weapons falling in the middle. This means that SSR Hunters and Weapons are typically more powerful and therefore more desirable. Though the Solo Leveling: Arise meta is an ever changing thing... Each category has its own draw rate, which is then divided down further into separate draw rates for each Weapon and Hunter. Here are the overall draw rates for each category: SSR - 1.2000%

- 1.2000% SR - 8.8000%

- 8.8000% R - 90.0000% Below you'll find all Hunter and Weapon draw rates for each category as of May 2024. Keep in mind that this information can also be found in-game by selecting the 'Rates' button on the Special Summons page, which, depending on updates, may also be more up-to-date than the following information. Here are the draw rates for the SSR Hunters and Weapons for Special Summons: Name Item Category Draw Rate Seo Jiwoo Hunter 0.08571% Emma Laurent Hunter 0.08571% Lee Bora Hunter 0.08571% Hwang Dongsoo Hunter 0.08571% Min Byung-Gu Hunter 0.08571% Woo Jinchul Hunter 0.08571% Lim Tae-Gyu Hunter 0.08571% Baek Yoonho Hunter 0.08571% Demonic Plum Flower Sword Weapon 0.08571% The Huntsman Weapon 0.08571% Vulcan's Rage Weapon 0.08571% Thetis' Grimoire Weapon 0.08571% Demon King's Longsword Weapon 0.08571% Shadow Scythe Weapon 0.08571% Image credit: Eurogamer/Netmarble Here are the draw rates for the SR Hunters and Weapons for Special Summons: Name Item Category Draw Rate Nam Chae-Young Hunter 0.2514% Park Beom-Shik Hunter 0.2514% Anna Ruiz Hunter 0.2514% Kim Sangshik Hunter 0.2514% Han Song-Yi Hunter 0.2514% Hwang Dongsuk Hunter 0.2514% Jo Kyuhwan Hunter 0.2514% Song Chiyul Hunter 0.2514% Lee Joohee Hunter 0.2514% Yoo Jinho Hunter 0.2514% Kang Taeshik Hunter 0.2514% Park Heejin Hunter 0.2514% Kim Chul Hunter 0.2514% Dragonscale Broadsword Weapon 0.2514% West Wind Weapon 0.2514% Demon Knight's Spear Weapon 0.2514% Lustrous Dragon Sword Weapon 0.2514% Black Hawk Weapon 0.2514% Frostbite Falchion Weapon 0.2514% Radiru Family's Longbow Weapon 0.2514% Baruka's Dagger Weapon 0.2514% Naga Guardian Dragon's Trident Weapon 0.2514% Orb of Avarice Weapon 0.2514% Knight Killer Weapon 0.2514% Rock Golem Hammer Weapon 0.2514% Orc's Broadsword Weapon 0.2514% Kasaka's Venmon Fang Weapon 0.2514% Burning Demon's Grimoire Weapon 0.2514% Ancient Grimoire Weapon 0.2514% Steel Axe Weapon 0.2514% Steel Dagger Weapon 0.2514% Steel Bow Weapon 0.2514% Steel Longsword Weapon 0.2514% Steel Staff Weapon 0.2514% Steel Shield Weapon 0.2514% Image credit: Eurogamer/Netmarble Here are the draw rates for the R Hunters and Weapons from Special Summons: Name Item Category Draw Rate Knight's Sword Weapon 5.6250% Grave Keeper's Scythe Weapon 5.6250% Sandstorm Cube Weapon 5.6250% Lizard Glaive Weapon 5.6250% Razan's Blade Weapon 5.6250% Ice Elf's Bow Weapon 5.6250% Lycan Slayer Weapon 5.6250% Kim Sangshik's Sword Weapon 5.6250% Arachnid's Hand Crossbow Weapon 5.6250% Essence of Magic Weapon 5.6250% Shield Weapon 5.6250% Hatchet Weapon 5.6250% Dagger Weapon 5.6250% Bow Weapon 5.6250% Sword Weapon 5.6250% Staff Weapon 5.6250% Image credit: Eurogamer/Netmarble

How much do Special Summons cost in Solo Leveling Arise? There are two ways in which you can purchase a Special Summons Ticket, required for receiving your Guaranteed Draw, in Solo Leveling: Arise. The first is to purchase a Special Summons Ticket for £21.99, $21.99 or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency. Remember, this ticket can only be used once so make sure you pick the right draw. Image credit: Eurogamer/Netmarble The second is to sign up for the Solo Leveling: Arise monthly membership. (Or, as it's called in-game, the Hunters Association Premium Subscription Ticket.) This membership will cost you $9.99 or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency. It includes one Special Summons Ticket per month allowing you to use this feature sparingly. Having a membership also allows you to make 30 Special Summons Draws, which gives you a greater chance of finding SSR Hunters and Weapons. Image credit: Eurogamer/Netmarble