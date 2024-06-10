The Stonedigger Troll is the boss of the Limgrave Tunnels in Elden Ring.

It's a relatively slow and sluggish opponent, but is large in stature, and sometimes delivers devastating attacks.

So if you're struggling with taking it down, read on for our walkthrough on how to beat the Stonedigger Troll in Elden Ring.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

How to beat Stonedigger Troll in Elden Ring

While the Stonedigger Troll's attacks can be defended against using your shield, you're better off dodging a lot of attacks instead.

You won't take damage if your shield has 100 Physical Negation, but the effect it has on your stamina is enormous, especially if you tackle the troll quite early on, or are still in the starting phase of the game. As a result, it's much better to dodge if you're able to.

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

During the fight, our advice is to roll towards the troll when it attacks with its club or feet. This allows you to get under, or even behind, the Stonedigger Troll to gain valuable moments to attack it. Due to its slow speed, you can land several hits on the troll in quick succession.

The Stonedigger Troll's standard attacks include:

Stomping with his right leg - the boss positions itself like a baseball player before wiping the floor horizontally several times with its club.

Raising its mace over its head with both hands, and unleashing a devastating smash attack.

Stomping its feet if you stand too close to the boss and it feels annoyed by your attacks.

To win the fight, you have to find your rhythm and dodge in the troll's direction just before its club hits you.

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Stick to the boss like a fly instead of trying to block too much. It doesn't have that much HP, so even without an upgraded weapon (which you can and should have, thanks to the many Smithing Stones you come across in the Ligrave Tunnels on your way here), the Stonedigger Troll takes a lot of damage with every hit.

Interestingly, if you use your sword one-handed, it may bounce off the troll's shins, but it still does damage. This is certainly not the most elegant way to attack, though, and will slow you down a little.

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

So, it's better to two-hand your weapon here (press Triangle/Y + R1/RB), so you're strong enough to attack it properly (and that's on top of the already increased attack damage this fighting style provides).

The troll can also be stunned with R2/RT attacks on its legs. It will first drop to its knees, and then even topples over completely if you're lucky.

These are absolutely brilliant moments to start whaling on the boss with your main weapon.

If you can make it to the troll's head while it's lying on its stomach, you can also land a critical hit with R1/RB, dealing monstrous damage, which can shorten the fight quite nicely.

Attack the troll's head when it's lying down to do immense damage. | Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

The Stonedigger Troll boss is a tougher prospect for players with a magic build, so you may want to consider a more offensive style of play here.

As long as you two hand your weapon, roll offensively in its direction, and hit it with hard attacks with the shoulder buttons, you'll have the Stonedigger Troll beaten in no time.

Your rewards for defeating the Stonedigger Troll are: 1800 runes and the Roar Medallion (which increases roar and breath attacks by 15%).