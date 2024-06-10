The Limgrave Tunnels in Elden Ring are a small dungeon in Limgrave where you can fight the Stonedigger Troll boss.

It's one of the first underground dungeons you might come to in Elden Ring, so is an important area where you can obtain your first Smithing Stones, which help upgrade your weapons.

To help find your way through the area, read on for our Limgrave Tunnels walkthrough, which includes the exact Limgrave Tunnels location.

Elden Ring Limgrave Tunnels location

The Limgrave Tunnels are located on the very northern edge of Lake Agheel, in the swamp not far from the Flying Dragon Agheel. Here's a map picture to help you find it:

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Elden Ring Limgrave Tunnels walkthrough

Once you've found the entrance, take the lift down into the cave and activate the 'Limgrave Tunnels' Site of Grace. The first Limgrave Tunnels secret can be discovered here, as you can jump out of the moving lift to reach a small shaft. At the end you'll find a corpse with x1 Golden Rune (4).

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Next, follow the corridor below towards the loud noises to find a mine full of workers who are chipping away at the rock deposits. There are five of these miners in the first room, and once they have been eliminated, you can loot the places where they were working to find several Smithing Stone (1) items.

You can hop out of this moving elevator, like all elevators in the Limgrave Tunnels. | Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

The two corridors in this area lead further down. The corridor that has rats coming out of it leads to a dead-end, but you'll find x1 Somber Smithing Stone here. After picking up this stone, continue exploring in the opposite direction, at the foot of the wooden stairs.

This corridor leads you to another lift where you can also jump out halfway down - but we'll do that later, as it leads to the Limgrave Tunnels' boss.

So first, go all the way down the lift to follow the mine shaft. You will come to a spot with a small wooden hut.

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Be careful of the snappy dog inside, as its barking startles the miner next to it. As soon as peace has returned, you can pick up the x5 Large Glintstone Scrap in the hut.

Next, kill the hacking enemy on the right, loot the rock deposit, and finally go to the other one behind the hut. That's it for this path, as it doesn't go any further.

Return to the lift to jump off halfway down towards the south-east this time. You'll find a Stake of Marika here that acts as a temporary respawn point.

Further on, you'll come to a larger room with more of our miner friends. Be careful here, as supervisors approach from the shafts on the left and right. These guys can breathe fire with their lantern and - if they stomp on it - mobilise nearby miners.

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Take all of the enemies out, then go down the dead-end on the right to find x3 Glintstone Scrap, then continue left to the third lift in the tunnels.

You can of course also leave this lift during your journey to climb the inconspicuous rocky outcrops, where you'll find x1 Somber Smithing Stone and x1 Golden Rune (1) by the corpse at the end.

Once you reach the bottom of the lift, you'll see a massive wooden gate. Behind it lurks the Stonedigger Troll boss, but don't forget to grab the other Smithing Stones available in this area, to your right, before taking the boss on.