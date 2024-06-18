How to parry in Elden Ring and best shield for parrying

While striking enemies with devastating weapons or one-shotting them with spells is great, you can also parry incoming attacks in Elden Ring and land a stylish killing blow.

Elden Ring allows multiple play styles, from those based on direct combat and dodging sequences of deadly attacks to less aggressive approaches that use spirits to call enemies’ attention and wait for the right moment to attack. Part of the experience of playing the game is to find which style is the best for you.

In case deflecting attacks is what you want to do in Elden Ring, then we’ve got you covered. This guide explains how to parry in Elden Ring and what is the best shield to parry.

How to parry in Elden Ring In Elden Ring, parry is the mechanic of deflecting an enemy’s attack by using a specific skill which some shields have. You can’t deflect attacks without a shield. To parry an attack, you must use the parry skill at a specific moment while the enemy performs the animation of the attack. When playing with controllers, this means pushing the L2/LT buttons. Parrying attacks is a great way to defeat enemies in Elden Ring. When you deflect their attack, they get staggered and you can use a riposte attack, which is a guaranteed critical hit. Depending on the enemy, a riposte attack can one-shot them. Image credit: FromSoftware/Eurogamer You should keep in mind that you can’t parry every attack in the game. Some enemies have moves that, although they seem simple physical attacks, can’t be parried. Although you can parry the attacks of most common enemies, when facing stronger foes, such as bosses, you need to try parrying their attacks since there isn’t another way of finding out. The exact moment that you must use parry depends on the type of shield you’re using. There are three sizes of shields in the game, small, medium, and greatshields. Each size has a different parry window, which means that depending on the shield you’re using, it’s possible to deflect an attack even if you act too early. While the small shields have the largest parry window among the sizes, the greatshields are the ones which require more precision.