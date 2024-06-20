To overcome all the challenges waiting for you in the path to become Elden Lord, you should rely on using the best weapons in Elden Ring.

As you explore the Lands Between, you always find new and stronger weapons with different stats and skills. While it’s possible to finish Elden Ring using basically any weapon in the game, some are just too powerful allowing you to steamroll your way throughout the game.

In this list, you will learn about all the best weapons in the game as well as how to get them.

Best weapons in Elden Ring

The world of Elden Ring tells the tales of god-like figures and world-changing events. Part of these stories are told and written by extremely powerful weapons. These aren’t necessary for you to prevail in the game since time, patience, and training can help you beat any boss in Elden Ring. However, by wielding any of the best weapons in the game, you improve your chances exponentially and make the daunting experience of becoming Elden Lord a walk in the park.

To select the weapons for this list, we’ve taken into consideration two factors. First of all, how powerful in general they are. Regardless of your build, the best weapon for you is the one that helps you kill enemies fast. The second factor we considered was accessibility, or how easy it is to play with these weapons. By demanding sharp reflexes or complex combinations of items to extract its full potential, a weapon makes the life of a new player way harder. Without further ado, here’s a list of the best weapons in Elden Ring

Image credit: FromSoftware/Eurogamer

Blasphemous Blade

It’s difficult to consider listing great weapons in Elden Ring and not include the Blasphemous Blade. This weapon is by far one of the strongest in the game due to a series of reasons. First, it scales well with Faith, a stat that also allows you to cast incantations to buff your attack and defence. Blasphemous Blade is also an easy weapon to use since your goal is to spam its skill Taker’s Flames. It is so strong that only some casts are more than enough to kill major bosses in the game.

There are two other aspects of this ability that turn the Blasphemous Blade into one of the best weapons in the game. It causes Fire damage, and except for a few bosses such as the Fire Giant, most of them are weak or don’t have high resistance against this type of damage. Besides, Taker’s Flames recovers part of your HP when it hits enemies. With the capacity to heal you without sacrificing damage, Blasphemous Blade is an almost perfect weapon. To get this weapon, you need to defeat the optional boss Rykard, God-Devouring Serpent and exchange his remembrance at the Roundtable Hold for the Blasphemous Sword.

Bloodhound’s Fang

The Bloodhound’s Fang has paved its way to this list by being an amazing weapon with the potential to carry you throughout the whole game. Different from other names in this list, it’s possible to acquire this weapon in the first hours of the game and simply steamroll bosses with it. This curved greatsword scales amazingly well with Dexterity and it’s capable of causing massive damage at +10. To increase even more this weapon’s damage output, Bloodhound’s Fang can inflict Bleed buildup at a solid rate – 55 per hit.

This weapon’s signature move Bloodhound’s Finesse allows you to perform a slash attack and jump backwards. It not only hits enemies pretty hard and has a low FP cost, but Bloodhound’s Finesse is a fantastic tool to reposition and keep you safe during a fight. You can get the Bloodhound’s Fang by defeating the Bloodhound Knight Darriwil optional boss in Limgrave.

Image credit: FromSoftware/Eurogamer

Mohgwyn’s Sacred Spear

As one of the weapons capable of making a boss fight look like a common encounter in the Lands Between, Mohgwyn’s Sacred Spear is too good to be true. This great spear might not seem too special when you use Light or Heavy attacks. However, using its ability Bloodboon Ritual once is all it takes for you to understand how good this weapon is. You can perform up to three hits with this ability and each time you make a rain of blood fall over enemies around you causing Fire damage and Bleed buildup.

Bloodboon Ritual is not only a strong ability in general. Since it hits enemies even when you’re behind objects like pillars, this weapon’s ability allows you to safely fight enemies. Using the Bloodboon Ritual will always temporarily buff the spear making it cause extra Fire damage when enemies are hit. To get your hands on this weapon, you need to defeat Mohg, Lord of Blood and exchange his Remembrance of the Blood Lord for the spear at the Roundtable Hold.

Envoy’s Long Horn

While some enemies in Elden Ring are difficult to fight because of their move sets, others are simply enormous creatures to whom your attacks don’t seem to affect at all. But, with the Envy’s Long Horn, all you need is to find a few opportunities to cast its ability Bubble Shower to make their health bar melt. This great hammer ability is so strong because it covers a large area, causing Holy damage to the whole body of enemies like dragons, giants, and serpent deities.

The damage of Bubble Shower benefits from incantations and talismans, but you don’t need them all to make this weapon work. Using it correctly only takes learning the fight for you to find the right moment to cast the skill, since it is a stationary ability. The Envoy’s Long Horn is dropped by the Large Oracle Envoy, a type of enemy that you find in Leyndell, the Royal Capital and in the Haligtree.

Image credit: FromSoftware/Eurogamer

Dark Moon Greatsword

The traditional Moonlight sword makes its way to the universe of Elden Ring as the Dark Moon Greatsword, an extraordinary greatsword that mixes raw power and utility to decimate enemies. Besides being a beautiful weapon, the Dark Moon Greatsword has the ability Moonlight Greatsword. By using it, the blade is imbued with frost, having its magic damage increased. The secondary effect of this skill is that, when you use Heavy attacks, you shoot projectiles that cause magic damage and Frost buildup.

By allowing melee and mid-range combat, this sword brings versatility to the table. The fact that it can also trigger Frostbite is great since this detrimental effect makes the enemy take more damage while inflicted by it. Acquiring this weapon is, however, a considerably long project. You receive it as the reward for completing Ranni’s questline, which is possible after the mid portion of the game.

