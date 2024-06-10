Here's a first brief glimpse at Dragon Age: The Veilguard gameplay

After last night's cinematic trailer for Dragon Age: The Veilguard which detailed the game's full suite of seven companion characters, today brings our first - albeit very brief - glimpse at actual gameplay.

A short clip shared to social media platform X shows series regular Varric in Minrathous, capital of the Tevinter Imperium region, a location we have heard plenty about - but never seen before in a mainline Dragon Age game.

Varric is hot on the tail of Solas following the events of Dragon Age: Inquisition, though I imagine things won't be as easy as he makes out here. Minrathous, meanwhile, or the quick glimpse we get of it, looks suitably grim. I'm getting dark Ankh Morpork vibes.

Enjoy this sneak-peek at tomorrow's Gameplay Reveal!



Enjoy this sneak-peek at tomorrow's Gameplay Reveal!



Rook and Varric arrive in the stunning - and seedy - city of Minrathous. Little do they know what dangers await. Tune in tomorrow to find out: https://t.co/UGVqA1ZiTE #DragonAge pic.twitter.com/LSJ3oBVoZo — Dragon Age (@dragonage) June 10, 2024

The footage, and an accompanying press release, confirms The Veilguard's player character will be named Rook.

"Dragon Age: The Veilguard features some of the deepest companion storylines in Dragon Age history, navigating romance, tragic loss and complex choices that will affect relationships with players and the fate of The Veilguard," said creative director John Epler.

"BioWare's storytelling roots shine through every chapter of this adventure, and we are incredibly excited for Dragon Age fans as well as those new to the series to experience this crafted, character-driven narrative that is so intertwined with our studio's DNA."

We'll see much more of Dragon Age: The Veilguard tomorrow in BioWare's big gameplay reveal livestream. That's set for 4pm UK time - and you'll be able to watch it right here on Eurogamer.