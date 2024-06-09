Dragon Age: The Veilguard first-look reveals companions and fan-favourite returning character

Dragon Age: The Veilguard got a first trailer today during the Xbox Showcase, and it looked very good indeed.

BioWare's RPG has a slightly stylised artstyle - in this trailer, at least - and a cool-looking roster of new companion characters... except not all of them are new.

In amongst the roster are a couple of familiar faces. Varric we knew would be back in this next installment. But also joining the party... Dragon Age Inquisition fan-favourite Harding! This news makes this particular Dragon Age fan extremely happy indeed.

We're expecting to see 15 minutes of gameplay footage from Dragon Age: The Veilguard this coming week. Check back on Tuesday for more.