Dragon Age: The Veilguard takes place 10 years after Dragon Age: Inquisition

Dragon Age: The Veilguard is set 10 years after Dragon Age: Inquisition.

In a Q&A session held on Discord and relayed by Shinobi602, the team confirmed several hitherto unknown aspects of the highly anticipated sequel, including the news that The Inquisitor will "definitely be part of the story".

We also learned a little more about how the game will be unfold, including news that, unlike Inquisition, there will be no power mechanic to block progress, locations can change based on your choices, and you can return to complete side quests – which are described as "handcrafted and story focused" – in locations you've already visited. The team also said that there will be no "fetch quests".

Furthermore, your origin story "will come into play a lot during the course of the game", "giving you opportunities to define who your Rook was and is, and lots of dialogue options".

The team also said that it has decided to drop the party size from three to two in order to focus on a "much more intimate experience" in which you'll have to balance the skills of your companions much more carefully than prior Dragon Age instalments.

For the full scuttlebutt – including a few potential spoilers – open up Shinobi's post below:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

ICYMI, David Gaider recently shared his thoughts on Dragon Age: The Veilguard's romance options. Gaider, who is the creator of Dragon Age and lead writer on the series' previous instalments, offered up a lengthy thread on social media platform X where he compared the romance approach to the popular Baldur's Gate 3.

"I guess the move in [Dragon Age: The Veilguard] to 'all companions are romanceable by everyone' isn't a huge surprise, considering [Baldur's Gate 3], but - unsurprisingly - I have a few thoughts," Gaider said, before acknowledging the "fandom is pretty split on romance design".

For more, Chris went hands-on with Dragon Age: The Veilguard earlier this week, and he was rather taken with it. "Whisper it, but Dragon Age: The Veilguard has me thinking the unthinkable: it looks like BioWare is back," he wrote Eurogamer's Dragon Age: The Veilguard preview.