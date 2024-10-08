Dragon Age: The Veilguard has five difficulty settings, and a further option to customise it all
Accessibility options detailed.
BioWare has detailed the various accessibility features set to be found within Dragon Age: The Veilguard at launch, including five preset difficulty options.
Difficulty levels include the narrative-focused Storyteller, mid-difficulty Keeper and Adventurer options, the tougher Underdog choice, and the top-level Nightmare - which cannot be changed from after a playthrough is begun.
BioWare says that the Keeper option favours party and equipment choices over reaction times in combat, while Adventurer features equal emphasis on these. Alternatively, you can customise all settings via the Unbound option, which offers you free choice over a myriad of features.
Even after picking a preset difficulty, you can then tweak things further by adjusting enemy aggression, damage, health, resistances and vulnerability on the fly. There's also, as previously reported, the option to prevent death entirely.
Visual accessibility features include the options to adjust depth of field and motion blur, with a persistent dot option for anyone who deals with motion sickness.
The full list of accessibility options is below:Audio
- 3D Audio
- Accessibility SFX
- Glint Ping SFX
- Mono Audio
- Speaker Type
- Volume Sliders
- Ability Wheel Controller Activation (Hold or Tap)
- Disable UI Hold Inputs
- Input Remapping
- Invert Axis (X & Y available)
- Swap Left & Right Sticks
- Stick Deadzones
- Trigger Deadzones
- Vertical & Horizontal Sensitivity
- Vibration Intensity
- Aim Assist
- Aim Snap
- Combat Timing
- Enemy Aggression
- Enemy Damage
- Enemy Health
- Enemy Resistances
- Enemy Vulnerability
- Prevent Death
- Frequent Auto-Saving
- Library (Codex, Glossary, Missives)
- Object Glint Distance
- Object Glint Visibility
- Objective Marker Visibility
- Pause at any time
- Waypoint Visibility
- World & Local Maps available at all times
- Camera Shake
- Depth of Field
- Full-screen Colorblind Filters
- Hide-able HUD Elements (Abilities, Damage Numbers, Hints, Mini Map, Objective Tracker, Player Health, Tutorials)
- Low Health Screen Effect
- Motion Blur
- Persist Dot Option
- Ranged & Melee Threat Indicators
- Subtitle Advanced Options (Background Opacity, Speaker Names, Speaker Name Color, Subtitle Size, UI Text Size)
- Vignette
Dragon Age: The Veilguard is now just weeks away, following a decade-long wait by fans for BioWare's next fantasy installment.
"After playing it all day, Dragon Age: The Veilguard feels like the series' Mass Effect 2 moment," Bertie wrote in Eurogamer's big Dragon Age: The Veilguard hands-on last month. "I'm elated to see BioWare in this kind of form again."