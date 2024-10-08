Dragon Age: The Veilguard has five difficulty settings, and a further option to customise it all

BioWare has detailed the various accessibility features set to be found within Dragon Age: The Veilguard at launch, including five preset difficulty options.

Difficulty levels include the narrative-focused Storyteller, mid-difficulty Keeper and Adventurer options, the tougher Underdog choice, and the top-level Nightmare - which cannot be changed from after a playthrough is begun.

BioWare says that the Keeper option favours party and equipment choices over reaction times in combat, while Adventurer features equal emphasis on these. Alternatively, you can customise all settings via the Unbound option, which offers you free choice over a myriad of features.

Even after picking a preset difficulty, you can then tweak things further by adjusting enemy aggression, damage, health, resistances and vulnerability on the fly. There's also, as previously reported, the option to prevent death entirely.

Visual accessibility features include the options to adjust depth of field and motion blur, with a persistent dot option for anyone who deals with motion sickness.

The full list of accessibility options is below:

3D Audio

Accessibility SFX

Glint Ping SFX

Mono Audio

Speaker Type

Volume Sliders

Ability Wheel Controller Activation (Hold or Tap)

Disable UI Hold Inputs

Input Remapping

Invert Axis (X & Y available)

Swap Left & Right Sticks

Stick Deadzones

Trigger Deadzones

Vertical & Horizontal Sensitivity

Vibration Intensity

Aim Assist

Aim Snap

Combat Timing

Enemy Aggression

Enemy Damage

Enemy Health

Enemy Resistances

Enemy Vulnerability

Prevent Death

Frequent Auto-Saving

Library (Codex, Glossary, Missives)

Object Glint Distance

Object Glint Visibility

Objective Marker Visibility

Pause at any time

Waypoint Visibility

World & Local Maps available at all times

Camera Shake

Depth of Field

Full-screen Colorblind Filters

Hide-able HUD Elements (Abilities, Damage Numbers, Hints, Mini Map, Objective Tracker, Player Health, Tutorials)

Low Health Screen Effect

Motion Blur

Persist Dot Option

Ranged & Melee Threat Indicators

Subtitle Advanced Options (Background Opacity, Speaker Names, Speaker Name Color, Subtitle Size, UI Text Size)

Vignette

Dragon Age: The Veilguard is now just weeks away, following a decade-long wait by fans for BioWare's next fantasy installment.

"After playing it all day, Dragon Age: The Veilguard feels like the series' Mass Effect 2 moment," Bertie wrote in Eurogamer's big Dragon Age: The Veilguard hands-on last month. "I'm elated to see BioWare in this kind of form again."