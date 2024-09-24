During tonight's PlayStation State of Play we were offered some insight into what awaits the PS5 in the near future. This includes a look at both upcoming titles and updates for released titles. It was a mixture of surprises - such as a new Ghost of Tsushima sequel! - and games we all knew where going to make an appearance at some point.

Whether you missed the show or are looking for a rundown of the announcements, you'll find all of the games featured, and their trailers, down below.

Astro Bot DLC

Astro Bot may have only released a couple of weeks ago, but here it is headlining the State of Play. Tonight's trailer gave us a glimpse into the game's upcoming free DLC, which will include five new online speedrun levels and 10 new bots to rescue.

The Astro Bot DLC will be released later this autumn.

The Midnight Walk

From the sci-fi cuteness of Astro Bot to a creepiness only claymation can bring. The Midnight Walk is the latest game from the creators of Lost in Random, MoonHood Studios. Here you appear to be playing as some little dude with a flame on his head exploring a very unsettling world. (Seriously. Claymation is creepy.)

The Midnight Walk will be released on PlayStation 5 and PS VR2, but its released date is unknown.

Hell is Us

Keeping with the supernatural vibes, the trailer for Hell is Us came next. Here we got shots of a war-torn country, but it looks like other people is the least of its problems. (Unless all of the citizens just happen to have holes for faces. We shouldn't judge.)

Hell is Us will be an upcoming PlayStation 5 release.

Metro Awakening VR

Based upon Dmirty Glukhovsky's novel Metro 2033 (strong recommend if you've haven't read), Metro Awakening VR takes us back undergound, where things are less than good. There's all sort of monsters down there and this time you can experience them in VR.

Metro Awakening VR will be released on Thursday 7th November for the PS VR2.

ArcheAge Chronicles

It was time for some high fantasy next when ArcheAge Chronicles took the screen. Here we got a good look at both the world you'll explore and the combat you'll engage with against some very large beasts. (It also promised a dragon, which is also good.)

ArcheAge Chronicles will arrive on the PlayStation 5 in 2025.

Palworld

Palworld took a step outside of the courtroom to announce that it's arriving on PlayStation 5 today! No one tell Nintendo.

Lunar Remastered Collection

The Lunar Remastered Collection will allow you to experience Lunar Silver Star Story Complete and Lunar 2 Eternal Blue Complete - both originally released years ago on the PlayStation. The visuals have been updated and you'll be to play in wide screen mode.

Arriving in spring 2025, the Lunar Remastered Collection will be playable on both PlayStation 4 and 5.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge

Two updates for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge were then announced. First came a look at the Radical Reptiles DLC, which will add two new creatures. A free remix of the soundtrack is being released alongside the DLC today.

Sonic X Shadow Generations

Next up was hedgehog time with a look at the upcoming Sonic The Hedgehog 3 Movie Pack for Sonic X Shadow Generations, which will be released on Thursday 12th December. Yes, that was Keanu Reeves voicing Shadow. This pack will be included in the digital deluxe version of the main game, which, if you've got it, will let you play the main game three days before it's Friday 25th October release.

Fantasian Neo Dimension

We then got a look at Fantasian Neo Dimension, which will be released on Thursday 5th December for the PlayStation 4 and 5. This quick look included a peek at the combat system.

Dragon Age: The Veilguard

Dragon Age: The Veilguard is being released on Thursday 31st October, so the State of Play was the perfect time to take a look at some more advanced the upcoming game. This trailer focused around a fight with a massive dragon or two, who definately did not want to be your friend.

A deep dive video for the mage build has also been released:

Alan Wake 2 DLC: The Lake House

Yes! Control focused DLC for Alan Wake 2! This is what Lottie was hoping for! In this DLC we'll be visiting a Federal Bureau of Control facility called The Lake House and, knowing this agency's history with handling supernatural events, I don't think anything good has happened there.

Alan Wake 2 DLC: The Lake House will be released this October. (Hopefully on Halloween to be extra spooky.)

Hitman World of Assassination

It was time for another PlayStation VR2 with Hitman World of Assassination. You'll be able to do all of your hitmaning while wearing a headset when it releases on PlayStation VR 2 this December.

Legacy of Kain Soul Reaver 1 and 2 Remastered

Next up came a look at the freshly-leaked remaster of Legacy of Kain Soul Reaver 1 and 2 Remastered. (Now that's a title.) This game (I'm not typing it again) will be released on Tuesday 10th December for PlayStation 4 and 5.

Fear the Spotlight

It was back to horror with a look at Fear the Spotlight from Blumhouse Games. Coming to PlayStation 4 and 5 on Tuesday 22nd October, this game certainly looks like it's planning on bringing some classic horror spooks.

Towers of Aghasba

In Towers of Aghasba you'll meet magical creatures as you build a perfect village. It will enter PlayStation 5 early access in November this year.

Lego Fortnite

It wouldn't be a games showcase if Fortnite didn't make an appearance somehow. This time round the news is that Lego Fortnite is getting a split-screen mode this October, and there's a Fortnite DualSense controller, featuring Peely and Fishstick!

Dynasty Warriors Origins

Dynasty Warriors Origins came next - and its arriving on Friday 17th January 2025.

Monster Hunter Wilds

Monster Hunter continues to mix its usual blend of big beastie battling and cute cat-helper befriending in Monster Hunter Wilds, now confirmed to be coming on Friday 28th February.

Lego Horizon Zero Dawn

Lego Horizon Zero Dawn continues to look cute and a fun way to experience the original PlayStation 4 game. You can also play as Lego minifigure versions of PlayStation characters like Sackboy and Ratchet! We learned a release date for it too: Thursday 14th November.

Horizon Zero Dawn Remaster

Speaking of the original Horizon, the remaster-happy Sony has now confirmed its Horizon Zero Dawn Remaster for PS5. Developed by Nixxes with re-recorded conversation mo-cap and other tweaks, it's yours for $10 extra if you own the original. It launches Thursday 31st October for PC and PlayStation 5.

Stellar Blade

Stellar Blade is getting a photo mode soon, and a Nier Automata collaboration DLC later this year.

PlayStation Plus

Over on PlayStation Plus, October's games are Dead Space, WWE 2K24 and Doki Doki Literature Club Plus! starting on the 1st of next month. Blood Omen: Legacy of Kain and Dino Crisis will be added to the PS Plus Classics catalogue later this year.

The Last of Us Part 1 joins the PS Plus game catalogue later this week, on 26th September.

PlayStation 5 Pro

Mark Cerny popped up to remind us PlayStation 5 Pro was recently announced, and to show off some very brief snippets of PlayStation 5 Pro-enhanced games.

Ghost of Yotei

And one last thing... Ghost of Tsushima is getting a sequel, Ghost of Yōtei, coming in 2025! It's unclear if this is a full-blown follow-up or a smaller Miles Morales-style affair, but it looks more like the former.

Hope you enjoyed September's State of Play!