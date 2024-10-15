Beware Dragon Age: The Veilguard spoilers, as Trophy list surfaces online

Dragon Age: The Veilguard is just two weeks away, and its spoiler-filled Trophy/Achievement list has now popped up online.

Anyone waiting a decade for BioWare's Dragon Age Inquisition follow-up and wanting to go in blind should now be careful where they click online, as The Veilguard's launch nears.

We won't be covering any story details or spoilers from the Trophy list here, though for those who do want to look, there are awards for each of the game's missions. These offer some big hints at what happens within them, and name several locations the game will visit. We also now know how many main missions the game will offer.

A specific Trophy for the game's final mission appears to be a particular spoiler.

There are other Trophies for aligning with each of the game's characters and many factions. It will be interesting to see if you can unlock them all in one playthrough!

And unusually, for a BioWare game, there does not seem to be any award for completing a romance storyline. So feel free to go romance-less and still pick up that Platinum.

If you do want to go gaze into your future, Exophase has the full Dragon Age: The Veilguard Trophy list.

As the launch of Dragon Age: The Veilguard nears, BioWare has been sharing plenty on the game's accessibility settings and explaining why the game doesn't have an arachnophobia mode. We've also been treated to a snippet of the game's soundtrack, which is composed by Hans Zimmer and Lorne Balfe.

"After playing it all day, Dragon Age: The Veilguard feels like the series' Mass Effect 2 moment," Bertie wrote in Eurogamer's recent Dragon Age: The Veilguard hands-on preview. "Based on what I've played, I've absolutely no doubt The Veilguard will be an enjoyable ride. My only concern is how much of a memorable one it will be."