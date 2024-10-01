Listen now to Hans Zimmer's Dragon Age: The Veilguard main theme

Oscar and Grammy award-winning composer Hans Zimmer has released his main theme for Dragon Age: The Veilguard, which you can listen to right now just below.

Zimmer, best known for his work on The Lion King, Gladiator, Pirates of the Caribbean and The Dark Knight, has composed only a handful of video games throughout his prolific career.

The Veilguard's score is co-composed by Lorne Balfe, a frequent collaborator of Zimmer's and the brain behind scores for a slew of films, as well as video games such as Assassin's Creed 3 and Skylanders series.

A decade on from the launch of Dragon Age: Inquisition, BioWare's long-awaited follow-up finally arrives on 31st October. To get yourself in the mood, here's that main theme to listen to now:

After a couple of listens, I do like it - and it sounds fittingly Dragon Age. There are some great, malevolent brass undertones and rich fantasy grandeur in its strings. Is it as memorable as Inquisition's main theme that played out as we reached Skyhold? I'm not sure yet, but we don't have too long to wait.

"After playing it all day, Dragon Age: The Veilguard feels like the series' Mass Effect 2 moment," Bertie wrote in Eurogamer's recent Dragon Age: The Veilguard hands-on preview. "Based on what I've played, I've absolutely no doubt The Veilguard will be an enjoyable ride. My only concern is how much of a memorable one it will be."