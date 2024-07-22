Baldur's Gate 3 sex noise specialist leads Dragon Age: The Veilguard cast

BioWare has revealed the voice cast for Dragon Age: The Veilguard, which will feature four voice options for protagonist Rook.

Alex Jordan, perhaps best known for making the sex noises in Baldur's Gate 3, is one of your Rook options. (He's also Mr Hands in Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty.)

Alternatively, you can pick from Bryony Corrigan (as seen in Good Omens and The Goes Wrong Show), Erika Ishii (Valkyrie in Apex Legends, Ana Bray in Destiny 2) or Jeff Berg (Battlefield 1). BioWare notes that these actors provide "two options from US/North American personalities and two from the United Kingdom/EU".

Newcomers to the franchise voicing the game's companions include Ike Amadi (Mass Effect 3's Javik) as Grey Warden Davrin, Jee Young Han as Veil Jumpeer Bellara, True Blood's Jessica Clark as private detective Neve, Star Trek Picard's Jin Maley as dragon hunter Taash, Zach Mendez as assassin Lucanis, Nick Boraine as necromancer Emmrich and Critical Role star Matthew Mercer as his skeletal assistant Manfred.

Returning cast members include Ali Hillis as Scout Harding, Gareth David-Lloyd as Solas, and Brian Bloom as Varric - though these were all pretty obvious from the game's recent trailers.

Speaking of Varric, we're all a little worried for our favourite dwarven storyteller after the most recent Dragon Age: The Veilguard trailer. And as Bertie discovered, BioWare has considered killing off Varric multiple times in the past...

"Whisper it, but Dragon Age: The Veilguard has me thinking the unthinkable: it looks like BioWare is back," our Chris Tapsell wrote after going hands-on with the game last month.