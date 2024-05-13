Solo Leveling: Arise codes give you the chance to earn free gold and other useful items, such as Gate Keys and Essence Stones.

Based upon the popular South Korean web novel and webtoon, Solo Leveling: Arise sends you to a world where people empowered with supernatural abilities hunt down monsters to protect humanity from extinction. The story follows Sung Jin-woo who, unlike other hunters, can level up his abilities.

If you're up for this adventure, then check out our list of Solo Leveling: Arise codes below along with how to redeem Solo Leveling: Arise codes.

Solo Leveling Arise codes Here are for the Solo Leveling: Arise codes for May 2024: STAYSHARP - 25,000 Gold and 1 Gate Key

- 25,000 Gold and 1 Gate Key WORLD1STLEVELUP - 300 Essence Stones

- 300 Essence Stones THXSLVARISETHX - 200,000 Gold

How to redeem Solo Leveling Arise codes How you redeem codes in Solo Leveling: Arise depends on which device you play the game on. Remember - you can also only redeem codes once you've completed the tutorial. If you're playing on a mobile device, then you'll have to use the Solo Leveling: Arise coupon page on Netmarble. First, however, you'll need to grab your Member Code. This can be found by selecting the four squares button, followed by the gear to open the 'Settings' and selecting 'Account'. Your Member Code will be the long string of letters and digits in the top left-hand corner beneath 'Account Details'. Thankfully there's an option to copy this number, so you don't have to type it out yourself. With that number in hand, you can enter it and the code you wish to redeem into the coupon page. You will also be asked to confirm whether you want to use the code. If successful you'll be able to collect the rewards from the in-game mail the next time you log into the game. If you're playing on PC, however, you can redeem Solo Leveling: Arise codes by following the instructions below: Open the side menu by selecting the four squares button. Select Options. Open Account Settings by pressing the button to the left. Select Redeem Code. Enter one of the codes listed above. Select 'Use' before confirming you want to use the code. Return to the main menu. Open the in-game mail. Select 'Claim All' to unlock your rewards. If you receive a message stating that the code is invalid, then first check to make sure you've entered the code correctly. If you have entered the code correctly, then this means the code is actually expired like the ones listed below or you've already used that code. When this happens, you'll have to leave that code and instead enter a different one.