Honkai Star Rail Ruan Mei materials, kit, and Eidolons

Ruan Mei is a 5-Star Ice character of The Harmony path likely coming to Honkai: Star Rail in version 1.6.

While Ruan Mei will likely be featured as the boosted 5-Star character on her Banner in version 1.6, she will eventually return to Honaki: Star Rail at some point in the future when the Banner schedule cycles back to her.

If you want to prepare for if you Warp for her successfully, we've detailed reliable leaks of Ruan Mei's Ascension materials and Trace materials so you can level her up to her full potential right away. To understand how you might play her, we've also detailed what we know about Ruan Mei's kit and Eidolons.

Keep in mind that this is leaked beta information, so Ruan Mei's materials and kit might change upon her official release.

On this page:

Honkai Star Rail Ruan Mei's kit

Ruan Mei is a 5-Star Ice character of The Harmony path who scales off Weakness Break Effect and seems best at boosting the damage of your teams, especially when enemies are Weakness Broken.

All of the percentages mentioned below are based on Level 1 Traces.

Keeping in mind that this is leaked beta information from Project Yatta that could change upon her official release, here's a summary of Ruan Mei's kit in Honkai Star Rail:

Element : Ice.

: Ice. Path : The Harmony.

: The Harmony. Rarity : 5-Star.

: 5-Star. Image credit: HoYoverse Basic Attack : Threading Fragrance (deals Ice damage equal to 50% of Ruan Mei's attack to a single enemy).

: Threading Fragrance (deals Ice damage equal to 50% of Ruan Mei's attack to a single enemy). Skill : String Sings Slow Swirls (Ruan Mei gains Overtone, which lasts for two turns, and the duration of Overtone decreases by one at the start of each of her turns. When Overtone is active, all allies' Speed increases by 12% and their Weakness Break Efficiency increases by 50%).

: String Sings Slow Swirls (Ruan Mei gains Overtone, which lasts for two turns, and the duration of Overtone decreases by one at the start of each of her turns. When Overtone is active, all allies' Speed increases by 12% and their Weakness Break Efficiency increases by 50%). Ultimate : Petals to Stream, Repose in Dream (Ruan Mei deploys a field that lasts for two turns, with the duration of the field reducing by one at the start of each of her turns. While inside the field, all allies' All-Type Resistance Penetration increases by 12%. After allies launch an attack, they also apply Thanatoplum Rebloom to any enemies hit. Thanatoplum Rebloom triggers when enemies attempt to recover from Weakness Break, extending the duration of their Weakness Break state and delaying their action by 15% of Ruan Mei's Break Effect plus 10%. Additionally, Thanatoplum Rebloom deals Ice damage equal to 90% of Ruan Mei's Ice Break damage. Enemies can't have Thanatoplum Rebloom reapplied until they recover from Weakness Break).

: Petals to Stream, Repose in Dream (Ruan Mei deploys a field that lasts for two turns, with the duration of the field reducing by one at the start of each of her turns. While inside the field, all allies' All-Type Resistance Penetration increases by 12%. After allies launch an attack, they also apply Thanatoplum Rebloom to any enemies hit. Thanatoplum Rebloom triggers when enemies attempt to recover from Weakness Break, extending the duration of their Weakness Break state and delaying their action by 15% of Ruan Mei's Break Effect plus 10%. Additionally, Thanatoplum Rebloom deals Ice damage equal to 90% of Ruan Mei's Ice Break damage. Enemies can't have Thanatoplum Rebloom reapplied until they recover from Weakness Break). Talent (passive ability) : Somatotypical Helix (All allies' damage increases by 15% and Ice damage equal to 6% of Ruan Mei's Ice Break Damage is dealt after an enemy's Weakness is broken, or a Weakness Broken enemy is attacked).

: Somatotypical Helix (All allies' damage increases by 15% and Ice damage equal to 6% of Ruan Mei's Ice Break Damage is dealt after an enemy's Weakness is broken, or a Weakness Broken enemy is attacked). Technique (overworld ability) : Silken Serenade (Ruan Mei obtains Silken Serenade, which automatically triggers one stack of Overtone at the start of a battle. Triggering this effect with her Technique does not consume Skill Points. Additionally, when she has Silken Serenade active when attacking a target in the overworld of the Simulated Universe, the attack is regarded as attacking their Weakness, so it depletes Toughness regardless of Weakness types for all enemies. When inflicting Weakness Break in this way, a Break Effect is triggered corresponding to the Weakness Type of the attack. The Toughness Damage of this attack increases by 100% for every Blessing in possession. At the same time, Break Damage is increased equal to 100% of Ruan Mei's Ice Break Damage).

: Silken Serenade (Ruan Mei obtains Silken Serenade, which automatically triggers one stack of Overtone at the start of a battle. Triggering this effect with her Technique does not consume Skill Points. Additionally, when she has Silken Serenade active when attacking a target in the overworld of the Simulated Universe, the attack is regarded as attacking their Weakness, so it depletes Toughness regardless of Weakness types for all enemies. When inflicting Weakness Break in this way, a Break Effect is triggered corresponding to the Weakness Type of the attack. The Toughness Damage of this attack increases by 100% for every Blessing in possession. At the same time, Break Damage is increased equal to 100% of Ruan Mei's Ice Break Damage). Bonus Trace 1 : Breathing Organism (Break Effect is increased by 20% for all allies).

: Breathing Organism (Break Effect is increased by 20% for all allies). Bonus Trace 2 : Time Grows Reverie (Ruan Mei regenerates five Energy at the start of her turn).

: Time Grows Reverie (Ruan Mei regenerates five Energy at the start of her turn). Bonus Trace 3: Aqua Smolders to the Rushlight (Damage dealt to Weakness Broken enemies increases by 24% when Ruan Mei is on the field).

Honkai Star Rail Ruan Mei Ascension materials

Gelid Chitin. | Image credit: HoYoverse

You need to use Ruan Mei Ascension materials to upgrade stats like her health, attack, defence, and critical hit effectiveness.

With the latest beta information sourced from honeyhunterworld, it looks like you need to get a lot of Gelid Chitin and Immortal-based materials for Ruan Mei to fully upgrade her capabilities.

In total, the Ruan Mei Ascension Materials in Honkai: Star Rail are:

x15 Immortal Scionette

x15 Immortal Aeroblossom

x15 Immortal Lumintwig

x65 Gelid Chitin

308,000 Credits

For more details, here's what Ruan Mei Ascension materials you need per level:

Ruan Mei Ascension level Ruan Mei Ascension materials Credit cost Reward Level 20 x5 Immortal Scionette 4,000 x1 regular Star Rail Pass Level 30 x10 Immortal Scionette 8,000 None Level 40 x6 Immortal Lumintwig, x3 Gelid Chitin 16,000 x1 regular Star Rail Pass Level 50 x9 Immortal Lumintwig, x7 Gelid Chitin 40,000 None Level 60 x6 Immortal Aeroblossom, x20 Gelid Chitin 80,000 x1 regular Star Pass Level 70 x35 Gelid Chitin, x9 Conqueror's Will 160,000 None

Remember, this is leaked beta information that could change upon Ruan Mei's official release.

Honkai Star Rail Ruan Mei Trace materials

Harmonic Tune. | Image credit: HoYoverse

Just like Ascension, to get the most out of using Ruan Mei you will have to level-up her attacks and passive abilities by using Trace materials, which vary from character-to-character.

With thanks to honeyhunterworld again for sourcing the information, for Ruan Mei it looks like you'll need to use a lot of Harmonic Tune and Immortal-based materials to fully upgrade her capabilities.

In total, to upgrade all of her abilities, the Ruan Mei Trace Materials you need are:

x8 Tracks of Destiny

x12 Past Grievances of the Planet-Boring Disaster

x18 Harmonic Tune

x41 Immortal Scionette

x56 Immortal Aeroblossom

x58 Immortal Lumintwig

x69 Ancestral Hymn

x139 Stellaris Symphony

3 million Credits

Once again, this is leaked beta information, so Ruan Mei's materials could change upon her official release.

Honkai Star Rail Ruan Mei Eidolons

By getting duplicates of Ruan Mei from Warping on her Banner, you will receive her Eidolon. This material allows you to unlock Eidolon levels, with each upgrade either improving an existing attack or passive ability.

Image credit: HoYoverse

With beta information sourced from Project Yatta, here are all of Ruan Mei's Eidolons in Honkai: Star Rail:

Neural Replication Embroidery (E1) : Overtone's duration is extended by one turn, and when Ruan Mei has Overtone all allies' attack is increased by 40%.

: Overtone's duration is extended by one turn, and when Ruan Mei has Overtone all allies' attack is increased by 40%. Reedtide Stroll (E2) : Ruan Mei's Break Effect increases by 100% for two turns when an enemy's Weakness is broken.

: Ruan Mei's Break Effect increases by 100% for two turns when an enemy's Weakness is broken. Smoke Rises, Viridescence Sways (E3) : Increases the level of Ruan Mei's Ultimate and Talent by two, with a maximum upgrade Level of 15.

: Increases the level of Ruan Mei's Ultimate and Talent by two, with a maximum upgrade Level of 15. Divinity in Reflected Bronze (E4) : Increases Crit Damage inflicted by allies on Weakness Broken enemies by 40% when Ruan Mei is on the field.

: Increases Crit Damage inflicted by allies on Weakness Broken enemies by 40% when Ruan Mei is on the field. Hairpin of the Languid Crafter (E5) : Increases the level of Ruan Mei's Skill by two with a maximum upgrade level of 15, and increases the level of her Basic Attack by one, with a maximum upgrade level of 10.

: Increases the level of Ruan Mei's Skill by two with a maximum upgrade level of 15, and increases the level of her Basic Attack by one, with a maximum upgrade level of 10. Gauze Amidst a Fall (E6): The field generated by Ruan Mei's Ultimate lasts for one more turn, and when her Break Effect is higher than 180% in battle the additional damage multiplier of Ruan Mei's Ultimate increases by 24% for every 10% over this Break Effect threshold, up to 240%.

Good luck levelling up Ruan Mei in Honkai Star Rail!