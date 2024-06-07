Honkai Star Rail 2.3 release date, 2.3 Banner and event details

The Honkai: Star Rail 2.3 Banner and event details have been officially announced for the latest patch, titled Farewell, Penacony.

As the title suggests, this update concludes the Penacony storyline, but we're also getting two more permanent challenges, amongst other small updates, and the usual two Banner phases and new time-limited events - with the Honkai: Star Rail 2.3 Banners featuring two new 5-Star characters.

Below, you can find out the exact 2.3 release date and time, who the new characters are, and what the 2.3 Banners and events schedule is for the upcoming patch.

Honkai Star Rail 2.3 release date and time

Honkai Star Rail 2.3 will release on Wednesday 19th June. It should follow the usual maintenance schedule and release at 4am (BST). Due to time zone differences, 2.3 actually releases in the United States on Tuesday 18th May at 11pm (ET).

For other time zones, the Honkai Star Rail 2.3 release date and time is:

East Coast US : Tuesday 18th June, 11pm (ET)

: Tuesday 18th June, 11pm (ET) Central US : Tuesday 18th June, 10pm (CT)

: Tuesday 18th June, 10pm (CT) West Coast US : Tuesday 18th June, 8pm (PT)

: Tuesday 18th June, 8pm (PT) Australia : Wednesday 19th June, 1pm (AET)

: Wednesday 19th June, 1pm (AET) Japan : Wednesday 19th June, 12pm (JST)

: Wednesday 19th June, 12pm (JST) Europe : Wednesday 19th June, 5am (CEST)

: Wednesday 19th June, 5am (CEST) UK: Wednesday 19th June, 4am (BST)

As this is only an approximate time for how long the servers are down you might be able to play the 2.3 patch a little before or after the times above, but based on HoYoverse's track record, the times they provide are almost always accurate.

Honkai Star Rail 2.3 Banners

There are two new playable characters making their debut in the version 2.3 Banners: Firefly and Jade, with 5-Stars Ruan Mei and Argenti returning.

Phase 1 of the 2.3 Banner schedule begins with Firefly and Ruan Mei. Firefly is a new 5-Star Fire attacker of The Destruction path on her Firefull Flyshine Banner, and Ruan Mei is a returning 5-Star Ice attacker of The Harmony path on her Floral Triptych Banner.

These version 2.3 Phase 1 Banners start on Wednesday 19th June and should end on Wednesday 10th July.

In Phase 2 of version 2.3 we then have Jade and Argenti. Jade is a new 5-Star Quantum attacker of The Erudition path on her Lien on Life, Lease on Fate Banner, and Argenti is a returning 5-Star Physical attacker of The Erudition path on his Thorns of Scented Crown Banner.

These version 2.3 Phase 2 Banners should run from Wednesday 10th July to Tuesday 30th July.

In summary, all of the new characters and returning 5-Star characters you can Warp on during 2.3 are:

Firefly (Firefull Flyshine Banner - Phase 1) : New 5-Star Fire character of The Destruction path.

: New 5-Star Fire character of The Destruction path. Ruan Mei (Floral Triptych Banner - Phase 1) : Returning 5-Star Ice character of The Harmony path.

: Returning 5-Star Ice character of The Harmony path. Jade (Lien on Life, Lease on Fate Banner - Phase 2) : New 5-Star Quantum character of The Erudition path.

: New 5-Star Quantum character of The Erudition path. Argenti (Thorns of Scented Crown Banner - Phase 2): Returning 5-Star Physical character of The Erudition path.

In addition to these new characters, we're getting two new 5-Star Light Cones in 2.3's Brilliant Fixation Banner. Firefly's signature, 5-Star Whereabouts Should Dreams Rest of The Destruction path, will run alongside her character Banner in Phase 1 of version 2.3. Jade's signature, the 5-Star Yet Hope is Priceless of The Erudition path will then run alongside her Banner in Phase 2.

The Bygone Reminiscence Light Cone Banner features a rerun of Ruan Mei's 5-Star Past Self in Mirror Harmony path Light Cone during Phase 1 of 2.3, and Argenti's 5-Star An Instant Before A Gaze Erudition path Light Cone during Phase 2.

Honkai Star Rail 2.3 events

The Honkai: Star Rail 2.3 update includes:

New Trailblaze Mission - Concludes the Penacony adventure.

New area - Radiant Feldspar.

Divergent Universe - New type of Simulated Universe with a new weekly challenge.

Apocalyptic Shadows - New permanent challenge mode that will alternate with Pure Fiction and Memory of Chaos.

Stellar Jade rewards increased to 800 for Pure Fiction and Memory of Chaos.

When Charmony Rings Out - A permanent event to get one Harmony Trailblazer Eidolon, and unlock the Harmony Trailblazer early after unlocking the Trailblazer's path of Preservation.

Two new Planar Ornament sets - Duran, Dynasty of Running Wolves and Forge of the Kalpagni Lantern.

Two new Cavern Relic sets - Iron Cavalry Against the Scourge and The Wind-Soaring Valorous.

New Erudition path Light Cone in Herta's Shop - 5-Star Eternal Calculus.

Gift Of Odyssey check-in event - 10 Special Star Rail Passes.

Planar Fissure event for Planar Ornaments double drops.

Realm of the Strange event for Cavern Relic double drops.

New Erudition path Trace materials.

In addition to this huge lineup of permanent content, double drop periods and login events, we're getting two limited-time events during the 2.3 update to Honkai Star Rail. One less than usual, but there's a lot of new modes being added, so there's actually more to do than usual.

Here's a quick summary of these time-limited events in Honkai Star Rail 2.3:

Origami Bird Clash

Ever wanted to play Candy Crush in Honkai: Star Rail? No? Well, sorry, because that's basically what Origami Bird Clash is. During the mini-game, you have to achieve eliminations within a set number of moves to boost the birds' combat power to continue, and you can participate in story challenges, but also freely "battle friends from across the universe". It's not clear exactly what this means, but it looks like you can invite your real friends, but it might just be a way to invite in-game characters.

Stellar Shimmer

We saw the first Stellar event way back in version 1.1, but this new version mixes things up a little more. It's still a combat event with trial characters available, where you have to defeat as many enemies in a set number of cycles, like in Memory of Chaos, but this time there's a focus on setting your Abundance characters aside to take advantage of the special 'mechanisms' that help attack-focused teams.

Hope you enjoy the end of Penacony's story in 2.3!