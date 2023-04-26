Honkai Star Rail codes for April 2023 and how to redeem codes in Honkai Star Rail

Honkai Star Rail codes can provide you with free Stellar Jade, Credits, and character and Light Cone experience, with some of these helpful rewards included this April 2023.

We suspect these active codes have the same sort of expiration date as with those in Genshin Impact and Honkai Impact 3rd, HoYoverse's other gacha games, so make sure you know how to redeem codes in Honkai: Star Rail before these working codes expire.

If there are any special program livestream codes for Star Rail added in the future, we'll be sure to add them too!

Honkai Star Rail codes for April 2023

Stellar Jade is used to buy Star Passes needed to Warp for characters and Light Cone weapons.

To celebrate its launch, we've got five codes for Honkai: Star Rail!

As of 26th April, here's all active codes in Honkai: Star Rail:

HSRGRANDOPEN1 : x100 Stellar Jade and 50,000 Credits (expires 30th April)

: x100 Stellar Jade and 50,000 Credits (expires 30th April) HSRGRANDOPEN2 : x100 Stellar Jade and x5 Traveler's Guide (expires 30th April)

: x100 Stellar Jade and x5 Traveler's Guide (expires 30th April) HSRGRANDOPEN3 : x100 Stellar Jade and x4 Refined Aether (expires 30th April)

: x100 Stellar Jade and x4 Refined Aether (expires 30th April) HSRVER10XEDLFE : x50 Stellar Jade and x10,000 Credits

: x50 Stellar Jade and x10,000 Credits STARRAILGIFT: x50 Stellar Jade, x2 Traveler's Guide, x5 Bottled Soda, and 10,000 Credits

Look in your in-game mailbox after unlocking it to also claim your pre-registration rewards if you signed up before launch, which includes a 4-Star character and x18 Star Rail Passes.

At launch, you can also take part in a login event to claim even more free rewards for your account from the 'Travel Log' menu every day.

Until the 24th May, there are also Twitch drops (which include Stellar Jade) being rewarded for those who link their Twitch account to their Star Rail account and then watch any Star Rail-related livestream.

How to redeem codes in Honkai Star Rail

To redeem codes in Honkai: Star Rail, you can either visit the official redemption site and login to your account, or you can redeem them in-game.

To redemm codes in-game, you need to bring up the main phone menu (ESC on PC, tap the phone symbol in the top-left of the screen on mobile), select the three dots symbol located above your Trailblazer Rank at the top, then select 'Redemption Code'.

All you have to do now is type or paste a vaild Star Rail code, then click 'Confirm'. If you entered an active code that you have never redeemed before, you'll get the rewards sent to your in-game mailbox (the envelope icon on your phone menu). You must go to your mailbox and claim the rewards there to add them to your inventory.

If you don't see the rewards in your mail right away, quit out of the game and relaunch it.

Lastly, keep in mind that you can only claim an active code once per account character.

Have fun with your free Star Rail rewards!