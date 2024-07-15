Honkai Star Rail 2.4 livestream date and time, 2.4 Banner leaks

The Honkai: Star Rail 2.4 livestream date and time has been officially announced and will provide information on the upcoming Banner schedule and events included with the free update.

The 2.4 Special Program is expected to reveal two new 5-Star characters for the next Banners, as well as provide the usual details on story updates and new time-limited events.

We'll cover the exact 2.4 livestream date and time in Honkai: Star Rail below, and also provide all of the information we know about the version 2.4 Banner leaks.

Honkai Star Rail 2.4 livestream date and time in UK, BST, CT, ET and PT

The Honkai Star Rail 2.4 livestream is on Friday 19th July at 12.30pm (BST) / 7.30am (ET) on the official Honkai Star Rail Youtube channel and the Honkai Star Rail Twitch channel at the same time.

In other timezones, the Honkai: Star Rail 2.4 livestream date and time is:

West Coast US : Friday 19th July at 4.30am (PT)

: Friday 19th July at 4.30am (PT) Central US : Friday 19th July at 6.30am (CT)

: Friday 19th July at 6.30am (CT) East Coast US : Friday 19th July at 7.30am (ET)

: Friday 19th July at 7.30am (ET) Japan : Friday 19th July at 8.30pm (JST)

: Friday 19th July at 8.30pm (JST) Australia : Friday 19th July at 9.30pm (AET)

: Friday 19th July at 9.30pm (AET) UK : Friday 19th July at 12.30pm (BST)

: Friday 19th July at 12.30pm (BST) Europe:Friday 19th July at 1.30pm (CEST)

Once live, you can also watch the 2.4 livestream by clicking the video below:

Honkai Star Rail 2.4 Banner leaks

There's no official confirmation on the version 2.4 Banner schedule yet, but to help you decide who to save your precious Stellar Jade for, we've compiled information below on what the likely 2.4 Banners are based on reliable leaks and official marketing that always hints at who is coming next.

With this in mind, as they were mentioned in the 2.4 livestream announcement on X, and their drip marketing has been revealed on Star Rail's official social media accounts, it's all but confirmed that Yunli and Jiaoqiu will be the new 5-Stars on Banners in Honkai: Star Rail version 2.4. Yunli is a 5-Star Physical attacker of The Destruction Path, and Jiaoqiu is a 5-Star Fire attacker of The Nihility path.

As for reruns, according to leaker Gura (relayed on the HonkaiStarRail_leaks subreddit), we're getting Huohuo in Phase 1 of version 2.4, and Black Swan in Phase 2. Huohuo is a Wind attacker of The Abundance path, and Black Swan is a Wind attacker of The Nihility path.

Additionally, as first teased in the 2024 Summer Game Fest presentation, March 7th is getting a new switchable form during the next story arc after Penacony - most likely in version 2.4. This new form is likely to be added for free during the story, but there is a chance it could be added exclusively to Banners instead.

March 7th will be changeable to a 4-Star Imaginary attacker of The Hunt path in this form, with a completely different outfit.

If the leaks turn out to be accurate, here's the Banner schedule for Honaki: Star Rail in version 2.4:

Yunli - 2.4 Phase 1.

- 2.4 Phase 1. Huohuo - 2.4 Phase 1.

- 2.4 Phase 1. Jiaoqiu - 2.4 Phase 2.

- 2.4 Phase 2. Black Swan - 2.4 Phase 2.

Although all but confirmed through social media, the new characters aren't 100% guaranteed to come out during version 2.4, and character reruns are always subject to change, so we'll just have to wait for the livestream to see who's really coming next.