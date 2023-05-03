Honkai Star Rail Ministry of Education quiz answers

The Ministry of Education quiz is an ongoing Daily Mission in Honkai: Star Rail that asks you a series of difficult questions once a day.

Completing Daily Missions is a great way to get Stellar Jade in Honkai: Star Rail, so it's a good idea to take on this quiz when you can.

To help you progress with the quest quickly, we've listed the correct Ministry of Education quiz answers that we've come across so far below.

Keep in mind that this is an in-progress page, as there might be other stages to the Daily Mission that we've not received yet.

Honkai Star Rail Ministry of Education quiz explained

The Ministry of Education quiz is an ongoing task during the 'On the Doorsteps of Science' Daily Mission in Honkai: Star Rail. Completing Daily Missions can help you earn Daily Training Activity points, which rewards Stellar Jade, amongst other goodies, so you'll want to do them as regularly as you can.

The ideal goal with the quiz is to answer every question correctly, but don't worry too much if you pick the wrong answer. You will either go back to Regin and he will provide the correct answers, or there will be a chance in the future to retake the quiz.

That said, it's better to answer correctly the first time to progress with this quest as soon as you can if you'd like to complete its storyline. It also might affect the quest's ending if you get answers wrong, but we can't currently confirm this.

Once one part of the mission is completed, you'll have to wait a day for the next part to unlock. Once the third quiz question has been answered however, your Daily Mission will move on to another storyline, and you must complete it to get the chance to continue with 'On the Doorsteps of Science' and the quiz. What Daily Mission you get is random, so it might take a while to cycle back to Regin and the quiz.

We'll update this page with more correct quiz answers when we come across them.

Honkai Star Rail 'On the Doorsteps of Science' answer

The very first question asked during this Daily Mission technically isn't a Ministry of Education question, but we've detailed its answer below, as it's part of the same quest.

Here's the correct answer to the first 'On the Doorsteps of Science' question in Honkai: Star Rail:

Question - Which are there more of: prime numbers or natural numbers?

Answer - The Same.

Honkai Star Rail Ministry of Education quiz Part 1 answer

Question - How many cars had their wheels stolen?

Answer - Fourteen.

Honkai Star Rail Ministry of Education quiz Part 2 answer

Question - What is the sum of First Snow, Summershade Bamboo, Ball Peony, and Sunflower added together?

Answer - 162.

If you answer correctly, you'll immediately move on to quiz 3.

Honkai Star Rail Ministry of Education quiz Part 3 answer

Question - Who was the thief that stole the Limesteins' wheels?

Answer - Eric.

If you give the correct answer to the third quiz, this part of the Daily Mission will end, and you will receive a new random Daily Mission the next day . It could be the next part of 'On the Doorsteps of Science', but it will most likely be a new Daily Mission story. Keep completing these missions for the chance for it to cycle back to the quiz.

We'll update this page when we come across more Ministry of Education quiz questions.