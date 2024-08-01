Honkai Star Rail Lingsha materials, kit, and Eidolons

Lingsha is a 5-Star Fire character of The Abundance path likely coming to Honkai: Star Rail in version 2.5.

While Lingsha will likely be featured as the boosted 5-Star character on her Banner in version 2.5, she will eventually return to Honkai: Star Rail at some point in the future when the Banner schedule cycles back to her.

If you want to prepare for her, we've detailed reliable leaks of Lingsha's Ascension materials and Trace materials so you can level her up to her full potential right away. To understand how you might play her, we've also detailed what we know about Lingsha's kit and Eidolons.

Keep in mind that this is leaked beta information, so Lingsha's materials and kit might change upon her official release.

On this page:

Lingsha's kit

Lingsha is a 5-Star Fire character of The Abundance path.

Keeping in mind that all of the percentages mentioned below are based on Level 1 Traces, and that this is leaked beta information from honeyhunterworld that could change upon her official release, here's a summary of Lingsha's kit in Honkai Star Rail:

Element : Fire.

: Fire. Path : The Abundance.

: The Abundance. Rarity : 5-Star.

: 5-Star. Basic Attack : Votive Incense - Deals Fire Damage equal to 50% of Lingsha's attack to a single target enemy.

: Votive Incense - Deals Fire Damage equal to 50% of Lingsha's attack to a single target enemy. Skill : Smoke and Splendor - Lingsha deals Fire Damage equal to 40% of her attack to all enemies, and restores HP equal to 10% of her attack plus 105 for all allies. Additionally, Fuyuan's Action Advances by 20%.

: Smoke and Splendor - Lingsha deals Fire Damage equal to 40% of her attack to all enemies, and restores HP equal to 10% of her attack plus 105 for all allies. Additionally, Fuyuan's Action Advances by 20%. Image credit: HoYoverse Ultimate : Dripping Mistscape - Lingsha inflicts Befog on all enemies. When in this state, Break Damage taken by affected enemies increases by 15%, lasting for two turns. Lingsha also deals Fire Damage equal to 75% of her attack to all enemies, and at the same time, restores HP equal to 8% of Lingsha's attack plus 90 to all allies. Additionally, Fuyuan's Action Advances by 100%.

: Dripping Mistscape - Lingsha inflicts Befog on all enemies. When in this state, Break Damage taken by affected enemies increases by 15%, lasting for two turns. Lingsha also deals Fire Damage equal to 75% of her attack to all enemies, and at the same time, restores HP equal to 8% of Lingsha's attack plus 90 to all allies. Additionally, Fuyuan's Action Advances by 100%. Talent (passive ability) : Mistdance Manifest - Lingsha summons Fuyuan when using her Skill. Fuyuan has an initial speed of 80 and an initial action count of three. During Fuyuan's action, a follow-up attack is launched on all enemies, dealing Fire Damage equal to 45% of Lingsha's attack, dispelling one debuff from all allies, and restoring HP equal to 8% of Lingsha's attack plus 90 to all allies. Fuyuan can accumulate a maximum of five action counts, and when the action count reaches zero, or when Lingsha is downed, Fuyuan disappears. While Fuyuan is present on the battlefield, using Lingsha's Skill increases Fuyuan's action count by three.

: Mistdance Manifest - Lingsha summons Fuyuan when using her Skill. Fuyuan has an initial speed of 80 and an initial action count of three. During Fuyuan's action, a follow-up attack is launched on all enemies, dealing Fire Damage equal to 45% of Lingsha's attack, dispelling one debuff from all allies, and restoring HP equal to 8% of Lingsha's attack plus 90 to all allies. Fuyuan can accumulate a maximum of five action counts, and when the action count reaches zero, or when Lingsha is downed, Fuyuan disappears. While Fuyuan is present on the battlefield, using Lingsha's Skill increases Fuyuan's action count by three. Technique (overworld ability) : Wisps of Aurora - Lingsha immediately summons Fuyuan at the start of the next battle and inflicts Befog on all enemies, lasting for two turns.

: Wisps of Aurora - Lingsha immediately summons Fuyuan at the start of the next battle and inflicts Befog on all enemies, lasting for two turns. Bonus Trace 1 : Vermilion Waft - Increases Lingsha's attack/Outgoing Healing by an amount equal to 20%/8% of her Break Effect, up to a maximum attack/Outgoing Healing increase of 50%/20%.

: Vermilion Waft - Increases Lingsha's attack/Outgoing Healing by an amount equal to 20%/8% of her Break Effect, up to a maximum attack/Outgoing Healing increase of 50%/20%. Bonus Trace 2 : Sylvan Smoke - When using her basic attack, Lingsha restores and additional 10 Energy.

: Sylvan Smoke - When using her basic attack, Lingsha restores and additional 10 Energy. Bonus Trace 3: Ember's Echo - When any ally takes damage or consumes HP, if their current HP percentage is less than or equal to 60%, Fuyuan will immediately trigger the follow-up attack from Lingsha's Talent. This attack will not consume Fuyuan's action, and this effect can be triggered again after two turns.

Lingsha Ascension materials

Raging Heart. | Image credit: HoYoverse

You need to use Lingsha Ascension materials to upgrade stats like her health, attack, defence, and critical hit effectiveness.

With the latest beta information sourced from honeyhunterworld, it looks like you need to get a lot of Raging Heart and Immortal-based materials for Lingsha to fully upgrade her capabilities.

In total, the Lingsha Ascension Materials in Honkai: Star Rail are:

x15 Immortal Scionette

x15 Immortal Aeroblossom

x15 Immortal Lumintwig

x65 Raging Heart

308,000 Credits

For more details, here's what Lingsha Ascension materials you need per level:

Lingsha Ascension level Lingsha Ascension materials Credit cost Reward Level 20 x5 Immortal Scionette 4,000 x1 regular Star Rail Pass Level 30 x10 Immortal Scionette 8,000 None Level 40 x6 Immortal Aeroblossom, x3 Raging Heart 16,000 x1 regular Star Rail Pass Level 50 x9 Immortal Aeroblossom, x7 Raging Heart 40,000 None Level 60 x6 Immortal Lumintwig, x20 Raging Heart 80,000 x1 regular Star Pass Level 70 x9 Immortal Lumintwig, x35 Raging Heart 160,000 None

Remember, this is leaked beta information that could change upon Lingsha's official release.

Lingsha Trace materials

Alien Tree Seed. | Image credit: HoYoverse

Just like Ascension, to get the most out of using Lingsha you will have to level-up her attacks and passive abilities by using Trace materials, which vary from character-to-character.

With thanks to honeyhunterworld again for sourcing the information, for Lingsha it looks like you'll need to use a lot of Alien Tree Seed and Immortal-based materials to fully upgrade her capabilities.

In total, to upgrade all of her abilities, the Lingsha Trace Materials you need are:

x8 Tracks of Destiny

x12 New Echo of War material

x18 Alien Tree Seed

x41 Immortal Scionette

x56 Immortal Aeroblossom

x58 Immortal Lumintwig

x69 Nourishing Honey

x139 Myriad Fruit

3 million Credits

Once again, this is leaked beta information, so Lingsha's materials could change upon her official release.

Lingsha Eidolons

By getting duplicates of Lingsha from pulling on her Banner, you will receive her Eidolon. This material allows you to unlock Eidolon levels, with each upgrade either improving an existing attack or passive ability.

Image credit: HoYoverse

With beta information sourced from honeyhunterworld, here are all of Lingsha's Eidolons in Honkai: Star Rail:

Bloom on Vileward Bouquet (E1) : Lingsha's Weakness Break Efficiency increases by 50%, and when an enemy's Weakness is Broken, their defence is reduced by 20%.

: Lingsha's Weakness Break Efficiency increases by 50%, and when an enemy's Weakness is Broken, their defence is reduced by 20%. Leisure in Carmine Smokeveil (E2) : When Lingsha uses her Ultimate, all allies' Break Effect increases by 40%, lasting for three turns.

: When Lingsha uses her Ultimate, all allies' Break Effect increases by 40%, lasting for three turns. Shine of Floral Wick (E3) : Increases the level of Lingsha's Ultimate and Talent by two, with a maximum upgrade Level of 15.

: Increases the level of Lingsha's Ultimate and Talent by two, with a maximum upgrade Level of 15. Redolence from Canopied Banquet (E4) : During Fuyuan's action, Lingsha restores HP equal to 40% of her attack for the ally with the lowest HP percentage.

: During Fuyuan's action, Lingsha restores HP equal to 40% of her attack for the ally with the lowest HP percentage. Poise Atop Twists and Turns (E5) : Increases the level of Lingsha's Skill by two with a maximum upgrade level of 15, and increases the level of her basic attack by one, with a maximum upgrade level of 10.

: Increases the level of Lingsha's Skill by two with a maximum upgrade level of 15, and increases the level of her basic attack by one, with a maximum upgrade level of 10. Arcadia Under Deep Seclusion (E6): While Fuyuan is present on the battlefield, all enemies' All-Type Resistance reduces by 20%. Fuyuan's attack deals an additional three hits of damage, with each hit dealing Fire Damage equal to 50% of Lingsha's attack, and five Toughness Reduction.

Good luck levelling up Lingsha in Honkai Star Rail!