Honkai Star Rail 2.6 livestream date and time, 2.6 Banner leaks

The Honkai: Star Rail 2.6 livestream date and time has been officially announced and will provide information on the upcoming Banner schedule and events included with the free update.

The 2.6 Special Program is expected to reveal one new 5-Star character for the next Banners, and provide the usual details on story updates and new time-limited events.

We'll cover the exact 2.6 livestream date and time in Honkai: Star Rail below, and also provide all of the information we know about the version 2.6 Banner leaks.

Honkai Star Rail 2.6 livestream date and time in UK, BST, CT, ET and PT

The Honkai Star Rail 2.6 livestream is on Friday 11th October at 12.30pm (BST) / 7.30am (ET) on the official Honkai Star Rail Youtube channel and the Honkai Star Rail Twitch channel at the same time.

In other timezones, the Honkai: Star Rail 2.6 livestream date and time is:

West Coast US : Friday 11th October at 4.30am (PT)

: Friday 11th October at 4.30am (PT) Central US : Friday 11th October at 6.30am (CT)

: Friday 11th October at 6.30am (CT) East Coast US : Friday 11th October at 7.30am (ET)

: Friday 11th October at 7.30am (ET) Japan : Friday 11th October at 8.30pm (JST)

: Friday 11th October at 8.30pm (JST) Australia : Friday 11th October at 10.30pm (AET)

: Friday 11th October at 10.30pm (AET) UK : Friday 11th October at 12.30pm (BST)

: Friday 11th October at 12.30pm (BST) Europe:Friday 11th October at 1.30pm (CEST)

Once live, you can also watch the 2.6 livestream by clicking the video below:

Make sure you also visit our Honkai: Star Rail codes page to stay up to date with the latest codes dropped throughout the stream, as they expire in less than 24 hours after announced, and redemptions are limited.

Honkai Star Rail 2.6 Banner leaks

There's no official confirmation on the version 2.6 Banner schedule yet, but to help you decide who to save your precious Stellar Jade for, we've compiled information below on what the likely 2.6 Banners are based on reliable leaks and official marketing that always hints at who is coming next.

With this in mind, as she was mentioned in the 2.6 livestream announcement on X, and her drip marketing has started on social media, it's all but confirmed that Rappa is one of the version 2.6 Banners in Honkai: Star Rail, with Rappa an Imaginary attacker of The Erudition path.

Image credit: HoYoverse

As for reruns, according to leaker account Firefly Leaks (relayed on the HonkaiStarRail_leaks subreddit), we're getting Acheron in version 2.6 as well.

Acheron. | Image credit: HoYoverse

It's possible that we might also be getting a rerun of Dr Ratio, as he is included in the official art for the version 2.6 livestream, and was rumoured to have been considered for the version 2.5 Banners as well - but this is just guesswork. As is the possibility of an Aventurine or Imbibitor Lunae rerun, based off a possible hint (though likely a joke) from reliable leaker StepLeaker, relayed on the HonkaiStarRail_leaks subreddit.

Left to right: Aventurine, Imbibitor Lunae, and Dr Ratio. Image credit: HoYoverse

Rappa is the only character we're confident is releasing in version 2.6, so we highly recommend you don't pre-farm materials for anybody else until the livestream confirms who we're getting.