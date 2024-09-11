Honkai Star Rail Rappa materials, kit, and Eidolons

Rappa is a 5-Star Imaginary character of The Erudition path likely coming to Honkai: Star Rail in version 2.6.

While Rappa will likely be featured as the boosted 5-Star character on her Banner in version 2.6, she will eventually return to Honkai: Star Rail at some point in the future when the Banner schedule cycles back to her.

If you want to prepare for her, we've detailed reliable leaks of Rappa's Ascension materials and Trace materials so you can level her up to her full potential right away. To understand how you might play her, we've also detailed what we know about Rappa's kit and Eidolons.

Keep in mind that this is leaked beta information, so Rappa's materials and kit might change upon her official release.

Rappa's kit

Keeping in mind that all of the percentages mentioned below are based on Level 1 Traces, and that this is leaked beta information from honeyhunterworld that could change upon her official release, here's a summary of Rappa's kit in Honkai Star Rail:

Element : Imaginary.

: Imaginary. Path : The Erudition.

: The Erudition. Rarity : 5-Star.

: 5-Star. Basic Attack : Ninjutsu: Rise Above Tumbles - Deals Imaginary damage equal to 50% of Rappa's attack to a single enemy.

: Ninjutsu: Rise Above Tumbles - Deals Imaginary damage equal to 50% of Rappa's attack to a single enemy. Enhanced Basic Attack : Ningu: Demonbane Petalblade - Rappa launches 'Ningu: Demonbane Petalblade', with the first two hits dealing Imaginary Damage equal to 60% of Rappa's attack to one designated enemy unit, and Imaginary Damage equal to 60% of Rappa's attack to all enemy units. When attacking enemies that don't have Imaginary Weakness, Rappa's enhanced basic attack can still deal Toughness Reduction equal to 50% of the original Toughness Reduction value, but she is unable to recover Skill Points. When Breaking Weakness, Rappa triggers the Imaginary Weakness Break Effect.

: Ningu: Demonbane Petalblade - Rappa launches 'Ningu: Demonbane Petalblade', with the first two hits dealing Imaginary Damage equal to 60% of Rappa's attack to one designated enemy unit, and Imaginary Damage equal to 60% of Rappa's attack to all enemy units. When attacking enemies that don't have Imaginary Weakness, Rappa's enhanced basic attack can still deal Toughness Reduction equal to 50% of the original Toughness Reduction value, but she is unable to recover Skill Points. When Breaking Weakness, Rappa triggers the Imaginary Weakness Break Effect. Image credit: HoYoverse Skill : Ninja Strike: Rooted Resolute - Deals Imaginary damage equal to 60% of Rappa's attack to all enemies.

: Ninja Strike: Rooted Resolute - Deals Imaginary damage equal to 60% of Rappa's attack to all enemies. Ultimate : Nindō Supreme: Lovedeep - Rappa enters the 'Sealform' state and immediately gains one extra turn, and three points of 'Chroma Ink'. At the same time, Rappa's Weakness Break Efficiency increases by 50% and her Break Effect increases by 10%. While in 'Sealform', Rappa's basic attack is enhanced, but she can't use her Skill or Ultimate. After using her enhanced basic attack, Rappa consumes one point of 'Chroma Ink', and when it's depleted, Rappa exits the 'Sealform' state.

: Nindō Supreme: Lovedeep - Rappa enters the 'Sealform' state and immediately gains one extra turn, and three points of 'Chroma Ink'. At the same time, Rappa's Weakness Break Efficiency increases by 50% and her Break Effect increases by 10%. While in 'Sealform', Rappa's basic attack is enhanced, but she can't use her Skill or Ultimate. After using her enhanced basic attack, Rappa consumes one point of 'Chroma Ink', and when it's depleted, Rappa exits the 'Sealform' state. Talent (passive ability) : Ninja Tech: Endurance Gauge - Whenever an enemy target's Weakness is Broken, Rappa deals 10 Toughness Reduction that ignores Weakness Type to adjacent targets, and deals Break Damage equal to 120% of Rappa's Imaginary Break Damage. The Toughness-Reducing effect works only on enemy targets that are not yet Weakness Broken. When Breaking Weakness, triggers the Imaginary Weakness Break effect.

: Ninja Tech: Endurance Gauge - Whenever an enemy target's Weakness is Broken, Rappa deals 10 Toughness Reduction that ignores Weakness Type to adjacent targets, and deals Break Damage equal to 120% of Rappa's Imaginary Break Damage. The Toughness-Reducing effect works only on enemy targets that are not yet Weakness Broken. When Breaking Weakness, triggers the Imaginary Weakness Break effect. Technique (overworld ability) : Ninja Dash: By Leaps and Bounds - Rappa enters the 'Graffiti' state for 20 seconds. While in 'Graffiti', Rappa moves forward rapidly for a set distance, and attacks any enemies touched. During the rapid movement, Rappa can block all enemies' incoming attacks, and using attacks can end the duration early. With the technique activated at the start of combat after attacking the enemy, Rappa ignores Weakness Type to deal 30 Toughness Reduction to each enemy target, dealing Break Damage equal to 200% of Rappa's Imaginary Break Damage to the targets, and deals Break Damage equal to 180% of Rappa's Imaginary Break Damage to adjacent targets. At the same time, Rappa regenerates 20 Energy.

: Ninja Dash: By Leaps and Bounds - Rappa enters the 'Graffiti' state for 20 seconds. While in 'Graffiti', Rappa moves forward rapidly for a set distance, and attacks any enemies touched. During the rapid movement, Rappa can block all enemies' incoming attacks, and using attacks can end the duration early. With the technique activated at the start of combat after attacking the enemy, Rappa ignores Weakness Type to deal 30 Toughness Reduction to each enemy target, dealing Break Damage equal to 200% of Rappa's Imaginary Break Damage to the targets, and deals Break Damage equal to 180% of Rappa's Imaginary Break Damage to adjacent targets. At the same time, Rappa regenerates 20 Energy. Bonus Trace 1 : Ninjutsu Inscription: Sky High - When an enemy target's Weakness gets Broken, Rappa regenerates two Energy, and if the target is an Elite enemy, she regenerates an additional eight Energy.

: Ninjutsu Inscription: Sky High - When an enemy target's Weakness gets Broken, Rappa regenerates two Energy, and if the target is an Elite enemy, she regenerates an additional eight Energy. Bonus Trace 2 : Ninjutsu Inscription: Sea Echo - During 'Sealform', after Rappa uses her enhanced basic attack to deal damage to a Weakness Broken enemy, she converts the Toughness Reduction from this instance of damage to one instance of 60% Super Break Damage.

: Ninjutsu Inscription: Sea Echo - During 'Sealform', after Rappa uses her enhanced basic attack to deal damage to a Weakness Broken enemy, she converts the Toughness Reduction from this instance of damage to one instance of 60% Super Break Damage. Bonus Trace 3: Ninjutsu Inscription: Withered Leaf - When an enemy target's Weakness gets Broken, increases the Break Damage it takes by 3%. This value is additionally increased by 1% for every 100 of Rappa's current attack that exceeds 2000, up to a maximum additional increase of 12%. This effect lasts for two turns.

Rappa Ascension materials

Chordal Mirage. | Image credit: HoYoverse

You need to use Rappa Ascension materials to upgrade stats like her health, attack, defence, and critical hit effectiveness.

With the latest beta information sourced from honeyhunterworld, it looks like you need to get a lot of Chordal Mirage and Dream-based materials for Rappa to fully upgrade her capabilities. However, you can't farm Chordal Mirage until it releases in version 2.6.

In total, the Rappa Ascension Materials in Honkai: Star Rail are:

x15 Dream Collection Component

x15 Dream Flow Valve

x15 Dream Making Engine

x65 Chordal Mirage

308,000 Credits

For more details, here's what Rappa Ascension materials you need per level:

Rappa Ascension level Rappa Ascension materials Credit cost Reward Level 20 x5 Dream Collection Component 4,000 x1 regular Star Rail Pass Level 30 x10 Dream Collection Component 8,000 None Level 40 x6 Dream Flow Valve, x3 Chordal Mirage 16,000 x1 regular Star Rail Pass Level 50 x9 Dream Flow Valve, x7 Chordal Mirage 40,000 None Level 60 x6 Dream Making Engine, x20 Chordal Mirage 80,000 x1 regular Star Pass Level 70 x9 Dream Making Engine, x35 Chordal Mirage 160,000 None

Remember, this is leaked beta information that could change upon Rappa's official release.

Rappa Trace materials

Rough Sketch. | Image credit: HoYoverse

Just like Ascension, to get the most out of using Rappa you will have to level-up her attacks and passive abilities by using Trace materials, which vary from character-to-character.

With thanks to honeyhunterworld again for sourcing the information, for Rappa it looks like you'll need to use a lot of Rough Sketch and Dream-based materials to fully upgrade her capabilities.

In total, to upgrade all of her abilities, the Rappa Trace Materials you need are:

x8 Tracks of Destiny

x12 Lost Echo of the Shared Wish

x18 Rough Sketch

x41 Dream Collection Component

x56 Dream Flow Valve

x58 Dream Making Engine

x69 Dynamic Outlining

x139 Exquisite Colored Draft

3 million Credits

Once again, this is leaked beta information, so Rappa's materials could change upon her official release.

Rappa Eidolons

By getting duplicates of Rappa from pulling on her Banner, you will receive her Eidolon. This material allows you to unlock Eidolon levels, with each upgrade either improving an existing attack or passive ability.

Image credit: HoYoverse

With beta information sourced from honeyhunterworld, here are all of Rappa's Eidolons in Honkai: Star Rail:

Returned Is the Revenant With No Ferry Toll (E1) : During the Sealform' state Rappa enters by using her Ultimate, damage dealt by her ignores 15% of the targets' defense. After exiting the 'Sealform' state, Rappa regenerates 20 Energy.

: During the Sealform' state Rappa enters by using her Ultimate, damage dealt by her ignores 15% of the targets' defense. After exiting the 'Sealform' state, Rappa regenerates 20 Energy. Free Is the Mind Enlightened by Haikus (E2) : During 'Sealform', Rappa's Break Effect additionally increases by 20% and the Toughness-Reducing effect of her enhanced basic attack against enemies without Imaginary Weakness additionally increases by 50%.

: During 'Sealform', Rappa's Break Effect additionally increases by 20% and the Toughness-Reducing effect of her enhanced basic attack against enemies without Imaginary Weakness additionally increases by 50%. Many Are the Shrines That Repel No Hell (E3) : Increases the level of Rappa's Skill and Talent by two, with a maximum upgrade Level of 15.

: Increases the level of Rappa's Skill and Talent by two, with a maximum upgrade Level of 15. Lost Is the Nindō Devoured by Time (E4) : During 'Sealform', Rappa increases all party units' speed by 12%.

: During 'Sealform', Rappa increases all party units' speed by 12%. Steady Is the Ranger With Unerring Arrows (E5) : Increases the level of Rappa's Ultimate by two with a maximum upgrade level of 15, and increases the level of her basic attack by one, with a maximum upgrade level of 10.

: Increases the level of Rappa's Ultimate by two with a maximum upgrade level of 15, and increases the level of her basic attack by one, with a maximum upgrade level of 10. Righteous Is the Wrath That Spares No Evil (E6): The Break Damage multiplier in Rappa's Talent effect on adjacent targets increases by 120%. Additionally, the Break Damage dealt and the Toughness-Reducing effect inflicted will also apply to all enemy targets besides the Weakness Broken target.

Good luck levelling up Rappa in Honkai Star Rail!