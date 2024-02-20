Honkai Star Rail Acheron materials, kit, and Eidolons

Acheron is a 5-Star Lightning character of The Nihility path likely coming to Honkai: Star Rail in version 2.1.

While Acheron will likely be featured as the boosted 5-Star character on her Banner in version 2.1, she will eventually return to Honkai: Star Rail at some point in the future when the Banner schedule cycles back to her.

If you want to prepare for if you Warp for her successfully, we've detailed reliable leaks of Acheron's Ascension materials and Trace materials so you can level her up to her full potential right away. To understand how you might play her, we've also detailed what we know about Acheron's kit and Eidolons.

Keep in mind that this is leaked beta information, so Acheron's materials and kit might change upon her official release.

Honkai Star Rail Acheron kit

Acheron is a 5-Star Lightning character of The Nihility path who deals damage by building and getting rid of stacks. Acheron also works very well with Nihility debuffers, as her personal damage increases when enemies have multiple debuffs applied.

All of the percentages mentioned below are based on Level 1 Traces.

Keeping in mind that this is leaked beta information from honyehunterworld that could change upon her official release, here's a summary of Acheron's kit in Honkai Star Rail:

Element : Lightning.

: Lightning. Path : The Nihility.

: The Nihility. Rarity : 5-Star.

: 5-Star. Basic Attack : Trilateral Wiltcross - Deals Lightning damage equal to 50% of Acheron's attack to a single enemy.

: Trilateral Wiltcross - Deals Lightning damage equal to 50% of Acheron's attack to a single enemy. Skill : Octobolt Flash - Acheron gains one point of Slashed Dream, inflicts one stack of Crimson Knot on a single target enemy, and deals Lightning damage equal to 80% of her attack to that enemy, as well all Lightning damage equal to 30% of her attack to adjacent enemies.

: Octobolt Flash - Acheron gains one point of Slashed Dream, inflicts one stack of Crimson Knot on a single target enemy, and deals Lightning damage equal to 80% of her attack to that enemy, as well all Lightning damage equal to 30% of her attack to adjacent enemies. Image credit: HoYoverse Ultimate : Slashed Dream Cries in Red - Acheron unleashes Rainblade, dealing Lightning damage equal to 14.4% of her attack to a single enemy, and removing up to three stacks of Crimson Knot from the target. When removed, Crimson Knot deals Lightning damage equal to 9% of Acheron's attack to all enemies one time, and the damage multiplier for this attack is increased by an additional 9% for every stack of Crimson Knot removed. After Rainblade is unleashed three times, Acheron immediately uses Stygian Resurge, which deals Lightning damage equal to 72% of her attack to all enemies, removing all Crimson Knot stacks. Crimson Knot is not inflicted upon enemies during Acheron's Ultimate.

: Slashed Dream Cries in Red - Acheron unleashes Rainblade, dealing Lightning damage equal to 14.4% of her attack to a single enemy, and removing up to three stacks of Crimson Knot from the target. When removed, Crimson Knot deals Lightning damage equal to 9% of Acheron's attack to all enemies one time, and the damage multiplier for this attack is increased by an additional 9% for every stack of Crimson Knot removed. After Rainblade is unleashed three times, Acheron immediately uses Stygian Resurge, which deals Lightning damage equal to 72% of her attack to all enemies, removing all Crimson Knot stacks. Crimson Knot is not inflicted upon enemies during Acheron's Ultimate. Talent (passive ability) : Atop Rainleaf Hangs Oneness - When Slashed Dream reaches nine stacks, Acheron's Ultimate can be unleashed, which lowers enemies' Toughness regardless of their Weakness Types and also lowers their All-Type Resistance by 25% until the end of Acheron's Ultimate. When any unit inflicts debuffs on an enemy while using an ability, Acheron gains one stack of Slashed Dream and inflicts Crimson Knot on that enemy target. This can be triggered one time per action, and if the ability used inflicts a debuff on multiple enemies, one stack of Crimson Knot is inflicted on the enemy with the most Crimson Knot stacks.

: Atop Rainleaf Hangs Oneness - When Slashed Dream reaches nine stacks, Acheron's Ultimate can be unleashed, which lowers enemies' Toughness regardless of their Weakness Types and also lowers their All-Type Resistance by 25% until the end of Acheron's Ultimate. When any unit inflicts debuffs on an enemy while using an ability, Acheron gains one stack of Slashed Dream and inflicts Crimson Knot on that enemy target. This can be triggered one time per action, and if the ability used inflicts a debuff on multiple enemies, one stack of Crimson Knot is inflicted on the enemy with the most Crimson Knot stacks. Technique (overworld ability) : Quadrivalent Ascendance - Acheron immediately attacks an enemy, and at the start of the battle she gains two stacks of Slashed Dream and deals Lightning damage equal to 80% of her attack to all enemies. Acheron also inflicts two stacks of Crimson Knot on a single random enemy. Additionally, if the enemy has Red Karma, they are immediately defeated and won't enter combat. A technique point is not spend if Acheron's attack does not hit an enemy.

: Quadrivalent Ascendance - Acheron immediately attacks an enemy, and at the start of the battle she gains two stacks of Slashed Dream and deals Lightning damage equal to 80% of her attack to all enemies. Acheron also inflicts two stacks of Crimson Knot on a single random enemy. Additionally, if the enemy has Red Karma, they are immediately defeated and won't enter combat. A technique point is not spend if Acheron's attack does not hit an enemy. Bonus Trace 1 : Red Ogre - At the start of battle, Acheron immediately gains four stacks of Slashed Dream and applies four stacks of Crimson Knot to a random enemy.

: Red Ogre - At the start of battle, Acheron immediately gains four stacks of Slashed Dream and applies four stacks of Crimson Knot to a random enemy. Bonus Trace 2 : The Abyss - When there are 1/2 other characters following the Path of Nihility in the team, the damage of Acheron's Basic attack, Skill, and Ultimate increases to 115%/160% of its original damage.

: The Abyss - When there are 1/2 other characters following the Path of Nihility in the team, the damage of Acheron's Basic attack, Skill, and Ultimate increases to 115%/160% of its original damage. Bonus Trace 3: Thunder Core - When the Rainblade from Acheron's Ultimate hits enemies with Crimson Knot, her damage increases by 30%, stacking up to a maximum of three times and lasting for three turns. Additionally, Acheron deals six hits of damage when Stygian Resurge is triggered, with every hit dealing Lightning damage equal to 25% of Acheron's attack to a single enemy. This is considered Ultimate damage.

Honkai Star Rail Acheron Ascension materials

Shape Shifter's Lightning Staff.

You need to use Acheron Ascension materials to upgrade stats like her health, attack, defence, and critical hit effectiveness.

With the latest beta information sourced from honeyhunterworld, it looks like you need to get a lot of Shape Shifter's Lightning Staff and Dream-based materials for Acheron to fully upgrade her capabilities.

In total, the Acheron Ascension Materials in Honkai: Star Rail are:

x15 Dream Collection Component

x15 Dream Flow Valve

x15 Dream Making Engine

x65 Shape Shifter's Lightning Staff

308,000 Credits

For more details, here's what Acheron Ascension materials you need per level:

Acheron Ascension level Acheron Ascension materials Credit cost Reward Level 20 x5 Dream Collection Component 4,000 x1 regular Star Rail Pass Level 30 x10 Dream Collection Component 8,000 None Level 40 x6 Dream Flow Valve, x3 Shape Shifter's Lightning Staff 16,000 x1 regular Star Rail Pass Level 50 x9 Dream Flow Valve, x7 Shape Shifter's Lightning Staff 40,000 None Level 60 x6 Dream Making Engine, x20 Shape Shifter's Lightning Staff 80,000 x1 regular Star Pass Level 70 x9 Dream Making Engine, x35 Shape Shifter's Lightning Staff 160,000 None

Remember, this is leaked beta information that could change upon Acheron's official release.

Honkai Star Rail Acheron Trace materials

Fiery Sprite. | Image credit: HoYoverse

Just like Ascension, to get the most out of using Acheron you will have to level-up her attacks and passive abilities by using Trace materials, which vary from character-to-character.

With thanks to honeyhunterworld again for sourcing the information, for Acheron it looks like you'll need to use a lot of Fiery Sprite and Dream-based materials to fully upgrade her capabilities.

In total, to upgrade all of her abilities, the Acheron Trace Materials you need are:

x8 Tracks of Destiny

x12 Past Evils of the Borehole Planet Disaster

x18 Fiery Spirit

x41 Dream Collection Component

x56 Dream Flow Valve

x58 Dream Making Engine

x69 Starfire Essence

x139 Heaven Incinerator

3 million Credits

Once again, this is leaked beta information, so Acheron's materials could change upon her official release.

Honkai Star Rail Acheron Eidolons

By getting duplicates of Acheron from Warping on her Banner, you will receive her Eidolon. This material allows you to unlock Eidolon levels, with each upgrade either improving an existing attack or passive ability.

Image credit: HoYoverse

With beta information sourced from honeyhunterworld, here are all of Acheron's Eidolons in Honkai: Star Rail:

Silenced Sky Spake Sooth (E1) : Acheron's Crit Rate increases by 18% when dealing damage to debuffed enemies.

: Acheron's Crit Rate increases by 18% when dealing damage to debuffed enemies. Mute Thunder in Still Tempest (E2) : The number of characters on the Path of Nihility required for the highest value of the The Abyss trace skill is reduced by one, and at the beginning of Acheron's turn, she gains one point of Slashed Dream. Additionally, Acheron inflicts one stack of Crimson Knot on an enemy with the most Crimson Knot stacks.

: The number of characters on the Path of Nihility required for the highest value of the The Abyss trace skill is reduced by one, and at the beginning of Acheron's turn, she gains one point of Slashed Dream. Additionally, Acheron inflicts one stack of Crimson Knot on an enemy with the most Crimson Knot stacks. Frost Bites in Death (E3) : Increases the level of Acheron's Ultimate by two with a maximum upgrade level of 15, and increases the level of her Basic Attack by one, with a maximum upgrade level of 10.

: Increases the level of Acheron's Ultimate by two with a maximum upgrade level of 15, and increases the level of her Basic Attack by one, with a maximum upgrade level of 10. Shrined Fire for Mirrored Soul (E4) : When using her Ultimate, Acheron inflicts Ultimate Damage Vulnerability to all enemies which increases the Ultimate damage they take by 12%. This lasts for two turns.

: When using her Ultimate, Acheron inflicts Ultimate Damage Vulnerability to all enemies which increases the Ultimate damage they take by 12%. This lasts for two turns. Strewn Souls on Erased Earths (E5) : Increases the level of Acheron's Skill and Talent by two, with a maximum upgrade Level of 15.

: Increases the level of Acheron's Skill and Talent by two, with a maximum upgrade Level of 15. Apocalypse, the Emancipator (E6): Acheron's Ultimate Crit Damage increases by 60%, and the damage from Acheron's Basic Attack and Skill are also considered as Ultimate damage.

Good luck levelling up Acheron in Honkai Star Rail!