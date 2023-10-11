Honkai Star Rail Jingliu best build, Ascension materials, Traces, and Light Cone

Jingliu is a 5-Star Ice character of The Destruction path added to Honkai: Star Rail in Phase 1 of version 1.4.

While Jingliu is featured as the boosted 5-Star character on this Banner, she will eventually return to Honaki: Star Rail at some point in the future when the Banner schedule cycles back to her.

Whether you have her or want to prepare for if you do Warp for her successfully, it's good to know the best Jingliu build, including her best Relics and best team. It's also handy to learn what her Eidolons are, and what Ascension materials and Trace materials are needed to level up Jingliu to her full potential.

Honkai Star Rail Jingliu's kit

Jingliu is a 5-Star Ice character of The Destruction path and is best at providing both single-target and multi-target damage, while paired with characters who have high HP, or with a healer who can heal allies consistently.

All of the percentages mentioned below are based on Level 1 Traces.

Here's a summary of Jingliu's kit in Honkai Star Rail:

Element : Ice.

: Ice. Path : The Destruction.

: The Destruction. Rarity : 5-Star.

: 5-Star. Basic Attack : Lucent Moonglow (Deals Ice damage equal to 50% of Jingliu's attack to a single enemy).

: Lucent Moonglow (Deals Ice damage equal to 50% of Jingliu's attack to a single enemy). Image credit: HoYoverse Single Target Skill : Transcendent Flash (Deals Ice damage equal to 100% of Jingliu's attack to a single enemy and gains one stack of Syzygy).

: Transcendent Flash (Deals Ice damage equal to 100% of Jingliu's attack to a single enemy and gains one stack of Syzygy). Blast Skill : Moon On Glacial River (Deals Ice damage equal to 125% of Jingliu's attack to a single enemy, and deals Ice damage equal to 62% of Jingliu's attack to adjacent enemies, consuming one stack of Syzygy. Using this ability does not consume Skill Points).

: Moon On Glacial River (Deals Ice damage equal to 125% of Jingliu's attack to a single enemy, and deals Ice damage equal to 62% of Jingliu's attack to adjacent enemies, consuming one stack of Syzygy. Using this ability does not consume Skill Points). Ultimate : Florephemeral Dreamflux (Deals Ice damage equal to 180% of Jingliu's attack to a single enemy, and deals Ice damage equal to 90% of Jingliu's attack to any adjacent enemies. Jingliu gains one stack of Syzygy after the attack ends).

: Florephemeral Dreamflux (Deals Ice damage equal to 180% of Jingliu's attack to a single enemy, and deals Ice damage equal to 90% of Jingliu's attack to any adjacent enemies. Jingliu gains one stack of Syzygy after the attack ends). Talent (passive ability) : Crescent Transmigration (When Jingliu has two stacks of Syzygy, she enters the Spectral Transmigration state, her Action Advances by 100%, and her Crit Rate increases by 40%. Jingliu then gains and can only use the 'Moon On Glacial River' Blast Skill. When Jingliu uses an attack in the Spectral Transmigration state, she consumes HP from all other allies equal to 4% of their respective Max HP, but this cannot reduce allies' HP to lower than one point. Jingliu's attack also increases based on 540% of the total HP consumed from all allies in this instance, capped at 90% of her base attack, until the current attack ends. Syzygy can stack up to three times. When Syzygy stacks become 0, Jingliu exits the Spectral Transmigration state).

: Crescent Transmigration (When Jingliu has two stacks of Syzygy, she enters the Spectral Transmigration state, her Action Advances by 100%, and her Crit Rate increases by 40%. Jingliu then gains and can only use the 'Moon On Glacial River' Blast Skill. When Jingliu uses an attack in the Spectral Transmigration state, she consumes HP from all other allies equal to 4% of their respective Max HP, but this cannot reduce allies' HP to lower than one point. Jingliu's attack also increases based on 540% of the total HP consumed from all allies in this instance, capped at 90% of her base attack, until the current attack ends. Syzygy can stack up to three times. When Syzygy stacks become 0, Jingliu exits the Spectral Transmigration state). Technique (overworld ability) : Shine of Truth (Creates a dimension around Jingliu that lasts for 20 seconds, freezing all enemies in the dimension. After entering combat with enemies in the dimension, Jingliu immediately regenerates 15 Energy and obtains one stack of Syzygy, with a 100% base chance to Freeze enemy targets for one turn, meaning they can't take action, and receive additional damage equal to 80% of Jingliu's ATK at the start of every turn. Only one dimension created by allies can exist at the same time).

: Shine of Truth (Creates a dimension around Jingliu that lasts for 20 seconds, freezing all enemies in the dimension. After entering combat with enemies in the dimension, Jingliu immediately regenerates 15 Energy and obtains one stack of Syzygy, with a 100% base chance to Freeze enemy targets for one turn, meaning they can't take action, and receive additional damage equal to 80% of Jingliu's ATK at the start of every turn. Only one dimension created by allies can exist at the same time). Bonus Trace 1 : Deathrealm (Increases Effect Resistance by 35% while in the Spectral Transmigration state).

: Deathrealm (Increases Effect Resistance by 35% while in the Spectral Transmigration state). Bonus Trace 2 : Sword Champion (Jingliu's next action is Advanced Forward by 10% after using Transcendent Flash).

: Sword Champion (Jingliu's next action is Advanced Forward by 10% after using Transcendent Flash). Bonus Trace 3: Frost Wraith (Increases Ultimate damage by 20% while in the Spectral Transmigration state).

Honkai Star Rail Jingliu Ascension materials

Gelid Chitin. | Image credit: HoYoverse

You need to use Jingliu Ascension materials to upgrade her health, attack, defence, and critical hit effectiveness.

You need to get a lot of Gelid Chitin and Immortal based materials for Jingliu to fully upgrade her capabilities.

In total, the Jingliu Ascension Materials in Honkai: Star Rail are:

x15 Immortal Scionette

x15 Immortal Aeroblossom

x15 Immortal Lumintwig

x65 Gelid Chitin

308,000 Credits

For more details, here's what Jingliu Ascension materials you need per level:

Jingliu Ascension level Jingliu Ascension materials Credit cost Reward Level 20 x5 Immortal Scionette 4,000 x1 regular Star Rail Pass Level 30 x10 Immortal Scionette 8,000 None Level 40 x6 Immortal Aeroblossom, x3 Gelid Chitin 16,000 x1 regular Star Rail Pass Level 50 x9 Immortal Aeroblossom, x7 Gelid Chitin 40,000 None Level 60 x6 Immortal Lumintwig, x20 Gelid Chitin 80,000 x1 regular Star Pass Level 70 x9 Immortal Lumintwig, x35 Gelid Chitin 160,000 None

Honkai Star Rail Jingliu Trace materials

Worldbreaker Blade. | Image credit: HoYoverse

Just like Ascension, to get the most out of using Jingliu you will have to level-up her attacks and passive abilities by using Trace materials, which vary from character-to-character.

For Jingliu you need to use a lot of Safeguard of Blade and Immortal based materials to fully upgrade her capabilities.

In total, to upgrade all of her Traces, the Jingliu Trace Materials you need are:

x8 Tracks of Destiny

x12 Regret of Infinite Ochema

x18 Shattered Blade

x41 Immortal Scionette

x56 Immortal Aeroblossom

x58 Immortal Lumintwig

x69 Lifeless Blade

x139 Worldbreaker Blade

3 million Credits

Honkai Star Rail Jingliu Eidolons

By getting duplicates of Jingliu from Warping on Banners, you will receive her Eidolon. This material allows you to unlock Eidolon levels, with each upgrade either improving an existing attack or passive ability.

Image credit: HoYoverse

Here are all of Jingliu's Eidolons in Honkai: Star Rail:

Moon Crashes Tianguan Gate (E1) : When using her Ultimate or enhanced Skill, Jingliu's Crit Damage increases by 24% for one turn. If only one enemy target is attacked, the damage originally intended for adjacent targets is also calculated against the current target, dealing Ice damage equal to 100% of the damage the adjacent targets would have received.

: When using her Ultimate or enhanced Skill, Jingliu's Crit Damage increases by 24% for one turn. If only one enemy target is attacked, the damage originally intended for adjacent targets is also calculated against the current target, dealing Ice damage equal to 100% of the damage the adjacent targets would have received. Crescent Shadows Qixing Dipper (E2) : After using her Ultimate, increases the damage of Jingliu's next enhanced Skill by 80%.

: After using her Ultimate, increases the damage of Jingliu's next enhanced Skill by 80%. Halfmoon Gapes Mercurial Haze (E3) : Increases the level of Jingliu's Ultimate and Talent by two, with a maximum upgrade Level of 15.

: Increases the level of Jingliu's Ultimate and Talent by two, with a maximum upgrade Level of 15. Lunarlance Shines Skyward Dome (E4) : While in the Spectral Transmigration state, Jingliu's increased attack obtained from consuming allies' HP is increased by 90% of the total HP that has been consumed from the entire team. The cap for attack increased in this way also increases by 30%.

: While in the Spectral Transmigration state, Jingliu's increased attack obtained from consuming allies' HP is increased by 90% of the total HP that has been consumed from the entire team. The cap for attack increased in this way also increases by 30%. Night Shades Astral Radiance (E5) : Increases the level of Jingliu's Skill by two with a maximum upgrade level of 15, and increases the level of her Basic Attack by one, with a maximum upgrade level of 10.

: Increases the level of Jingliu's Skill by two with a maximum upgrade level of 15, and increases the level of her Basic Attack by one, with a maximum upgrade level of 10. Eclipse Hollows Corporeal Husk (E6): When Jingliu enters the Spectral Transmigration state the Syzygy stack limit increases by one, and Jingliu obtains one stack of Syzygy. While in this state, her Crit Damage also increases by 50%.

How to play Jingliu in Honkai Star Rail

Your goal with Jingliu is to achieve two stacks of Syzygy as soon as possible so she can enter the Spectral Transmigration state and increase her attack damage. To do this, you need to use her single target Skill, or Ultimate. You can also gain one at the start of the battle in the overworld by using Jingliu's Technique.

When she's in the Spectral Transmigration state, Jingliu's Crit Rate and Ultimate Damage are greatly increased, but she's locked to only using the Blast version of her Skill, which doesn't build Syzygy stacks. You want to keep Jingliu in the Spectral Transmigration state as long as possible for maximum DPS potential, so you can keep building Syzygy by just using her Ultimate as much as possible.

Image credit: HoYoverse

The only time you don't want Jingliu in her special state is when your allies are low on health, as Jingliu consumes your party's health while in the Spectral Transmigration state. So if it looks dicey for a team member, stop using Jingliu's Ultimate!

Best Jingliu team comp in Honkai Star Rail

You'll almost always want a good healer in your Jingliu teams, preferably one who can heal multiple allies at once. Luocha is the best healer to pair with Jingliu because he automatically triggers healing when an ally falls below 50% HP, but Bailu is the next best option, and then Lynx.

Blade and Jingliu make a powerful team. | Image credit: HoYoverse

Then, you can choose to run a Harmony character to buff Jinglu, or a Nihility character to debuff the enemies. Or, one of each if you have the space in your party! We recommend Bronya if you have her so she can give Jingliu another turn while in the Spectral Transmigration state, or to help quickly build Syzygy stacks. Tingyun is the next best Harmony character after Bronya, as she boosts attack and helps recharge Jingliu's ultimate. If you don't have them, Yukong can help with boosting Jingliu's Crit damage and Rate too.

For Nihility debuffers, Silver Wolf or Pela are great picks. Pela helps out more in AOE situations, but Silver Wolf's weakness implantation and general debuffing skills make her more desirable for most combat situations.

The last slot is pretty flexible in Jingliu teams if not going with a Harmony and Nihility team, so it's worth going for what you need in a specific combat scenario. If you need help surviving, then Gepard's shields or the Fire Trailblazer's taunt can help.

However, if you're not struggling with health and you want to maximise damage even more, then Blade is Jingliu's ideal DPS buddy! He benefits from taking damage, so Blade will output more damage with Jingliu due to her taking his HP. Just be careful balancing those Skill Points in your rotations, especially if you're using Bronya.

Best Jingliu Relics in Honkai Star Rail

We recommend the 2-piece Hunter of Glacial Forest and 2-piece Musketeer of Wild Wheat as the best Relics for Jingliu in Star Rail. This safely ensures you're getting a boost to both Jingliu's Ice damage and attack stat.

Hunter of Glacial Forest. | Image credit: HoYoverse

You might want to go with the 2-piece Messenger Traversing Hackerspace instead of Musketeer if you need more Speed, or even switch to the 4-piece Hunter of Glacial Forest if you have good uptime on your Jingliu's Spectral Transmigration state, so you can take advantage of its increase to Crit Damage after using Jingliu's Ultimate.

For Planar Ornaments, if you're struggling with Energy regeneration, we recommend Sprightly Vonwacq for its 5% Energy Regeneration increase. Although, to fully take advantage of it and gain the upper hand at the start of a battle, you need Jingliu to have at least 120 Speed.

However, the best Planar Ornaments will be either the Space Sealing Station or Rutilant Arena sets. Station for its attack increase, and Arena for its Crit Rate and Skill damage increase. To get the most out of Station, Jingliu needs to have at least 120 Speed, and to get the most out of Arena, Jingliu needs a Crit Rate of at least 70%

For your main and substats, prioritise building Jingliu's Crit Damage and Crit Rate, with Crit Damage generally being more important. However, Speed boots can help with meeting Planar Ornament requirements and general speed-focused builds. Ice Damage and Attack are also recommended for your Planar Ornaments' main stats.

Best Jingliu Light Cone in Honkai Star Rail

As it's her signature, the 5-Star 'I Shall Be My Own Sword' Light Cone is Jingliu's best weapon in Honaki: Star Rail.

At Rank 90 (Superimposition 1), 'I Shall Be My Own Sword' increases Jingliu's Crit Damage by 20%. When an ally gets attacked or loses HP, Jingliu gains one stack of Eclipse, up to a maximum of three stacks. Each stack of Eclipse increases the damage of Jingliu's next attack by 14%. When three stacks are reached, the attack ignores 12% of the enemy's defence, but this effect is removed after Jingliu uses an attack.

Image credit: HoYoverse

For other 5-Star options, we recommend 'On the Fall of an Aeon' to increase Jingliu's attack when she hits and when she inflicts Weakness Break. 'Something Irreplaceable' can also work, but it generally won't be as good, and 'The Unreachable Side' can also work, but not as good as 'Something Irreplaceable'.

There are actually a lot of decent 4-Star options, but we think the best of these is 'The Moles Welcome You', as Jinglu should be using her Basic, Skill, and Ultimate every battle to take advantage of its attack increase buff. You could also use 'Nowhere to Run' for its attack increase and HP restoration abilities, and if you don't have either of these, 'A Secret Vow' and 'Under the Blue Sky' can work in the meantime.

If you only have 3-Star Light Cones to pick from, then go with Collapsing Sky until you can get a good 4-Star or 5-Star.

Best Jingliu build in Honkai Star Rail

Keeping in mind that the best team comps in Star Rail are very situational, if you want to take advantage of her damage capabilities will keeping her alive, we have compiled what we think is currently the best Jingliu build in Honkai Star Rail:

Jingliu Best Light Cone : 5-Star 'I Shall Be My Own Sword'.

: 5-Star 'I Shall Be My Own Sword'. Jingliu Best Relics : 2-piece Hunter of Glacial Forest and 2-piece Musketeer of Wild Wheat.

: 2-piece Hunter of Glacial Forest and 2-piece Musketeer of Wild Wheat. Jingliu Best Planar Ornaments : Space Sealing Station.

: Space Sealing Station. Jingliu Best team comp: Luocha, Bronya, Blade.

Image credit: HoYoverse

It's entirely up to you whether you want to spend your Stellar Jade to Warp on Jingliu's Banner, but she seems like a great Ice damage dealer who can take advantage of other character's kits readily, and seems particularly useful if you have Blade. You just have to pay more attention to her playstyle than most other characters in the game.

Good luck levelling up Jingliu in Honkai Star Rail!