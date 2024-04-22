Honkai Star Rail 2.2 livestream date and time, 2.2 Banner leaks

The Honkai: Star Rail 2.2 livestream date and time has been officially announced and will provide information on the upcoming Banner schedule and events included with the free update.

The 2.2 Special Program is expected to reveal two new 5-Star characters for the next Banners, as well as provide the usual details on story updates and new time-limited events.

We'll cover the exact 2.2 livestream date and time in Honkai: Star Rail below, and also provide all of the information we know about the version 2.2 Banner leaks.

On this page:

Version 2.1 Trailer - "Into the Yawning Chasm" | Honkai: Star Rail

Honkai Star Rail 2.2 livestream date and time in UK, BST, CT, ET and PT

The Honkai Star Rail 2.2 livestream is on Friday 26th April at 12.30pm (BST) / 7.30am (ET) on the official Honkai Star Rail Youtube channel and the Honkai Star Rail Twitch channel at the same time.

In other timezones, the Honkai: Star Rail 2.2 livestream date and time is:

West Coast US : Friday 26th April at 4.30am (PT)

: Friday 26th April at 4.30am (PT) Central US : Friday 26th April at 6.30am (CT)

: Friday 26th April at 6.30am (CT) East Coast US : Friday 26th April at 7.30am (ET)

: Friday 26th April at 7.30am (ET) Japan : Friday 26th April at 8.30pm (JST)

: Friday 26th April at 8.30pm (JST) Australia : Friday 26th April at 9.30pm (AET)

: Friday 26th April at 9.30pm (AET) UK : Friday 26th April at 12.30pm (BST)

: Friday 26th April at 12.30pm (BST) Europe:Friday 26th April at 1.30pm (CEST)

Once live, you can also watch the 2.2 livestream by clicking the video below:

Make sure you also visit our Honkai: Star Rail codes page to stay up to date with the latest codes dropped throughout the stream, as they expire in less than 24 hours after announced, and redemptions are limited.

Version 2.1 with Acheron, Aventurine, and Gallagher is here! So make sure to redeem those new codes for Stellar Jade if you want them or future characters - and check all characters out on our regularly updated tier list. For everything else, we have pages on the next Banner, Ministry of Education quiz answers, how to get more Star Rail Passes, and an English voice actors list.

Honkai Star Rail 2.2 Banner leaks

There's no official confirmation on the version 2.2 Banner schedule yet, but to help you decide who to save your precious Stellar Jade for, we've compiled information below on what the likely 2.2 Banners are based on reliable leaks and official marketing that always hints at who is coming next.

With this in mind, as they were mentioned in the 2.2 livestream announcement on X, and their drip marketing has started, it's all but confirmed that Robin and Boothill will be on the 2.2 Banners in Honkai: Star Rail.

Robin is a Physical attacker of The Harmony path, and Boothill is a physical attacker of The Hunt path. Leaks from the current beta also reveal that we're getting the Harmony Trailblazer in 2.2 as well, who is an Imaginary attacker. It's almost certain we'll unlock this path for free while playing through Penacony's story, just like the Preservation path Trailblazer.

Image credit: HoYoverse

As for reruns, none of the 'leaks' have been from the usual accurate sources, so we don't want to get your hopes up about certain characters returning. Except for Jing Yuan, there does seem to be a pattern of rerunning the oldest Banners yet to get a rerun, so it is likely that Fu Xuan and Topaz will get reruns in 2.2 - but this is just guesswork on our part.

Although all but confirmed through social media, the new characters aren't 100% guaranteed to come out during version 2.2, and character reruns are always subject to change, so we'll just have to wait for the livestream to see who's really coming next.