Honkai Star Rail Robin materials, kit, and Eidolons

Robin is a 5-Star Physical character of The Harmony path likely coming to Honkai: Star Rail in version 2.2.

While Robin will likely be featured as the boosted 5-Star character on her Banner in version 2.2, she will eventually return to Honkai: Star Rail at some point in the future when the Banner schedule cycles back to her.

If you want to prepare for if you Warp for her successfully, we've detailed reliable leaks of Robin's Ascension materials and Trace materials so you can level her up to her full potential right away. To understand how you might play her, we've also detailed what we know about Robin's kit and Eidolons.

Keep in mind that this is leaked beta information, so Robin's materials and kit might change upon her official release.

Honkai Star Rail Robin kit

Robin is a 5-Star Physical character of The Harmony path who boosts the party's damage, attack, follow-up attacks, and Crit Rate and Crit Damage, and also allows them to take immediate action - she even sings a song during her Ultimate!

All of the percentages mentioned below are based on Level 1 Traces.

Keeping in mind that this is leaked beta information from honyehunterworld that could change upon her official release, here's a summary of Robin's kit in Honkai Star Rail:

Element : Physical.

: Physical. Path : The Harmony.

: The Harmony. Rarity : 5-Star.

: 5-Star. Image credit: HoYoverse Basic Attack : Wingflip White Noise - Deals Physical damage equal to 50% of Robin's attack to a single enemy.

: Wingflip White Noise - Deals Physical damage equal to 50% of Robin's attack to a single enemy. Skill : Pinion's Aria - Increase damage dealt by all allies by 25%, lasting for three turns. This duration decreases by one at the start of Robin's turn

: Pinion's Aria - Increase damage dealt by all allies by 25%, lasting for three turns. This duration decreases by one at the start of Robin's turn Ultimate : Vox Harmonique, Opus Cosmique - Robin enters the Concerto state, increasing all allies' attack by 15.2% plus 50 of Robin's attack. Also, causes all allies except Robin to immediately take action. After every attack by allies, Robin deals additional Physical damage equal to 72% of her attack one time. The Crit Rate for this damage is set at 100% and Crit Damage is set at 150%. When in the Concerto state, Robin is immune to Crowd Control debuffs and can't take a turn or action before the Concerto state ends. A Concerto countdown appears on the Action Order bar. When the countdown's turn begins, Robin exits the Concerto state and immediately takes action. The countdown has its own fixed Speed of 90.

: Vox Harmonique, Opus Cosmique - Robin enters the Concerto state, increasing all allies' attack by 15.2% plus 50 of Robin's attack. Also, causes all allies except Robin to immediately take action. After every attack by allies, Robin deals additional Physical damage equal to 72% of her attack one time. The Crit Rate for this damage is set at 100% and Crit Damage is set at 150%. When in the Concerto state, Robin is immune to Crowd Control debuffs and can't take a turn or action before the Concerto state ends. A Concerto countdown appears on the Action Order bar. When the countdown's turn begins, Robin exits the Concerto state and immediately takes action. The countdown has its own fixed Speed of 90. Talent (passive ability) : Tonal Resonance - Increases all allies' Crit Damage by 5%, and after allies attack enemy targets, Robin regenerates an additional two Energy for herself.

: Tonal Resonance - Increases all allies' Crit Damage by 5%, and after allies attack enemy targets, Robin regenerates an additional two Energy for herself. Technique (overworld ability) : Overture of Inebriation - Robin creates a dimension around the character that lasts for 15 seconds, and enemies within this dimension will not attack Robin, following her while the dimension is active. After entering battle with the dimension active, Robin regenerates an additional five Energy at the start of each wave. Only one dimension created by allies can exist at a time.

: Overture of Inebriation - Robin creates a dimension around the character that lasts for 15 seconds, and enemies within this dimension will not attack Robin, following her while the dimension is active. After entering battle with the dimension active, Robin regenerates an additional five Energy at the start of each wave. Only one dimension created by allies can exist at a time. Bonus Trace 1 : Coloratura Cadenza - When the battle begins, Robin's action is Advanced Forward by 25%.

: Coloratura Cadenza - When the battle begins, Robin's action is Advanced Forward by 25%. Bonus Trace 2 : Impromptu Flourish - While in the Concerto state, all allies' Crit Damage dealt when launching follow-up attacks increases by 10%.

: Impromptu Flourish - While in the Concerto state, all allies' Crit Damage dealt when launching follow-up attacks increases by 10%. Bonus Trace 3: Sequential Passage - When Robin's current HP percentage is 50% or lower, she additionally restores HP equal to 2% of her maximum HP when her Talent is triggered.

Honkai Star Rail Robin Ascension materials

IPC Work Permit. | Image credit: HoYoverse

You need to use Robin Ascension materials to upgrade stats like her health, attack, defence, and critical hit effectiveness.

With the latest beta information sourced from honeyhunterworld, it looks like you need to get a lot of IPC Work Permit and Dream-based materials for Robin to fully upgrade her capabilities.

In total, the Robin Ascension Materials in Honkai: Star Rail are:

x15 Dream Collection Component

x15 Dream Flow Valve

x15 Dream Making Engine

x65 IPC Work Permit

308,000 Credits

For more details, here's what Robin Ascension materials you need per level:

Robin Ascension level Robin Ascension materials Credit cost Reward Level 20 x5 Dream Collection Component 4,000 x1 regular Star Rail Pass Level 30 x10 Dream Collection Component 8,000 None Level 40 x6 Dream Flow Valve, x3 IPC Work Permit 16,000 x1 regular Star Rail Pass Level 50 x9 Dream Flow Valve, x7 IPC Work Permit 40,000 None Level 60 x6 Dream Making Engine, x20 IPC Work Permit 80,000 x1 regular Star Pass Level 70 x9 Dream Making Engine, x35 IPC Work Permit 160,000 None

Remember, this is leaked beta information that could change upon Robin's official release.

Honkai Star Rail Robin Trace materials

Firmament Note | Image credit: HoYoverse

Just like Ascension, to get the most out of using Robin you will have to level-up her attacks and passive abilities by using Trace materials, which vary from character-to-character.

With thanks to honeyhunterworld again for sourcing the information, for Robin it looks like you'll need to use a lot of Firmament Note and Dream-based materials to fully upgrade her capabilities.

In total, to upgrade all of her abilities, the Robin Trace Materials you need are:

x8 Tracks of Destiny

x12 Past Evils of the Borehole Planet Disaster

x18 Firmament Note

x41 Dream Collection Component

x56 Dream Flow Valve

x58 Dream Making Engine

x69 Celestial Section

x139 Heavenly Melody

3 million Credits

Once again, this is leaked beta information, so Robin's materials could change upon her official release.

Honkai Star Rail Robin Eidolons

By getting duplicates of Robin from Warping on her Banner, you will receive her Eidolon. This material allows you to unlock Eidolon levels, with each upgrade either improving an existing attack or passive ability.

Image credit: HoYoverse

With beta information sourced from honeyhunterworld, here are all of Robin's Eidolons in Honkai: Star Rail:

Land of Smiles (E1) : When Robin is in the Concerto state, all allies who use a basic, Skill, or Ultimate attack will gain one stack of Ornament. Units with Ornament increase their Speed by 15%, stacking up to two times, and the multiplier of the additional Physical damage dealt by Robin after this ally attacks increases by 72%.

: When Robin is in the Concerto state, all allies who use a basic, Skill, or Ultimate attack will gain one stack of Ornament. Units with Ornament increase their Speed by 15%, stacking up to two times, and the multiplier of the additional Physical damage dealt by Robin after this ally attacks increases by 72%. Afternoon Tea For Two (E2) : Additionally increases the Talent's Crit Damage boost effect by 20% and Energy Regeneration effect by one Energy.

: Additionally increases the Talent's Crit Damage boost effect by 20% and Energy Regeneration effect by one Energy. Inverted Tuning (E3) : Increases the level of Robin's Skill and Ultimate by two, with a maximum upgrade Level of 15.

: Increases the level of Robin's Skill and Ultimate by two, with a maximum upgrade Level of 15. Raindrop Key (E4) : When Robin uses her Ultimate, she dispels Crowd Control debuffs from all allies and increases the Effect Resistance of all allies by 50% while Robin is in the Concerto state.

: When Robin uses her Ultimate, she dispels Crowd Control debuffs from all allies and increases the Effect Resistance of all allies by 50% while Robin is in the Concerto state. Lonestar's Lament (E5) : Increases the level of Robin's Talent by two with a maximum upgrade level of 15, and increases the level of her Basic Attack by one, with a maximum upgrade level of 10.

: Increases the level of Robin's Talent by two with a maximum upgrade level of 15, and increases the level of her Basic Attack by one, with a maximum upgrade level of 10. Moonless Midnight (E6): While Robin is in the Concerto state, all allies' All-Type Resistance Penetration increases by 20%. Additionally, the Crit Damage of the first six triggered additional damage instances increases by 200%. The trigger count resets after Robin's Ultimate is used.

Good luck levelling up Robin in Honkai Star Rail!