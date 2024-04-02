Honkai Star Rail Boothill materials, kit, and Eidolons

Boothill is a 5-Star Physical character of The Hunt path likely coming to Honkai: Star Rail in version 2.2.

While Boothill will likely be featured as the boosted 5-Star character on his Banner in version 2.2, he will eventually return to Honkai: Star Rail at some point in the future when the Banner schedule cycles back to him.

If you want to prepare for if you Warp for him successfully, we've detailed reliable leaks of Boothill's Ascension materials and Trace materials so you can level him up to his full potential right away. To understand how you might play him, we've also detailed what we know about Boothill's kit and Eidolons.

Keep in mind that this is leaked beta information, so Boothill's materials and kit might change upon his official release.

Honkai Star Rail Boothill kit

Boothill is a 5-Star Physical character of The Hunt path who scales off Break Effect and can implant a Physical Weakness on enemies with his Ultimate and Technique.

All of the percentages mentioned below are based on Level 1 Traces.

Keeping in mind that this is leaked beta information from honyehunterworld that could change upon his official release, here's a summary of Boothill's kit in Honkai Star Rail:

Element : Physical.

: Physical. Path : The Hunt.

: The Hunt. Rarity : 5-Star.

: 5-Star. Image credit: HoYovers Basic Attack : Skullcrush Spurs - Deals Physical damage equal to 50% of Boothill's attack to a single enemy.

: Skullcrush Spurs - Deals Physical damage equal to 50% of Boothill's attack to a single enemy. Enhanced Basic Attack : Fanning the Hammer - Deals Physical damage equal to 90% of Boothill's attack to a single enemy. For every stack of Pocket Trickshot, Boothill deals an additional hit of Physical damage equal to 10% of Boothill's attack to the target. This attack can't regenerate Energy. Fanning the Hammer also can't recover Skill Points, and can only target the enemy currently with Standoff.

: Fanning the Hammer - Deals Physical damage equal to 90% of Boothill's attack to a single enemy. For every stack of Pocket Trickshot, Boothill deals an additional hit of Physical damage equal to 10% of Boothill's attack to the target. This attack can't regenerate Energy. Fanning the Hammer also can't recover Skill Points, and can only target the enemy currently with Standoff. Skill : Sizzlin' Tango - Activate Standoff for Boothill and a target enemy, lasting for two turns. When there are no enemy targets on the field that have Standoff and can be attacked, Standoff is dispelled. When in Standoff, the enemy target is Taunted and Boothill can't use his Skill. His basic attack is also enhanced to Fanning the Hammer. When in Standoff, both the enemy target and Boothil receive 15% more damage when attacked. This Skill can't regenerate Energy, and the turn will not end after using Boothill's Skill.

: Sizzlin' Tango - Activate Standoff for Boothill and a target enemy, lasting for two turns. When there are no enemy targets on the field that have Standoff and can be attacked, Standoff is dispelled. When in Standoff, the enemy target is Taunted and Boothill can't use his Skill. His basic attack is also enhanced to Fanning the Hammer. When in Standoff, both the enemy target and Boothil receive 15% more damage when attacked. This Skill can't regenerate Energy, and the turn will not end after using Boothill's Skill. Ultimate : Dust Devil's Sunset Rodeo - There is a 150% base chance to apply Physical Weakness to a target enemy, lasting for two turns. Also deals Physical Damage equal to 240% of Boothill's attack to the target, and delays their action. The extent of this delay is equal to 10% of Boothill's Break Effect plus 10%.

: Dust Devil's Sunset Rodeo - There is a 150% base chance to apply Physical Weakness to a target enemy, lasting for two turns. Also deals Physical Damage equal to 240% of Boothill's attack to the target, and delays their action. The extent of this delay is equal to 10% of Boothill's Break Effect plus 10%. Talent (passive ability) : Five Peas in a Pod - When the target with Standoff is defeated or Weakness Broken, Boothill dispels Standoff and receives one stack of Pocket Trickshot, up to three stacks. While using Fanning the Hammer, if the enemy is Weakness Broken, Boothill deals Break Damage equal to 28% of his Physical Break damage to this target for every stack of Pocket Trickshot, on the basis of the target's maximum Toughness. The maximum amount of Toughness taken into consideration can't exceed 1600% of the Toughness reduced by a basic attack. After winning the battle, Boothill can retain Pocket Advantage for the next battle.

: Five Peas in a Pod - When the target with Standoff is defeated or Weakness Broken, Boothill dispels Standoff and receives one stack of Pocket Trickshot, up to three stacks. While using Fanning the Hammer, if the enemy is Weakness Broken, Boothill deals Break Damage equal to 28% of his Physical Break damage to this target for every stack of Pocket Trickshot, on the basis of the target's maximum Toughness. The maximum amount of Toughness taken into consideration can't exceed 1600% of the Toughness reduced by a basic attack. After winning the battle, Boothill can retain Pocket Advantage for the next battle. Technique (overworld ability) : 3-9x Smile - When using Boothill's Skill for the first time in the next battle, there is a 150% base chance to inflict Physical Weakness equal to Boothill's Ultimate to the target, lasting for one turn.

: 3-9x Smile - When using Boothill's Skill for the first time in the next battle, there is a 150% base chance to inflict Physical Weakness equal to Boothill's Ultimate to the target, lasting for one turn. Bonus Trace 1 : Ghost Load - Increases Boothill's Crit Rate by 10% of his Break Effect, and his Crit Damage by 50% of his Break Effect. Crit Rate can only be increased by a maximum of 30%, whereas Crit Damage can be increased by a maximum of 150%.

: Ghost Load - Increases Boothill's Crit Rate by 10% of his Break Effect, and his Crit Damage by 50% of his Break Effect. Crit Rate can only be increased by a maximum of 30%, whereas Crit Damage can be increased by a maximum of 150%. Bonus Trace 2 : Above Snakes - Decreases the damage Boothill receives from targets not in Standoff by 30%.

: Above Snakes - Decreases the damage Boothill receives from targets not in Standoff by 30%. Bonus Trace 3: Point Blank - When Pocket Trickshot is obtained via Boothill's Talent, he regenerates 10 Energy. This effect is also triggered when obtaining Pocket Trickshot stacks that exceed the maximum.

Honkai Star Rail Boothill Ascension materials

IPC Work Permit. | Image credit: HoYoverse

You need to use Boothill Ascension materials to upgrade stats like his health, attack, defence, and critical hit effectiveness.

With the latest beta information sourced from honeyhunterworld, it looks like you need to get a lot of IPC Work Permit and Tatters-based materials for Boothill to fully upgrade his capabilities.

In total, the Boothill Ascension Materials in Honkai: Star Rail are:

x15 Tatters of Thought

x15 Fragments of Impression

x15 Shards of Desires

x65 IPC Work Permit

308,000 Credits

For more details, here's what Boothill Ascension materials you need per level:

Boothill Ascension level Boothill Ascension materials Credit cost Reward Level 20 x5 Tatters of Thought 4,000 x1 regular Star Rail Pass Level 30 x10 Tatters of Thought 8,000 None Level 40 x6 Fragments of Impression, x3 IPC Work Permit 16,000 x1 regular Star Rail Pass Level 50 x9 Fragments of Impression, x7 IPC Work Permit 40,000 None Level 60 x6 Shards of Desires, x20 IPC Work Permit 80,000 x1 regular Star Pass Level 70 x9 Shards of Desires, x35 IPC Work Permit 160,000 None

Remember, this is leaked beta information that could change upon Boothill's official release.

Honkai Star Rail Boothill Trace materials

Meteoric Bullet. | Image credit: HoYoverse

Just like Ascension, to get the most out of using Boothill you will have to level-up his attacks and passive abilities by using Trace materials, which vary from character-to-character.

With thanks to honeyhunterworld again for sourcing the information, for Boothill it looks like you'll need to use a lot of Meteoric Bullet and Tatters-based materials to fully upgrade his capabilities.

In total, to upgrade all of his abilities, the Boothill Trace Materials you need are:

x8 Tracks of Destiny

x12 New Echo of War boss material

x18 Meteoric Bullet

x41 Tatters of Thought

x56 Fragments of Impression

x58 Shards of Desires

x69 Destined Expiration

x139 Countertemporal Shot

3 million Credits

Once again, this is leaked beta information, so Boothill's materials could change upon his official release.

Honkai Star Rail Boothill Eidolons

By getting duplicates of Boothill from Warping on his Banner, you will receive his Eidolon. This material allows you to unlock Eidolon levels, with each upgrade either improving an existing attack or passive ability.

Image credit: HoYoverse

With beta information sourced from honeyhunterworld, here are all of Boothill's Eidolons in Honkai: Star Rail:

Dusty Trail's Lone Star (E1) : At the start of battle, Boothill obtains one stack of Pocket Trickshot, allowing him to deal damage that ignores 16% of an enemy target's Defence.

: At the start of battle, Boothill obtains one stack of Pocket Trickshot, allowing him to deal damage that ignores 16% of an enemy target's Defence. Milestonemonger (E2) : When Pocket Trickshot is obtained via his Talent, Boothill regenerates one Skill Point and increases his Break Effect by 30%, lasting for two turns. This effect is also triggered when obtaining Pocket Trickshot stacks that exceed the maximum.

: When Pocket Trickshot is obtained via his Talent, Boothill regenerates one Skill Point and increases his Break Effect by 30%, lasting for two turns. This effect is also triggered when obtaining Pocket Trickshot stacks that exceed the maximum. Marble Orchard's Guard (E3) : Increases the level of Boothill's Ultimate by two with a maximum upgrade level of 15, and increases the level of his Basic Attack by one, with a maximum upgrade level of 10.

: Increases the level of Boothill's Ultimate by two with a maximum upgrade level of 15, and increases the level of his Basic Attack by one, with a maximum upgrade level of 10. Cold Cuts Chef (E4) : When the enemy target in Standoff is attacked by Boothill, the damage they receive increases by 12%. When Boothill is attacked by the enemy target in Standoff, the effect of receiving more damage is reduced by 12% on him.

: When the enemy target in Standoff is attacked by Boothill, the damage they receive increases by 12%. When Boothill is attacked by the enemy target in Standoff, the effect of receiving more damage is reduced by 12% on him. Stump Speech (E5) : Increases the level of Boothill's Skill and Talent by two, with a maximum upgrade Level of 15.

: Increases the level of Boothill's Skill and Talent by two, with a maximum upgrade Level of 15. Crowbar Hotel's Raccoon (E6): When dealing Break Damage via his Talent, Boothill additionally deals Break Damage to the target equal to 35% of the original damage multiplier and deals Break Damage to adjacent targets equal to 65% of the original damage multiplier.

Good luck levelling up Boothill in Honkai Star Rail!