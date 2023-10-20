Honkai Star Rail Huohuo materials, kit, and Eidolons

Huohuo is a 5-Star Wind character of The Abundance likely coming to Honkai: Star Rail in version 1.5.

While Huohuo is likely to be featured as the boosted 5-Star character on her Banner in version 1.5, she will eventually return to Honaki: Star Rail at some point in the future when the Banner schedule cycles back to her.

If you want to prepare for if you Warp for her successfully, we've detailed reliable leaks of Huohuo's Ascension materials and Trace materials so you can level her up to her full potential right away. To understand how you might play her, we've also detailed what we know about Huohuo's kit and Eidolons.

Keep in mind that this is leaked beta information from, so Huohuo's materials and kit might change upon her official release.

On this page:

Honkai Star Rail Huohuo's kit

Huohuo is a 5-Star Wind character of The Abundance path and is best at providing healing and energy for your team.

All of the percentages mentioned below are based on Level 1 Traces.

Keeping in mind that this is leaked beta information from Project Yatta that could change upon her official release, here's a summary of Huohuo's kit in Honkai Star Rail:

Image credit: HoYoverse

Element : Wind.

: Wind. Path : The Abundance.

: The Abundance. Rarity : 5-Star.

: 5-Star. Basic Attack : Banner - Stormcaller (Deals Wind damage equal to 25% of Huohuo's Max HP to a single enemy).

: Banner - Stormcaller (Deals Wind damage equal to 25% of Huohuo's Max HP to a single enemy). Skill : Talisman - Protection (Dispels one debuff from an ally and immediately restores HP to them equal to 14% of Huohuo's max HP plus 140. At the same time, restores HP to the target ally's adjacent allies equal to 11.2% of Huohuo's max HP plus 112).

: Talisman - Protection (Dispels one debuff from an ally and immediately restores HP to them equal to 14% of Huohuo's max HP plus 140. At the same time, restores HP to the target ally's adjacent allies equal to 11.2% of Huohuo's max HP plus 112). Ultimate : Tail - Spiritual Domination (Regenerates energy for all allies equal to 15% of their respective maximum energy, but this doesn't include Huohuo. At the same time, increases their attack by 10% for two turns).

: Tail - Spiritual Domination (Regenerates energy for all allies equal to 15% of their respective maximum energy, but this doesn't include Huohuo. At the same time, increases their attack by 10% for two turns). Talent (passive ability) : Possession - Ethereal Metaflow (After using her Skill, Huohuo receives 12 stacks of Sacrificed Life. While Huohuo possesses Sacrificed Life stacks, one stack is consumed at the start of every ally's turn, or when an Ultimate is unleashed, restoring HP to the acting ally equal to 3% of Huohuo's max HP plus 30. At the same time, all allies with HP less than or equal to 50% will be healed once, and a corresponding number of Sacrificed Life stacks will be consumed).

: Possession - Ethereal Metaflow (After using her Skill, Huohuo receives 12 stacks of Sacrificed Life. While Huohuo possesses Sacrificed Life stacks, one stack is consumed at the start of every ally's turn, or when an Ultimate is unleashed, restoring HP to the acting ally equal to 3% of Huohuo's max HP plus 30. At the same time, all allies with HP less than or equal to 50% will be healed once, and a corresponding number of Sacrificed Life stacks will be consumed). Technique (overworld ability) : Fiend - Impeachment of Evil (Huohuo terrorizes surrounding enemies, afflicting Horror-Struck on them. Enemies in Horror-Struck flee from Huohuo for 10 seconds. When entering battle with enemies in Horror-Struck, there is a 100% base chance of reducing the enemies' attack by 25% for two turns).

: Fiend - Impeachment of Evil (Huohuo terrorizes surrounding enemies, afflicting Horror-Struck on them. Enemies in Horror-Struck flee from Huohuo for 10 seconds. When entering battle with enemies in Horror-Struck, there is a 100% base chance of reducing the enemies' attack by 25% for two turns). Bonus Trace 1 : Fearful to Act (Huohuo's Energy Regeneration Rate increases by 5% if there are teammates aside from Huohuo with max energy of 130 or more at the start of battle).

: Fearful to Act (Huohuo's Energy Regeneration Rate increases by 5% if there are teammates aside from Huohuo with max energy of 130 or more at the start of battle). Bonus Trace 2 : The Cursed One (Chance to resist Crowd Control debuffs increases by 35%).

: The Cursed One (Chance to resist Crowd Control debuffs increases by 35%). Bonus Trace 3: Stress Reaction to Horror (Huohuo regenerates one Energy when her Talent is triggered to heal allies).

Honkai Star Rail Huohuo Ascension materials

Ascendant Debris | Image credit: HoYoverse

You need to use Huohuo Ascension materials to upgrade stats like her health, attack, defence, and critical hit effectiveness.

With the latest beta information sourced from honeyhunterworld, it looks like you need to get a lot of Ascendant Debris and Immortal-based materials for Huohuo to fully upgrade her capabilities.

In total, the Huohuo Ascension Materials in Honkai: Star Rail are:

x15 Immortal Scionette

x15 Immortal Aeroblossom

x15 Immortal Lumintwig

x65 Ascendant Debris

308,000 Credits

For more details, here's what Huohuo Ascension materials you need per level:

Huohuo Ascension level Huohuo Ascension materials Credit cost Reward Level 20 x5 Immortal Scionette 4,000 x1 regular Star Rail Pass Level 30 x10 Immortal Scionette 8,000 None Level 40 x6 Immortal Lumintwig, x3 Ascendant Debris 16,000 x1 regular Star Rail Pass Level 50 x9 Immortal Lumintwig, x7 Ascendant Debris 40,000 None Level 60 x6 Immortal Aeroblossom, x20 Ascendant Debris 80,000 x1 regular Star Pass Level 70 x35 Ascendant Debris, x9 Conqueror's Will 160,000 None

Remember, this is leaked beta information that could change upon Huohuo's official release.

Honkai Star Rail Huohuo Trace materials

Seed of Abundance. | Image credit: HoYoverse

Just like Ascension, to get the most out of using Huohuo you will have to level-up her attacks and passive abilities by using Trace materials, which vary from character-to-character.

With thanks to honeyhunterworld again for sourcing the information, for Huohuo it looks like you'll need to use a lot of Seed of Abundance and Immortal-based materials to fully upgrade her capabilities.

In total, to upgrade all of her abilities, the Huohuo Trace Materials you need are:

x8 Tracks of Destiny

x12 Regret of Infinite Ochema

x18 Seed of Abundance

x41 Immortal Scionette

x56 Immortal Lumintwig

x58 Immortal Aeroblossom

x69 Sprout of Life

x139 Flower of Eternity

3 million Credits

Once again, this is leaked beta information, so Huohuo's materials could change upon her official release.

Honkai Star Rail Huohuo Eidolons

By getting duplicates of Huohuo from Warping on Banners, you will receive her Eidolon. This material allows you to unlock Eidolon levels, with each upgrade either improving an existing attack or passive ability.

Image credit: HoYoverse

With beta information sourced from Project Yatta, here are all of Huohuo's Eidolons in Honkai: Star Rail:

Anchored to Vessel, Specters Nestled (E1) : When Huohuo uses her Skill, all allies' Speed increases by 20% for one turn. After using Huohuo's Ultimate, Skill Points are not consumed the next time this character uses their Skill.

: When Huohuo uses her Skill, all allies' Speed increases by 20% for one turn. After using Huohuo's Ultimate, Skill Points are not consumed the next time this character uses their Skill. Sealed in Tail, Wraith Subdued (E2) : When her Talent triggers to heal allies, it also dispels one debuff on the affected ally.

: When her Talent triggers to heal allies, it also dispels one debuff on the affected ally. Cursed by Fate, Moths to Flame (E3) : Increases the level of Huohuo's Ultimate and Talent by two, with a maximum upgrade Level of 15.

: Increases the level of Huohuo's Ultimate and Talent by two, with a maximum upgrade Level of 15. Tied in Life, Bound to Strife (E4) : When healing with her Skill or Talent, Huohuo's Outgoing Healing increases proportionally with how low the ally's current HP is, up to an 80% increase.

: When healing with her Skill or Talent, Huohuo's Outgoing Healing increases proportionally with how low the ally's current HP is, up to an 80% increase. Mandated by Edict, Evils Evicted (E5) : Increases the level of Huohuo's Skill by two with a maximum upgrade level of 15, and increases the level of her Basic Attack by one, with a maximum upgrade level of 10.

: Increases the level of Huohuo's Skill by two with a maximum upgrade level of 15, and increases the level of her Basic Attack by one, with a maximum upgrade level of 10. Woven Together, Cohere Forever (E6): When healing an ally with her Skill or Talent, Huohuo also increases the ally's damage dealt by 50% for two turns.

Good luck levelling up Huohuo in Honkai Star Rail!