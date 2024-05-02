Today’s Connections hint and answer on Friday 3rd May for 327

The end of the working week has finally arrived, so why not celebrate by solving the Connections answers for today, 3rd May.

If you haven't played it before, Connections challenges you to sort a group of 16 words into four groups where all of the words are well... connected. This connection could come from them sharing a similar meaning, being part of a place name, objects found in a kitchen or anything at all really!

While this may sound easy, the Connection groups each have a different level of difficulty - with Yellow being the easiest and Purple being the hardest. For this reason, working out today's Connection answer might be rather tricky. You may get one group straight away, but another might be a mystery to you. Thankfully we're here to help!

Originally developed during The New York Times game department's annual game jam, the beta version of Connections was released in June 2023. Since then it has become one of the most popular games The NYTimes has to offer, only beaten by Worlde. Though some connections have been made to the BBC's Only Connect program...

Hint for today's Connections answer Instead of jumping straight to the answer, let's start with some hints for today's Connections puzzle: Yellow - Places to visit at night.

- Places to visit at night. Green - To remove something.

- To remove something. Blue - Measurements.

- Measurements. Purple - Where you might buy something.

Louge belongs in the Yellow group, Shed in green and Yard in Blue. Remember - Yellow is the easiest group to find followed by Green and Blue, with Purple being the hardest set of words to connect. Connection words for 3rd May Here's the words included in today's Connections puzzle - see if the clues above help you form a connection before we visit today's answer: Garage Shed Yard Disco Lounge Clearance Sample League Ditch Fathom Bake Club Foot Lose Bar Drop

Connections answer for 3rd May Without further ado, here's the Connections answer for today: Nightspots - Bar, Club, Disco, Lounge

Cast Off - Ditch, Drop, Lose, Shed

Units Of Length - Fathom, Foot, League, Yard

___ Sale - Bake, Clearance, Garage, Sample Image credit: The NYTimes