GTA Online Weekly Update for January 5th, including weekly update time

Every week the GTA Online weekly update brings a new set of rewards, prizes, and goodies for you to get your hands on. Whether you feel like you want to show off your skills at the LS Car Meet to win a new vehicle or if you want to expand your property portfolio with discounted buildings, there's bound to be something for you.

Here, we're going to take you through everything added in the GTA Online Weekly update so that you know what awaits you when you enter Los Santos. There are a few rewards limited to those of you using next generation consoles, but the majority of things added in the updates can be accessed by everyone playing GTA Online.

The vehicle up for grabs in the Diamond Casino also changes every week, so why not head over to our GTA Online Podium Car piece to find out which car is available to win this time.

What time are the GTA Online Weekly Updates?

The update typically goes live on a Thursday morning and here are the times that it roughly drops:

UK: 10am (GMT)

10am (GMT) Europe: 11am (CET)

11am (CET) East Coast US: 5am (EST)

5am (EST) West Coast US: 2am (PST)

It's important to note that these are not set times, the updates can arrive earlier or later depending on how Rockstar have decided to release them.

All of the features below are available until the next update on Thursday, 12th January.

Festive Event Final Week in GTA Online

It's the last week of the annual GTA Online Festive event, so it's your last chance to get the following:

Gooch Mask - Take out the Gooch before they take you out.

- Take out the Gooch before they take you out. Snowman Outfit - Destroy all 25 Snowmen hidden around the map.

- Destroy all 25 Snowmen hidden around the map. WM 9 Pistol - Take out the target at the top of Weazel Plaza.

- Take out the target at the top of Weazel Plaza. Season's Greetings Pistol MK II Finish - Take out the target at the top of Weazel Plaza.

The Gooch will attack when you least expect, so be careful.

GTA Online Bonus GTA$ and RP

You can grab 3x GTA$ and RP on all freemode events this week. You can grab 2x GTA$ and RP on both Security Contracts and Classic Races too.

More money and RP equal more opportunites.

GTA Online Vehicle and Property Discounts

This week, you can grab a few major vehicle and apartment savings:

35% off:

Apartments

Garages

25% off:

Bravado Buffalo STX - $1,209,375

Mammoth Patriot Mil-Spec - $961,975 (Trade) or $1,282,500

Hydra - $2,250,000 (Trade) or $2,992,500

Enus Deity - $1,037,812

HVY Nightshark - $933,750

Also, Warehouse staff source Special Cargo 50% faster this week and you can earn extra GTA$ too.

Owning property is a great way of expanding your income, plus it's nice to have somewhere to store all your things!

GTA Online LS Car Meet Prize Ride

Finish first in any street race for four days in a row to win the Pfister Growler on the Slam Truck in the LS Car meet from now until January 12th!

A fast little car with a lot of potential.

GTA Online LS Car Meet Hao's Premium Test Ride

Fancy driving around a track without worrying about paying the price when you completely destroy the car?

If you're on a PS5 or Xbox Series X/S, then head to the LS Car meet and (once you've bought a membership off of Mimi), test out Hao's Premium Test Ride this week which is the Imponte Arbiter GT.

Go as fast as you can without any consequences.

GTA Online Simeon's Showroom vehicles

Simeon has a brand new set of vehicles in his showroom and these are:

HVY Nightshark

Mammoth Patriot Mil-Spec

Bravado Greenwood

Declasse Granger 36000LX

Obey Omnis e-GT

Keep your eyes peeled for extra jobs from Simeon, if he calls - answer!

GTA Online Luxury Autos vehicles

You can buy the Enus Deity and the Enus Jubilee from the Luxury Autos showroom this week.

Check the showroom each week for new deals.

GTA Online Time Trials

Here's everything you need to know about the trio of trials in GTA Online this week:

RC Bandito Time Trial

To be able to start this time trial, you'll need to own an Arena Garage and have purchased the RC Bandito from the "special" option on Southern San Andreas Super Autos.

The RC Bandito Time trial can be found at Vespucci Beach this week. Beating the trial within the par time of 02:05.00 this week will earn you $100,000 for the first time, then only a few thousand dollars if you do it again. You still get some cash for failing to beat the set time as well.

HSW Time Trial

To start this type of time trial, you need own and be driving a HSW vehicle. This week, the HSW Time Trial is at Del Perro Beach.

Time Trial

The main time trial can be completed in almost any vehicle you own, so make sure to pick one that you know has the ability to beat the target time. These trials are only available to those of you on next generation consoles.

The Time Trial this week can be found at LSIA and if you beat the par time of 01:43.40, you can expect around $100,000 to be added to your in-game account. If you fail to beat the par time or if you beat it again after defeating it once, you'll still earn a handful of money for taking part.

Also, we recommend choosing a robust car with good traction because some trial routes are tricky.

GTA Online Free Weapon

Head down to any Ammu-Nation store to claim your free Flare Gun, it's a surprisingly useful weapon to have.

Be prepared for anything with your handy Flare Gun.

GTA Online Clothing Unlocks

The Drug Wars DLC is in full swing and if you make friends with the Fooliganz, you can grab some cool clothing unlocks this week:

Ice Vinyl Jacket - Unlock this by completing your first Fooliganz job.

- Unlock this by completing your first Fooliganz job. Ice Vinyl Cut Jacket - Unlock this by completing your first Fooliganz job.

- Unlock this by completing your first Fooliganz job. Black Bigness Ski Mask - Unlock by completing 10 Fooliganz jobs.

- Unlock by completing 10 Fooliganz jobs. White Bigness Ski Mask - Unlock by completing 10 Fooliganz jobs.

- Unlock by completing 10 Fooliganz jobs. LS Smoking Jacket - Unlock by completing 25 Fooliganz jobs.

- Unlock by completing 25 Fooliganz jobs. Yellow SN Rooster Revere Collar party shirt - Buy the Acid Lab business upgrade (if you already own this, you'll automatically get this item.)

Join the Fooliganz as part of the new DLC.

Remember, all of these goodies are only around until 12th January and then a brand new set will take their place. So, if you see anything you like then grab your weapons, start your engines and dive into the chaos that is Los Santos.