Los Santos is in the spooky season spirit and you can now find Jack O' Lanterns in GTA Online from now until Thursday 2nd November. This year, there are 200 Pumpkins across the entire map, but you only need to find ten of them each day to get your cash reward. However, you will need to be wary as each time you pick one up you could face a nice treat (such as cash) or a nasty trick (like being blown up).

With so many on the map, you're likely to find some on your own, but if you want to skip the search and find them right away then we're here to show you where to find Jack O' Lanterns in GTA Online and explain the reward for finding them too.

Where to find Jack O' Lanterns in GTA Online

Now, as we said earlier, there are 200 Jack O' Lanterns in GTA Online this year but you only need to find ten of these each day to get your rewards.

The Pumpkins reset each day (real time), which means that if you find a set of ten pumpkins in close proximity then you can visit the same area each day to grab them. This makes earning a massive sum of cash, plus a few extras, really easy.

Below, we've marked down ten Jack O' Lantern locations in GTA Online for El Burro Heights. We chose this area because it's usually quite empty regardless of the time of day so if you get tricked with an explosion, it's less likely to draw unwanted attention from the LSPD.

When you find one, all you have to do is walk up to it and use the prompted control in the top left corner of your screen to pick it up.

The only risky one is the one by the Hospital. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Rockstar North/Rockstar Games

Each time you get a treat that includes cash, we recommend using your in-game phone to deposit it into your bank account. If you get blown up by the next Pumpkin, you'll lose any money in your pockets. We're definitely speaking from experience here.

Also, if you really want to go across the map to find all 200 of them for an extra special treat then check out the handy map from GTAWeb.eu.

Reward for collecting GTA Online Jack O' Lanterns explained

Now, you're probably wondering 'Why should I bother with this?'. In true GTA fashion, the answer is simple and shallow - do it for the money! Ok, it's not just money, but that's the best part of it.

When you collect ten Jack O' Lanterns in GTA Online you will be rewarded with $50,000 cash. That's right, you get $50,000 for taking ten minutes to hunt down a few carved pumpkins. Also, some of the treats will give you snacks, health and armor - which are always useful items to have.

Once you find all ten in a single day, you will also earn the Horror Pumpkin Mask which comes with special audio when you put it on.

We are yet to find all 200 Jack O' Lanterns, but as soon as we know the reward for this we will update this page.

Of course this is the one that blew up, right by the Fire Department... | Image credit: Eurogamer/Rockstar North/Rockstar Games

That's it for now, we hope you enjoy the halloween hijinks that are currently happening across Los Santos!