Finding all Ghost locations in GTA Online is a challenge you can do as part of this year's Ghosts Exposed event to celebrate Halloween in Los Santos.

However, this year is proving much tricker in GTA Online as the ghosts are well hidden with tight time limits one exactly when they'll appear. If that wasn't enough, there are also two possible spawn points in each area for every ghost. It's worth finding them though as each picture you submit is with around GTA$20,000 and, as part of this week's bonuses, you can get double rewards - that means a decent GTA$40,000.

Without further ado, here are all Ghost locations in GTA Online for Ghosts Exposed 2024.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

All Ghost locations in GTA Online

Here are all the Ghost locations in GTA Online for the Ghosts Exposed event in 2024 and the rough times we found each one in.

Remember, each location (apart from Ghost 10) have two possible spawn points for the ghosts for that area and we've marked each one on the maps below to help you out. Also, do keep in mind that because of the tight time periods between each ghost spawning that it might take you a couple of nights to find all of them and you can find them in any order until number 10.

Please note that Ghost 10 will only appear after you've found the previous nine.

Ghost One location - 7pm to 8pm

Image credit: Eurogamer/Rockstar

Ghost one can either appear on top of the Tomb in the Cemetery or on top of the Church Spire in Pacific Bluffs.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Rockstar

Ghost Two location - 8pm to 9pm

Image credit: Eurogamer/Rockstar

Ghost Two will be in the underpass near the Ammu-Nation in Strawberry and can either spawn at the fire near the wooden shelter or tucked away in the shadowy corner just west of the fire.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Rockstar

Ghost Three location - 9pm to 10pm

Image credit: Eurogamer/Rockstar

Ghost three will be in El Burro Heights. They can spawn on top of the tower or above the memorial on the corner.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Rockstar

Ghost Four location - 10pm to 11pm

Image credit: Eurogamer/Rockstar

Ghost Four will spawn on the bridge near Los Santos International Airport - use the map above to find their exact location as this bridge is rather long but we will say it's on the western side of it. Now, the ghost will spawn either side of the red light on top of the bridge here - but you might need to change the direction you're facing to see them.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Rockstar

Ghost Five location - 11pm to Midnight

Image credit: Eurogamer/Rockstar

Ghost Five will appear in Vinewood Hills. Their two spawn points are both at the top of the tower attached to the building, so if you can't see it from the main gate then you need to look at it from a different side to find them.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Rockstar

Ghost Six location - 1am to 2am

Image credit: Eurogamer/Rockstar

Ghost Six is in Cypress Flats and both spawn points are in the same small alley. The ghost can either appear on the hook here or on the ledge of the building to your right when you enter from the north.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Rockstar

Ghost Seven location - 2am to 3am

Image credit: Eurogamer/Rockstar

Ghost Seven will appear in Rockford Hills and this, thankfully, is a really easy one to find. Face the building marked on the map above by standing on top of the small parking lot opposite. The ghost will spawn at the top of either the left or right tower here.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Rockstar

Ghost Eight location - 3am to 4am

Image credit: Eurogamer/Rockstar

Ghost Eight is in Little Seoul but this one can be a pain to find. When you get to the location marked above, look for the tower on the corner. The ghost can spawn at the top of the tower on the side facing the main road or on the opposite side of this. We did find it hard to get a picture of this one, so we recommend standing on your car roof to get a clear shot.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Rockstar

Ghost Nine location - 4am - 5am

Image credit: Eurogamer/Rockstar

Ghost Nine is another nice and easy one, they'll appear in East Vinewood in the apartments near the Casino. Find the small apartment complex marked on the map above and the ghost will spawn either in the left or right corners of the upper floor.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Rockstar

Ghost Ten location - Midnight to 1am

Image credit: Eurogamer/Rockstar

Ghost 10 will only appear between Midnight and 1am at the bottom of the Dam. To make sure you're in the right place, look for the small metal grate letting water through into the stream at the bottom of the Dam wall. This ghost is another GTA character cameo (like last year), but we won't spoil who it is for you as it's no one we expected to see.

When you've completed the Ghosts Exposed challenge you'll get the Ghosts Exposed Outfit (new for 2024) and the Ghosts Exposed Livery for the Albany Brigham if you didn't get it last year.

Good luck ghost hunting in GTA Online!