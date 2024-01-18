If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

GTA Online ditching PS4 and Xbox One clips editor as platforms "approach the limits of what's possible"

Current-gen systems unaffected.

gta online ship theft promo art of character holding a gun in one hand and a briefcase in the other at the docks.
Image credit: Eurogamer/Rockstar
Matt Wales avatar
News by Matt Wales News Reporter
Published on
4 comments

Rockstar has announced it's removing Grand Theft Auto Online's clips editor on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One from 20th February this year, explaining it's making the move as it approaches the "limits of what's possible" on previous-generation consoles.

The clips editor - officially known as the Rockstar Editor - was introduced back in 2015, enabling players to create, edit, and share videos of Grand Theft Auto 5 and Grand Theft Auto Online. However, from 20th February, the editor, including all clips and projects saved within, will no longer be available to PS4 and Xbox One users.

"As we begin to approach the limits of what's possible within the technical capacity of previous-generation consoles," Rockstar explained in a post on its blog, "we are taking necessary steps to allow for future GTA Online updates on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One." It added that removing the editor from last-gen consoles will "help to ensure the stability of these platforms and keep them updated with GTA Online additions for as long as possible."

Rockstar officially unveiled the future of the GTA franchise - GTA 6 - last month.Watch on YouTube

Ahead of the editor's removal from PS4 and Xbox One, Rockstar is pointing players to a newly posted support page containing details of how projects can be exported and saved before they disappear forever. It also notes the feature will remain available - and "continue to be fully supported" - on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

While support continues for the massively popular Grand Theft Auto Online, the next instalment in Rockstar's juggernaut franchise is edging ever-closer to release. The developer officially unveiled Grand Theft Auto 6 last month with a striking first trailer and the news it's aiming to launch the game sometime in 2025.

From Assassin's Creed to Zoo Tycoon, we welcome all gamers

Eurogamer welcomes videogamers of all types, so sign in and join our community!

In this article
Follow a topic and we'll email you when we write an article about it.

Grand Theft Auto 6

PS5, Xbox Series X/S

Grand Theft Auto Online

Video Game

See 1 more

Grand Theft Auto V

Video Game

Related topics
Action Adventure PS5 Rockstar Games Rockstar North Shooter Shooter: Third Person Take-Two Interactive Xbox Series X/S
About the Author
Matt Wales avatar

Matt Wales

News Reporter

Matt Wales is a writer and gambolling summer child who won't even pretend to live a busily impressive life of dynamic go-getting for the purposes of this bio. He is the sole and founding member of the Birdo for President of Everything Society.

Comments