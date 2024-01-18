GTA Online ditching PS4 and Xbox One clips editor as platforms "approach the limits of what's possible"

Rockstar has announced it's removing Grand Theft Auto Online's clips editor on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One from 20th February this year, explaining it's making the move as it approaches the "limits of what's possible" on previous-generation consoles.

The clips editor - officially known as the Rockstar Editor - was introduced back in 2015, enabling players to create, edit, and share videos of Grand Theft Auto 5 and Grand Theft Auto Online. However, from 20th February, the editor, including all clips and projects saved within, will no longer be available to PS4 and Xbox One users.

"As we begin to approach the limits of what's possible within the technical capacity of previous-generation consoles," Rockstar explained in a post on its blog, "we are taking necessary steps to allow for future GTA Online updates on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One." It added that removing the editor from last-gen consoles will "help to ensure the stability of these platforms and keep them updated with GTA Online additions for as long as possible."

Ahead of the editor's removal from PS4 and Xbox One, Rockstar is pointing players to a newly posted support page containing details of how projects can be exported and saved before they disappear forever. It also notes the feature will remain available - and "continue to be fully supported" - on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

While support continues for the massively popular Grand Theft Auto Online, the next instalment in Rockstar's juggernaut franchise is edging ever-closer to release. The developer officially unveiled Grand Theft Auto 6 last month with a striking first trailer and the news it's aiming to launch the game sometime in 2025.