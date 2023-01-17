GTA Online Gun Van locations and how to get the Railgun

You can now get your hands on a Railgun and visit the Gun Van in GTA Online. The latest weekly update has introduced a weapon that may be familiar if you've spent time with the main story, the Railgun. This weapon is extremely powerful and great for beating stubborn NPCs.

If that wasn't enough, GTA Online sweetened the addition by introducing the Gun Van. It's definitely as shady as it sounds, but if you don't question where the owner got the guns or how, then it's a great place for getting discounted weapons for your criminal empire.

Without further ado, we're going to show you where to find the Gun Van and how to get the Railgun in GTA Online.

On this page:

Watch on YouTube GTA Online - Gun Van Trailer.

GTA Gun Van locations explained

The Gun Van moves between 30 possible locations on the map each day. The icon for the van will not appear on your map until you're close to it. If you're on the hunt for discounted goods, keep an eye on your map.

These are all of the locations that the Van can possibly spawn at, but you will never know where it is until you get close to them.

North:

These are all the possible locations for the Van to spawn on the Northern part of the map.

Mid:

These are all the possible locations for the Van to spawn in the middle section of the map.

South:

These are all the possible locations for the Van to spawn on the Southern part of the map.

What weapons are in stock at the Gun Van in GTA Online?

All weapons and wares on offer at the Gun Van have been discounted in some way. The stock in the Van changes weekly.

They appreciate your business.

To browse the current stock of the van, walk up to the open doors at the back and approach the person inside. Then, press the prompted control to interact with them and a small menu will appear that allows you to look through the items on offer.

Once you find something you want to purchase, click on it and click the prompted control to confirm that you want to buy it in the same way you would do at Ammu-Nation. There are no Rank restrictions on anything being sold at the Gun Van.

Here are all of the weapons and wares currently in stock at the Gun Van:

Weapons

Knife

Baseball Bat

Assault Shotgun

SMG

Assault Rifle

Compact EMP Launcher

Combat Shotgun

Railgun

Heavy Sniper

RPG

Throwables

Molotov

Proximity Mine

Grenade

Body Armor

Super Light Armor

Light Armor

Standard Armor

Heavy Armor

Super Heavy Armor

How to get the Railgun in GTA Online

To get the Railgun in GTA Online, you need to track down the Gun Van. Once you're at the van and browsing the wares, head to the 'Weapons' section.

When you're in the 'Weapons' section, scroll down until you come across the Railgun.

As the description states, it does horrible things to anything it's pointed at.

Currently, the Railgun costs $657,000 but it's worth the price as there's a 10% discount.

If you want to learn more about online life in Los Santos, then check out our GTA Online Weekly Update page. Here, we detail all of the updates and goodies that arrive in the game each week. Also, if you fancy trying your luck at the Casino to win a new vehicle, check out our GTA Online Podium vehicle guide. In this, we detail what car is up for grabs and if it's worth trying to win.