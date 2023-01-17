GTA Online Gun Van locations and how to get the Railgun
Explosives, Armor, Discounts and a Railgun.
You can now get your hands on a Railgun and visit the Gun Van in GTA Online. The latest weekly update has introduced a weapon that may be familiar if you've spent time with the main story, the Railgun. This weapon is extremely powerful and great for beating stubborn NPCs.
If that wasn't enough, GTA Online sweetened the addition by introducing the Gun Van. It's definitely as shady as it sounds, but if you don't question where the owner got the guns or how, then it's a great place for getting discounted weapons for your criminal empire.
Without further ado, we're going to show you where to find the Gun Van and how to get the Railgun in GTA Online.
GTA Gun Van locations explained
The Gun Van moves between 30 possible locations on the map each day. The icon for the van will not appear on your map until you're close to it. If you're on the hunt for discounted goods, keep an eye on your map.
These are all of the locations that the Van can possibly spawn at, but you will never know where it is until you get close to them.
North:
Mid:
South:
What weapons are in stock at the Gun Van in GTA Online?
All weapons and wares on offer at the Gun Van have been discounted in some way. The stock in the Van changes weekly.
To browse the current stock of the van, walk up to the open doors at the back and approach the person inside. Then, press the prompted control to interact with them and a small menu will appear that allows you to look through the items on offer.
Once you find something you want to purchase, click on it and click the prompted control to confirm that you want to buy it in the same way you would do at Ammu-Nation. There are no Rank restrictions on anything being sold at the Gun Van.
Here are all of the weapons and wares currently in stock at the Gun Van:
Weapons
- Knife
- Baseball Bat
- Assault Shotgun
- SMG
- Assault Rifle
- Compact EMP Launcher
- Combat Shotgun
- Railgun
- Heavy Sniper
- RPG
Throwables
- Molotov
- Proximity Mine
- Grenade
Body Armor
- Super Light Armor
- Light Armor
- Standard Armor
- Heavy Armor
- Super Heavy Armor
How to get the Railgun in GTA Online
To get the Railgun in GTA Online, you need to track down the Gun Van. Once you're at the van and browsing the wares, head to the 'Weapons' section.
When you're in the 'Weapons' section, scroll down until you come across the Railgun.
Currently, the Railgun costs $657,000 but it's worth the price as there's a 10% discount.
