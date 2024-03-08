The Cluckin' Bell Farm Raid in GTA Online reunites you with Vincent, who is now working as a an LSDP Cop in the Vespucci Beach Station. Vincent needs your help to take down a Cartel that's being aided by the LSDP, and naturally, you'll cause absolute mayhem while doing so.

As with most story additions in GTA Online, the Cluckin' Bell Farm Raid comes in several parts and you will need to complete the final mission 'Scene of the Crime' to get paid. However, some choices you make will impact how much cash you'll get for your efforts.

Don't worry though, we're here to explain the GTA Online Cluckin' Bell Farm Raid Payout.

GTA Online Cluckin' Bell Farm Raid Payout explained

You will get $500,000 for completing the Cluckin' Bell Far Raid in GTA Online. However, this is just the base mission reward - you can also grab yourself another chunk of cash depending on which difficulty you choose for the finale.

These are the rough estimates for the bonus cash you can get for each difficulty tier of the Finale of Cluckin' Bell Farm Raid:

Easy - $250,000 (No Bonus)

- $250,000 (No Bonus) Normal - $312,000 (1.25x GTA$ and RP)

- $312,000 (1.25x GTA$ and RP) Hard - $375,000 (1.5x GTA$ and RP)

Overall, if you complete the Cluckin' Bell Farm Raid you're looking at earning anywhere between $750,000 - $875,000 depending on the difficulty you choose. This does not include the extra bits of cash you can pick up from fallen enemies or by completing objectives within the setup missions.

Plus, until Thursday 14th March you can get a bonus $100,000 for completing the Cluckin' Bell Farm Raid as well as a stylish Cluckin' Bell Cap.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Rockstar

