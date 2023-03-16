GTA+ Rewards for March 2023, all rewards and benefits explained

GTA+ monthly bonuses are the biggest draw for the membership service for GTA Online. By signing up, you open the doors to bunch of free benefits and rewards that can enhance your time in Los Santos. Many of the rewards change monthly, which gives you plenty of time to claim every single one of them before they vanish.

There are a few permanent GTA+ benefits that members can make use of in GTA Online, such as the perk surrounding extra cash when purchasing Shark Cards, or the bonus GTA$ given each month as a thank you for being a member.

There can be a lot to keep track of, so we're here to show you the GTA + rewards and benefits for this month.

On this page:

GTA+ rewards and benefits for March 2023

There are a lot of rewards and benefits for you to claim this month in GTA Online if you're a GTA+ member. Here's a quick breakdown of this month's rewards:

Ocelot Virtue

Imani Tech Upgrades

Exclusive Liveries

Agency Vehicle Workshop

Free Clothing

Gun Van Bonuses

Exclusive Taxi Benefits

Free Cash

Vehicle Request benefits

CEO/VIP perks

The current GTA+ reward month is due to end on Wednesday, 12th April , so there's plenty of time for you to grab a membership and get your hands on all these freebies.

Free Property

This month, members can get their hands on an Agency Vehicle Workshop for free! To claim this reward, head to Dynasty 8's website from a laptop or phone in-game to add on to your existing Agency or you can buy a new one with the workshop added on top.

Free Vehicle

If a free property wasn't enough, how about a free vehicle? GTA+ members this month can get their hands on the Ocelot Virtue. Head to the Legendary Motorsport website to claim yours.

Free Liveries

To spruce up your free car, why not get some free liveries? This month, the Jackal Racing and Ocelot Racing liveries are free for all GTA+ members.

Imani Tech Discount

If you already have an Agency, you've probably already met Imani and are well aware of the numerous useful upgrades she can offer, including missile lock-on jammers.

For the rest of this reward month, GTA+ members can benefit from 40% any and all Imani Tech upgrades.

Gun Van

The Gun Van was a recent addition to GTA Online, and GTA+ members can permanently see the location of the Van each day. This way, the Van is easier to pin down when you need discounts.

Also, members can get bigger weapon discounts and the Lucha Libre tint for a Knife and Baseball bat.

Downtown Cab Co. Bonuses

Taxi rides and skipping to destinations are free for all GTA+ members throughout this reward month. Also, there is now only a 5 minute wait between journeys until you can use the 'skip to destination' feature again.

Free Clothing

This month, GTA+ members can put together a nice outfit with the free clothing items on offer:

Grey Yeti Combat Shirt

Grey Yeti Battle Pants

Pink Floral Tech Demon Mask

Bonus GTA$ and RP

There's 3x GTA$ and RP on Hotring Races for all GTA+ members for the rest of the reward month.

Bonus Cash

As mentioned earlier, GTA+ members are rewarded with $500,000 for logging in each month. This is simply a reward for being a member, so there's nothing else you need to do to claim it. The reward will be deposited straight into your Maze Bank account.

Shark Card Extras

Shark Cards can be purchased by anyone in GTA Online, but GTA+ members can gain an extra 15% bonus GTA$ for any card they purchase.

Free Services

Of course, being a member means the rewards and benefits keep going. As a member, you can bribe authorities or activate a ghost organisation for free, which is great for getting you out of trouble or disappearing from an enemy's radar for a while.

Also, VIP and CEO vehicle requests are free, so you never run the risk of being stranded after someone destroys your personal vehicle.

GTA+ pricing and how to sign up explained

GTA+ is roughly $5.99/£4.99 per month. Once you subscribe it is automatically renewed each month, but you can cancel your subscription at any time if you're not happy with it.

Buying through the website

There are two ways that you can sign up to GTA+. The first is to head to the GTA+ website and click on the 'Subscribe' option at the very top of the homepage.

Then, you need to choose your platform. Currently, you only choose between Xbox Series X/S or PS5. After you choose your preferred platform, you will be taken to that platform's digital game store and you will be asked to purchase the GTA+ membership as you would any other game.

Buying in-game

If you're cruising around Los Santos and decide you want to get GTA+, then you can purchase through a screen in GTA Online. Please note, this will still require real-world money, the membership cannot be bought with GTA$.

When you're in-game (and preferably in your property or passive mode to avoid being killed while doing this), head to your 'Online' tab in the pause menu. Then, select the 'GTA+ Membership' option.

Then, use your action or 'More Info' button. This will take you to a screen that looks like this:

On here, there should be an option at the bottom that says 'Subscribe/Manage Membership'. Select this option and then you will be notified of what the subscription costs, and that it renews automatically.

If you are happy with this, you can select 'Accept' to subscribe.

You may notice that there is also an option for GTA+ on the main menu for GTA Online, this directly takes you to the screen we've mentioned above.

