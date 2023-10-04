Honkai Star Rail Topaz and Numby materials, kit, and Eidolons

Topaz is a 5-Star Fire character of The Hunt path coming to Honkai: Star Rail in version 1.4.

While Topaz and her little buddy Numby will be featured as the boosted 5-Star character on the Sunset Clause Banner in version 1.4, Topaz will eventually return to Honaki: Star Rail at some point in the future when the Banner schedule cycles back to her.

If you want to prepare for if you do Warp for her successfully, we've detailed reliable leaks of Topaz's Ascension materials and Trace materials so you can level her and Numby up to their full potential right away. To understand how you might play them, we've also detailed what we know about Topaz's kit and Eidolons.

Keep in mind that this is leaked beta information from, so Topaz's materials and kit might change upon her official release.

Honkai Star Rail Topaz's kit

Topaz is a 5-Star Fire character of The Hunt path and is best used against single enemies with a fire weakness, and ideally paired with at least one other ally who can do follow-up attacks.

All of the percentages mentioned below are based on Level 1 Traces.

Keeping in mind that this is leaked beta information from Project Yatta that could change upon her official release, here's a summary of Topaz's kit in Honkai Star Rail:

Element : Fire.

: Fire. Path : The Hunt.

: The Hunt. Rarity : 5-Star.

: 5-Star. Basic Attack : Lucent Moonglow (deals Fire damage equal to 50% of Topaz's attack to a single enemy).

: Lucent Moonglow (deals Fire damage equal to 50% of Topaz's attack to a single enemy). Image credit: HoYoverse Skill : Difficulty Paying? (A single enemy enters the 'Proof of Debt' state and increases their damage received from follow-up attacks by 25%, but proof of Debt only takes effect on the most recent target it is applied to. Topaz causes a random enemy to enter Proof of Debt at the start of an ally's turn, or during allies' actions, if there are no enemies with Proof of Debt on the field. Additionally, Numby deals Fire damage equal to 75% of Topaz's attack to this enemy, and using this Skill to deal damage is considered a follow-up attack).

: Difficulty Paying? (A single enemy enters the 'Proof of Debt' state and increases their damage received from follow-up attacks by 25%, but proof of Debt only takes effect on the most recent target it is applied to. Topaz causes a random enemy to enter Proof of Debt at the start of an ally's turn, or during allies' actions, if there are no enemies with Proof of Debt on the field. Additionally, Numby deals Fire damage equal to 75% of Topaz's attack to this enemy, and using this Skill to deal damage is considered a follow-up attack). Ultimate : Turn a Profit! (Numby enters the 'Windfall Bonanza!' state and its damage multiplier increases by 75% and Crit Damage also increases by 12%. Additionally, when enemies with Proof of Debt receive attacks from an ally's Basic attack, Skill, or Ultimate, Numby's action is Advanced Forward by 50%. After Numby uses two attacks, the Windfall Bonanza! state is over).

: Turn a Profit! (Numby enters the 'Windfall Bonanza!' state and its damage multiplier increases by 75% and Crit Damage also increases by 12%. Additionally, when enemies with Proof of Debt receive attacks from an ally's Basic attack, Skill, or Ultimate, Numby's action is Advanced Forward by 50%. After Numby uses two attacks, the Windfall Bonanza! state is over). Talent (passive ability) : Trotter Market!? (Summons Numby at the start of a battle. Numby has 80 Speed by default, and when taking action, Numby launches follow-up attacks on a single enemy target afflicted with Proof of Debt, dealing Fire damage equal to 75% of Topaz's attack. Numby's action is Advanced Forward by 50% when enemies afflicted with Proof of Debt receive an ally's follow-up attacks, but the Advance Forward effect cannot be triggered during Numby's own turn. When Topaz is downed, Numby also disappears).

: Trotter Market!? (Summons Numby at the start of a battle. Numby has 80 Speed by default, and when taking action, Numby launches follow-up attacks on a single enemy target afflicted with Proof of Debt, dealing Fire damage equal to 75% of Topaz's attack. Numby's action is Advanced Forward by 50% when enemies afflicted with Proof of Debt receive an ally's follow-up attacks, but the Advance Forward effect cannot be triggered during Numby's own turn. When Topaz is downed, Numby also disappears). Technique (overworld ability) : Explicit Subsidy (Summons Numby when Topaz is in the overworld, who automatically searches for basic Treasures and Trotters in a set radius. For Topaz, she regenerates 60 Energy after Numby's first attack in the next battle, and if Topaz is still in your team when enemies in the overworld are defeated, you get a small increase of credits when obtained. Only 10,000 additional credits can be received each calendar day. After using her Technique and defeating enemies in the Simulated Universe, you also get a small increase of Cosmic Fragments, and a small chance to obtain one random Curio).

: Explicit Subsidy (Summons Numby when Topaz is in the overworld, who automatically searches for basic Treasures and Trotters in a set radius. For Topaz, she regenerates 60 Energy after Numby's first attack in the next battle, and if Topaz is still in your team when enemies in the overworld are defeated, you get a small increase of credits when obtained. Only 10,000 additional credits can be received each calendar day. After using her Technique and defeating enemies in the Simulated Universe, you also get a small increase of Cosmic Fragments, and a small chance to obtain one random Curio). Bonus Trace 1 : Overdraft (When Topaz uses Basic attacks to deal damage, they are considered follow-up attacks).

: Overdraft (When Topaz uses Basic attacks to deal damage, they are considered follow-up attacks). Bonus Trace 2 : Financial Turmoil (Increases Topaz and Numby's damage dealt to enemy targets with a Fire weakness by 15%).

: Financial Turmoil (Increases Topaz and Numby's damage dealt to enemy targets with a Fire weakness by 15%). Bonus Trace 3: Technical Adjustment (After Numby uses an attack in the Windfall Bonanza! state, Topaz regenerates 10 additional Energy).

Honkai Star Rail Topaz Ascension materials

Searing Steel Blade | Image credit: HoYoverse

You need to use Topaz Ascension materials to upgrade her health, attack, defence, and critical hit effectiveness.

With the latest beta information sourced from honeyhunterworld, it looks like you need to get a lot of Searing Steel Blade and Silvermane based materials for Topaz to fully upgrade her capabilities.

In total, the Topaz Ascension Materials in Honkai: Star Rail are:

x15 Silvermane Badge

x15 Silvermane Insignia

x15 Silvermane Medal

x65 Searing Steel Blade

308,000 Credits

For more details, here's what Topaz Ascension materials you need per level:

Topaz Ascension level Topaz Ascension materials Credit cost Reward Level 20 x5 Silvermane Badge 4,000 x1 regular Star Rail Pass Level 30 x10 Silvermane Badge 8,000 None Level 40 x6 Silvermane Insignia, x3 Searing Steel Blade 16,000 x1 regular Star Rail Pass Level 50 x9 Silvermane Insignia, x7 Searing Steel Blade 40,000 None Level 60 x6 Silvermane Medal, x20 Searing Steel Blade 80,000 x1 regular Star Pass Level 70 x9 Silvermane Medal, x35 Searing Steel Blade 160,000 None

Remember, this is leaked beta information that could change upon Topaz's official release.

Honkai Star Rail Topaz Trace materials

Arrow of the Starchaser. | Image credit: HoYoverse

Just like Ascension, to get the most out of using Topaz you will have to level-up her attacks and passive abilities by using Trace materials, which vary from character-to-character.

With thanks to honeyhunterworld again for sourcing the information, for Topaz it looks like you'll need to use a lot of Silvermane and Blade based materials to fully upgrade her capabilities.

In total, to upgrade all of her abilities, the Topaz Trace Materials you need are:

x8 Tracks of Destiny

x12 Regret of Infinite Ochema

x18 Arrow of the Beast Hunter

x41 Silvermane Badge

x56 Silvermane Insignia

x58 Silvermane Medal

x69 Arrow of the Demon Slayer

x139 Arrow of the Starchaser

3 million Credits

Once again, this is leaked beta information, so Topaz's materials could change upon her official release.

Honkai Star Rail Topaz Eidolons

By getting duplicates of Topaz from Warping on Banners, you will receive her Eidolon. This material allows you to unlock Eidolon levels, with each upgrade either improving an existing attack or passive ability.

Image credit: HoYoverse

With beta information sourced from honeyhunterworld, here are all of Topaz's Eidolons in Honkai: Star Rail:

Future Market (E1) : When enemies afflicted with Proof of Debt receive follow-up attacks, they enter the Debtor state, but this effect can only occur one time in a single action. Debtor increases Crit Damage by 25% from follow-up attacks dealt to affected enemies, stacking up to two times. When Proof of Debt is removed, Debtor is also removed.

: When enemies afflicted with Proof of Debt receive follow-up attacks, they enter the Debtor state, but this effect can only occur one time in a single action. Debtor increases Crit Damage by 25% from follow-up attacks dealt to affected enemies, stacking up to two times. When Proof of Debt is removed, Debtor is also removed. Bona Fide Acquisition (E2) : Topaz regenerates five Energy after Numby takes action and launches an attack.

: Topaz regenerates five Energy after Numby takes action and launches an attack. Seize the Big and Free the Small (E3) : Increases the level of Topaz's Skill by two with a maximum upgrade level of 15, and increases the level of her Basic attack by one, with a maximum upgrade level of 10.

: Increases the level of Topaz's Skill by two with a maximum upgrade level of 15, and increases the level of her Basic attack by one, with a maximum upgrade level of 10. Agile Operation (E4) : Topaz's action is Advanced Forward by 20% after Numby's turn begins.

: Topaz's action is Advanced Forward by 20% after Numby's turn begins. Inflationary Demand (E5) : Increases the level of Topaz's Ultimate and Talent by two, with a maximum upgrade Level of 15.

: Increases the level of Topaz's Ultimate and Talent by two, with a maximum upgrade Level of 15. Incentive Mechanism (E6): Numby's attack count while in the Windfall Bonanza! state increases by one, and its Fire Resistance Penetration increases by 10% during its attacks.

Good luck levelling up Topaz and Numby in Honkai Star Rail!