Sea of Thieves Tall Tales guide: How to play them in order

Want to know how to play Sea of Thieves Tall Tales in order? Alongside the usual Voyages, Sea of Thieves players can embark on a number of fully voiced, highly cinematic story campaigns known as Tall Tales. Expect fearsome baddies, deadly traps, forgotten islands, even some very familiar faces from outside the Sea of Thieves, with Tall Tales often introduces unique new mechanics or twists on existing ones.

There are plenty of Tall Tales to get stuck in with in Sea of Thieves, though, so read on for our walkthrough on how to start each Tall Tale and what order to play them in.

How to start a Tall Tale

Tall Tales are started by interacting with special books placed in specific locations throughout the Sea of Thieves. Helpfully, your ship's map table includes icons denoting where you'll find them, provided the option is enabled in your Settings menu. Once you find a book, beginning a Tall Tale simply requires the majority of crew members to vote on it.

To start a Tall Tale, you'll need to find the corresponding book at various locations around the world. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Xbox Game Studios

Tall Tales can also be selected via your ship's Quest Table, but, slightly confusingly, doing so doesn't immediately begin the adventure. Instead, it merely points crews toward the Tall Tales' starting location and provides the opportunity to fast-travel there by diving beneath the waves. Either way, once you reach your destination, you'll need to find the starting book and vote on it as usual to begin the Tall Tale.

How to play Tall Tales in order

At the time of writing, Sea of Thieves features four Tall Tales story arcs spanning a total of 19 individual Tall Tales, each split into multiple checkpointed chapters.

Characters and locations introduced in earlier Tall Tales story arcs reappear in later ones, so there are advantages to playing in release order. To get the full benefit of this, you should play the story arcs in the following order:

Shores of Gold Ashen Age A Pirate's Life The Legend of Monkey Island

Within those story arcs, however, there are lots of individual Tall Tales that you'll also need to play in order to follow along with the story. Here's how to play them in the right sequence, along with their individual starting locations:

Shores of Gold

Set sail on an epic, swashbuckling adventure across the Sea of Thieves and beyond the deadly Devil's Shroud in search of the legendary lost island known as the Shores of Gold.

Tall Tales in order Starting Location 1. The Shroudbreaker Interact with the book near the Mysterious Stranger inside any Outpost tavern to begin. 2. The Cursed Rogue Interact with the book near Madame Olivia inside Plunder Outpost's Order of Souls tent. 3. The Legendary Storyteller Interact with the book near Tash in Ancient Spire Outpost's tavern. 4. Stars of a Thief Interact with the book near Sudds at The North Star Seapost. 5. Wild Rose Interact with the book near Madame Olive inside Sanctuary Outpost's Order of Souls tent. 6. The Art of the Trickster Find the shipwreck on Plunder Valley's eastern shore and interact with the book near Salty the skeletal parrot. 7. The Fate of the Morningstar Die to gain access to the Ferry of the Damned then interact with the book near the Ferryman. 8. Revenge of the Morningstar Interact with the book near Sandra at Dagger Tooth Outpost's shipwright shop. 9. Shores of Gold Interact with the book near Grace Morrow outside Morrow's Peak Outpost's tavern.

Ashen Age

Witness (and participate) in the events heralding the return of a great evil to the Sea of Thieves.

Tall Tales in order Starting Location 1. The Seabound Soul Visit Shipwreck Bay and interact with the book inside the shipwrecked Blackwyche's Captain's quarters. 2. Heart of Fire Interact with the book near Tallulah inside Morrow's Peak Outpost's tavern.

A Pirate's Life

Join Captain Jack Sparrow on a rip-roaring adventure to save the Sea of Thieves from the nefarious machinations of Davey Jones - and a long-dormant threat stirring far beneath the waves.

Tall Tales in order Starting Location 1. A Pirate's Life Interact with the labelled book at the glowing Castaway's Camp at any Outpost. 2. The Sunken Pearl Interact with the labelled book at the glowing Castaway's Camp at any Outpost. 3. Captains of the Damned Interact with the labelled book at the glowing Castaway's Camp at any Outpost. 4. Dark Brethren Interact with the labelled book at the glowing Castaway's Camp at any Outpost. 5. Lords of the Sea Interact with the labelled book at the glowing Castaway's Camp at any Outpost.

The Legend Of Monkey Island

Return to Mêlée Island and other familiar locations to save Guybrush Threepwood, the mightiest of pirates, from a fate worse than death on the Sea of the Damned.

Tall Tales in order Starting Location 1. The Journey to Mêlée Island Interact with the labelled book at Capsize Charters at any Outpost. 2. The Quest for Guybrush Interact with the labelled book at Capsize Charters at any Outpost. 3. The Lair of LeChuck Interact with the labelled book at Capsize Charters at any Outpost.

Once a Tall Tale is underway, a special Tale Book is automatically placed in each crew member's radial Quest menu, alongside any unique item that may be required to complete the adventure (as sometimes you may need to progress a little before these appear).

Tale Books contain clues – usually in the form of diary entries and images – hinting at where you should go next and what you should do once you get there, so a thorough read is often essential. However, certain Tall Tales in the Monkey Island and A Pirate's Life story arcs are more explicit, marking your first destination with a glowing beacon visible in sky.

There's one exception to this, though. In A Pirate Life's The Sunken Pearl adventure, your crew is guided out into the middle of the ocean. Otherwise, beacons usually point to active portal arches close to Outposts. Sail through and a short cutscene will play while the game prepares a private instanced server, meaning you can complete the Tall Tale away from the shared world and any PvP interruptions.

Do Tall Tales save my progress?

Unlike Voyages, Tall Tale progress is saved each time a crew reaches a chapter checkpoint, and the save point persists between sessions. However, resuming from a saved checkpoint is a little long-winded.

First, go to the Quest Table on your ship and use the Quest menu to select the Tall Tale you wish to resume. You'll then be presented with the option to either restart the adventure or carry on from an earlier checkpoint. Pick the checkpoint option then either manually travel back to the point you left off or fast-travel to its approximate position.

When working through more complex Tall Tales with bespoke locations, you may be instructed to interact with a Wraith Statue at your destination – this will teleport you straight to the checkpoint location, allowing you to bypass areas you've already seen.

Can I cancel a Tall Tale?

Once a Tall Tale is underway (crews can have one Voyage and one Tall Tale active at any time), it can be cancelled using the same method as a standard Voyage; simply get a majority of your crew to vote to cancel the Tall Tale using the scroll that appears on your ship's Quest Table.

Tall Tales rewards and Commendations

While Tall Tales are primarily about immersing yourself in big cinematic stories, each one also features a number of optional challenges known as Commendations. These are listed under the Pirate Log > Reputation > Tall Tales section of the in-game menu, and can either be completed along the way or during repeat visits. Doing so rewards unique titles and fancy cosmetics relating to each Tall Tale, so they're definitely worth the extra bit of effort.

Here's the full list of Commendations and their associated rewards – including the mandatory Maiden Voyage tutorial which, while not part of a story arc, technically counts as a Tall Tale. You can also jump straight to each Tall Tale using our handy index below:

Maiden Voyage Commendations

Commendation Requirement and Reward Unto the Horizon Reach the Sea of Thieves: unlocks the Pirate Lord Jacket A Storied Crossing Discover all ten of The Pirate Lord's Journals on Old Sailor Isle. Hidden Secrets Open the hold of the Magpie’s Fortune. A Fine Catch Catch a fish whilst on the Maiden Voyage. Yer Boat Discover the rowboat on the Old Sailor's Isle. A Hearty Meal Cook some meat on Old Sailor's Isle. Saluting the Pirate Lord Fire a cannon from the wreck of the Magpie’s Fortune. The Adventure Begins… Complete all Maiden Voyage Commendations: unlocks the Magpie’s Fortune Sail

Shores Of Gold Commendations

The Shroudbreaker Commendations Requirements and Reward The Lost Voyage Discover Magpie's Wing Ship Log. Vault of the Ancients Discover the Ancient Vault The Key to Adventure Find the Shroudbreaker Artefact Mercia's Lost Memories Discover all five of Mercia's Journals. The Shroudbreaker Complete The Shroudbreaker Tall Tale: unlocks the Pirate Lord Hat Footsteps of the Pirate Lord Complete the Tall Tale five times. A Sunken Legacy Complete all Commendations for The Shroudbreaker Tall Tale: unlocks the Magpie's Wing Cannons

The Cursed Rogue Commendations Requirements and Reward The Rogue's Key Recover the Skeleton Key Relics of the Cursed Rogue Return Captain Briggsy's Artefacts Free at Last Defeat Captain Briggsy The Hunter's Trail Discover all five of the Bounty Hunter's Journals The Cursed Rogue Complete The Cursed Rogue Tall Tale: unlocks Briggsy's Sword Briggsy's Greatest Foe Complete the Tall Tale five times Fateful Memories Complete all Commendations for The Cursed Rogue: unlocks the Curse of the Order

The Legendary Storyteller Commendations Requirements and Reward The Storied Crown Discover the Crown Key. The Storied Chalice Discover the Chalice Key. Tasha's Dream Discover the treasure of Captain Briggsy. The Lady Behind the Mask Discover all of five Briggsy's Journals. The Legendary Storyteller Complete The Legendary Storyteller Tall Tale: unlocks Briggsy's Hat Seeker of Stories Complete the Tall Tale five times. Sea of Dreams Complete all Commendations for The Legendary Storyteller: unlocks Briggsy's Sails

Stars of a Thief Commendations Requirements and Reward Heavenly View Discover Sudd's Enchanted Spyglass. Eyes Filled with Stars Awaken the Ancient Statue. Stone of the Heavens Claim the Shroudbreaker Stone. Notes of a Stargazer Discover all five of Sudds' Notes. Stars of a Thief Complete the Stars of a Thief Tall Tale: unlocks the Constellation Tattoo Set Friend in the Sky Complete the Tall Tale five times. The Stolen Sky Complete all Commendations for Stars of a Thief: unlocks the Ancient Spyglass

Wild Rose Commendations Requirements and Reward The Path of the Lovers Return Mementos to Madame Olive. Rose's Fate Discover the whereabouts of Rose. George's Fate Discover the whereabouts of George. True Treasure Discover all five of the Lovers' Notes. Wild Rose Complete the Wild Rose Tall Tale: unlocks Rose's Compass The Seas of Eternity Complete the Tall Tale five times Always Yours Complete all Commendations for Wild Rose: unlocks the Wild Rose Wheel

The Art of the Trickster Commendations Requirements and Reward Drinking in the View Discover the Rum Bottle Spyglass. The Trickster's Key Discover the Trapmaker's Key. The Trickster's Stone Claim the Trapmaker's Shroudbreaker Stone. Traps and Treasure Discover all five of the Trapmaker's Journals. The Art of the Trickster Complete The Art of the Trickster Tall Tales: unlocks the Rum Bottle Spyglass The Trickster's Tale Complete the Tall Tale five times. The Trickster's Folly Complete all Commendations for The Art of the Trickster: unlocks the Trapmaker's Capstan

The Fate of the Morningstar Commendations Requirement and Reward Treasure of the Damned Discover the Ferryman's greatest treasure. Fate of Fontaine Set Fontaine free. Fate of Eli Slate Set Eli Slate free. Fate of Dinger Set Dinger free. The Fate of the Morningstar Complete The Fate of the Morningstar Tall Tale: unlocks the Morningstar Flag Ghost Stories Discover all five of the Ghost Hunter's Journals. Deed of the Dead Complete the Tall Tale five times. The Unbroken Bond Complete all Commendations for The Fate of the Morningstar: unlocks the Morningstar Sails

Revenge of the Morningstar Commendations Requirement and Reward One of Slate's Crew Discover the Morningstar Crew Outfit. Skull of an Old Foe Discover the Skull of Captain Douglas. The Forsaken Chalice Discover the Chalice of Resurrection. An Avenged Crew Defeat Greymarrow. Whispers from the Morningstar Discover all five of Eli Slate's Journals. Revenge of the Morningstar Complete the Revenge of the Morningstar Tall Tale: unlocks the Morningstar Hull Souls at Rest Complete the Tall Tale five times. The Morningstar Rises Complete all Commendations for Revenge of the Morningstar: unlocks the Morningstar Figurehead

Shores of Gold Commendations Requirements and Reward The Fabled Island Reach the Shores of Gold. Path to Forsaken Fortune Discover the Gold Hoarder Coin. The Stain of Greed Discover all ten of Briggsy's Journals. Shores of Gold Complete the Shores of Gold Tall Tale: unlocks the Gold Hoarder Jacket Lord of Gold Return the Skull of the Gold Hoarder five times. Gold and Glory Complete all Commendations for Shores of Gold: unlocks the Gold Hoarder Figurehead Seeker of Grand Adventure Complete all Shore of Gold Tall Tale Commendations: unlocks the Shores of Gold Curse

Ashen Age Commendations

The Seabound Soul Commendations Requirements and Reward A Watery Grave Free Captain Martha Jane. A Foiled Ambush Free Captain Randal Stone. Entombed Free the Soul of the lost Captain. Ashen Artefacts Discover the three Ashen Artefacts. The Ashen Journals Discover the five Ashen Dragon Journals . The Seabound Soul Complete The Seabound Soul Tall Tale: unlocks the Sword of Souls A Rise in Power Complete the Tall Tale three times. Fire and Ash Complete all Commendations for The Seabound Soul: unlocks the Sails of the Ashen Dragon

Heart of Fire Commendations Requirements and Reward The Liar's Hideout Discover Stitcher Jim's hideout. The path of the Eternal King Take the path of the Eternal King. The path of the Forsaken Flame Take the path of the Forsaken Flame. The path of the Burning Heart Take the path of the Burning Heart. The Fire Rises Discover the Chest of Rage. Stitcher's Schemes Discover all five of Stitcher Jim's Journals. Heart of Fire Complete the Heart of Fire Tall Tale: unlocks the Hull of the Ashen Dragon Saver of Souls Complete the Tall Tale three times. The Blackwyche Reborn Complete all Commendations for Heart of Fire: unlocks The Ashen Curse

A Pirate's Life Commendations

A Pirate's Life Commendations Requirements and Reward Strange Shores Successfully navigate Dead Man's Grotto. Tales of the Dead Rescue the Cursed Captain. Waiting for Eternity Summon the Ferry of the Damned to Sailor's Grave. Raising the Dead Learn what happens to pirates who betray other pirates. Treasure for the Dead Return a treasure to its 'rightful' owner. A Powerful Thirst Help quench the thirst of one who cannot help themselves. Ship of Thieves Find a way to open the door of a locked ship. Secret of the Grave Discover the secret of Sailor's Grave. The Prisoner Release the Ferryman's prisoner. Tales of the Damned Discover the Cursed Captain's Journals in Sailor's Grave The Crew of the Headless Monkey Discover the five Journals of the Headless Monkey's Captain A Pirate's Life Complete the A Pirate's Life Tall Tale: unlocks the Cursed Captain's Hat Mist and Memory Complete all commendations for A Pirate's Life: unlocks the Cursed Captain's Sails

The Sunken Pearl Commendations Requirements and Reward Heart's Desire Recover the special object you were sent to find. For the Crew Triumph when adversity strikes without warning. Revenge of the Silver Blade Avenge a fallen pirate crew. Deadly Chorus Confront a dangerous enemy beneath the waves. Crew of Freedom Release those who dream of freedom. Chest of Sorrow Find the Chest of Everlasting Sorrow. Tales of Eternal Sorrow Learn the truth of a sorrowful encounter . Pieces of Silver Discover the five Journals of the Silver Blade's Captain. The Sunken Pearl Complete The Sunken Pearl Tall Tale: unlocks the Revenge of the Silver Blade Cutlass Pearl in the Dark Complete all Commendations for The Sunken Pearl: unlocks the Revenge of the Silver Blade Capstan

Captains of the Damned Commendations Requirements and Reward Ghosts of the Bayou Reveal a path through the bayou. Fort of the Forgotten Find a way inside a long-abandoned fort . Captain of Memories Survive a pirate duel. Treasure for Eternity Discover a hidden stash of valuables and give it to the cursed pirates. Key to Freedom Show mercy to the imprisoned Treasured Hoard Investigate the town treasury The Raid of Isla Tesoro Escape when the past catches up with you. Charting a New Destiny Return what was borrowed. Lost Memories Discover the five Lost Journals throughout the Sea of the Damned. Forgotten Memories Discover the five townsfolk's Journals. Strike Yer Colours! Return fire! Captains of the Damned Complete the Captains of the Damned Tall Tale: unlocks the Tankard of the Damned Captain of Haunted Waters Complete all Commendations for Captains of the Damned: unlocks the Concertina, Hurdy-Gurdy, Banjo, and Drum of the Damned

Dark Brethren Commendations Requirements and Reward Secret Waters Discover a different way to descend. Dutchman's Rest See a sailor's worst nightmare with your own eyes. Symphony of Sorrow Survive a fierce battle aboard a ship. Dark Desires Learn more about the Dark Brethren. Ritual of Thieves Overcome greed's fury before time runs out. The Siren's Call Discover all five of the hidden Siren Murals in the Coral Fortress.. Heart of a Thief Peek at the contents of some private correspondence Lost at Sea Discover all ten of the hidden Journals in the Coral Fortress. Dark Brethren Complete the Dark Brethren Tall Tale: unlocks the Pistol of Sunken Sorrow Fortress of Sorrow Complete all commendations for Dark Brethren: unlocks the Figurehead of Sunken Sorrow

Lords of the Sea Commendations Requirements and Reward Ancient Armada Defeat 20 Ghost Ships of Davy Jones' Brethren Fleet. Sea of Silence Destroy 10 Siren Statues. A Touch of Destiny Witness a long-overdue reunion. The Sea Rises Defeat boarding Ocean Crawlers. Crew of Freedom Release those who dream of freedom. Captains of the Past Overcome the wrath of forsaken pirates. Dead Man's Fate Locate the source of an evil power. Sea of Freedom Save the Sea of Thieves Journals of Forsaken Souls Discover the five Journals of forsaken pirates trapped in the Sea of the Damned Journals of the Black Pearl Discover all five of Jack's Journals aboard the Black Pearl. Lords of the Sea Complete the Lords of the Sea Tall Tale: unlocks the Cannons of Sunken Sorrow An Eternal Pirate Life Complete all Commendations for Lords of the Sea: unlocks the Hull of Sunken Sorrow A Pirate's Life for Me Complete all Commendations for the Sea of Thieves: A Pirate's Life Tall Tales: unlocks the Yo Ho (A Pirate's Life) Shanty

The Legend Of Monkey Island Commendations

The Journey to Mêlée Commendations Requirements and Reward Hired Help Purchase the Chef's Uniform. Delayed in Transit Deliver the Citizen of Mêlée's missing cargo. Prison Break Free Otis. Save the Clock Tower Repair the clock and set it to midnight. House Call Gain entry to the Governor's Mansion. Pop Up Pirates Defeat Ghost Pirates with root beer. In Good Company Take a seat in the Scumm Bar. Elected Legend Read about Guybrush's re-election campaign. Groggy Dog Story Hear all six things Spiffy has to say. A Guided Tour Take Murray on a tour of the town's nine key locations. Mêlée Island Historian Purchase the Mêlée Island History Book. Memoirs of a Legend, Vol. 1 Take in the view at all ten memoir spots. The Journey to Mêlée Island Complete The Journey to Mêlée Island Tall Tale: unlocks the Legend of Monkey Island Figurines and Tavern Chef's Uniform Mêlée Island Investigator Complete all Commendations for The Journey to Mêlée Island: unlocks the Mêlée by Moonlight painting

The Quest for Guybrush Commendations Requirements and Reward Clearing the Air Dispel the cursed fog enveloping Mêlée Island. Mêlée Island Spectacular Complete a circus performance. Trial of the Sword Complete the Trial of the Sword. Trial of Treasure-Huntery Complete the Trial of Treasure-Huntery. Trial of Thievery Complete the Trial of Thievery. Spectacular Superstar Complete a circus performance in under 25 seconds. Sword Master Use all 20 insults and retorts during Insult Sword Fighting. Yo-ho-ho, and… Enjoy a delicious Grog Classic. Gainful Unemployment Get fired from your new job. The Beast Whisperer Tickle The Beast Stantastic Voyage Send Stan on an ocean voyage. Escape from Mêlée Island Read all five of Elaine's journals. Memoirs of a Legend, Vol. 2 Take in the view at all ten memoir spots. The Quest for Guybrush Complete The Quest for Guybrush: unlocks the Idol o' Many Hands and Circus Superstar Costume Legendary Trial Master Complete all Commendations for The Quest for Guybrush: unlocks the Governor Guybrush Portrait

The Lair of LeChuck Commendations Requirements and Reward Part of the Crew Speak with all three people aboard the Black Pearl. Highly Strung Snare Herman in his own trap. A Helping Hand Place all three Monkey Idols on the Monkey Hand. Second Biggest Monkey Head Use the Cotton Swab Key. Under Monkey Island Navigate through the catacombs. Glad to Be Dead Defeat LeChuck's ghost ship. No Fruit-Picker Required Make a banana fall from its tree. Whoops… Hit your own ship using the primitive art. Memoirs of a Legend, Vol. 3 Take in the view at all ten memoir spots. The Castaway's Musings Read all ten of Herman's notes. Ghost Writing Read all five of LeChuck's logbooks. The Lair of LeChuck Complete The Lair of LeChuck Tall Tale: unlocks the Burning Blade Cutlass and The Legend of Monkey Island Cutlass Do the Monkey! Complete all Commendations for The Lair of LeChuck: unlocks the LeChuck Portrait Legend of Monkey Island Complete all Commendations for The Legend of Monkey Island Tall Tales: unlocks the Monkey Island Shanty

