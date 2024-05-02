Sea of Thieves Tall Tales guide: How to play them in order

Want to know how to play Sea of Thieves Tall Tales in order? Alongside the usual Voyages, Sea of Thieves players can embark on a number of fully voiced, highly cinematic story campaigns known as Tall Tales. Expect fearsome baddies, deadly traps, forgotten islands, even some very familiar faces from outside the Sea of Thieves, with Tall Tales often introduces unique new mechanics or twists on existing ones.
There are plenty of Tall Tales to get stuck in with in Sea of Thieves, though, so read on for our walkthrough on how to start each Tall Tale and what order to play them in.
Tall Tales are started by interacting with special books placed in specific locations throughout the Sea of Thieves. Helpfully, your ship's map table includes icons denoting where you'll find them, provided the option is enabled in your Settings menu. Once you find a book, beginning a Tall Tale simply requires the majority of crew members to vote on it.
Tall Tales can also be selected via your ship's Quest Table, but, slightly confusingly, doing so doesn't immediately begin the adventure. Instead, it merely points crews toward the Tall Tales' starting location and provides the opportunity to fast-travel there by diving beneath the waves. Either way, once you reach your destination, you'll need to find the starting book and vote on it as usual to begin the Tall Tale.
How to play Tall Tales in order
At the time of writing, Sea of Thieves features four Tall Tales story arcs spanning a total of 19 individual Tall Tales, each split into multiple checkpointed chapters.
Characters and locations introduced in earlier Tall Tales story arcs reappear in later ones, so there are advantages to playing in release order. To get the full benefit of this, you should play the story arcs in the following order:
Shores of Gold
Ashen Age
A Pirate's Life
The Legend of Monkey Island
Within those story arcs, however, there are lots of individual Tall Tales that you'll also need to play in order to follow along with the story. Here's how to play them in the right sequence, along with their individual starting locations:
Shores of Gold
Set sail on an epic, swashbuckling adventure across the Sea of Thieves and beyond the deadly Devil's Shroud in search of the legendary lost island known as the Shores of Gold.
Interact with the book near the Mysterious Stranger inside any Outpost tavern to begin.
2. The Cursed Rogue
Interact with the book near Madame Olivia inside Plunder Outpost's Order of Souls tent.
3. The Legendary Storyteller
Interact with the book near Tash in Ancient Spire Outpost's tavern.
4. Stars of a Thief
Interact with the book near Sudds at The North Star Seapost.
5. Wild Rose
Interact with the book near Madame Olive inside Sanctuary Outpost's Order of Souls tent.
6. The Art of the Trickster
Find the shipwreck on Plunder Valley's eastern shore and interact with the book near Salty the skeletal parrot.
7. The Fate of the Morningstar
Die to gain access to the Ferry of the Damned then interact with the book near the Ferryman.
8. Revenge of the Morningstar
Interact with the book near Sandra at Dagger Tooth Outpost's shipwright shop.
9. Shores of Gold
Interact with the book near Grace Morrow outside Morrow's Peak Outpost's tavern.
Ashen Age
Witness (and participate) in the events heralding the return of a great evil to the Sea of Thieves.
Tall Tales in order
Starting Location
1. The Seabound Soul
Visit Shipwreck Bay and interact with the book inside the shipwrecked Blackwyche's Captain's quarters.
2. Heart of Fire
Interact with the book near Tallulah inside Morrow's Peak Outpost's tavern.
A Pirate's Life
Join Captain Jack Sparrow on a rip-roaring adventure to save the Sea of Thieves from the nefarious machinations of Davey Jones - and a long-dormant threat stirring far beneath the waves.
Tall Tales in order
Starting Location
1. A Pirate's Life
Interact with the labelled book at the glowing Castaway's Camp at any Outpost.
2. The Sunken Pearl
Interact with the labelled book at the glowing Castaway's Camp at any Outpost.
3. Captains of the Damned
Interact with the labelled book at the glowing Castaway's Camp at any Outpost.
4. Dark Brethren
Interact with the labelled book at the glowing Castaway's Camp at any Outpost.
5. Lords of the Sea
Interact with the labelled book at the glowing Castaway's Camp at any Outpost.
The Legend Of Monkey Island
Return to Mêlée Island and other familiar locations to save Guybrush Threepwood, the mightiest of pirates, from a fate worse than death on the Sea of the Damned.
Tall Tales in order
Starting Location
1. The Journey to Mêlée Island
Interact with the labelled book at Capsize Charters at any Outpost.
2. The Quest for Guybrush
Interact with the labelled book at Capsize Charters at any Outpost.
3. The Lair of LeChuck
Interact with the labelled book at Capsize Charters at any Outpost.
Once a Tall Tale is underway, a special Tale Book is automatically placed in each crew member's radial Quest menu, alongside any unique item that may be required to complete the adventure (as sometimes you may need to progress a little before these appear).
Tale Books contain clues – usually in the form of diary entries and images – hinting at where you should go next and what you should do once you get there, so a thorough read is often essential. However, certain Tall Tales in the Monkey Island and A Pirate's Life story arcs are more explicit, marking your first destination with a glowing beacon visible in sky.
There's one exception to this, though. In A Pirate Life's The Sunken Pearl adventure, your crew is guided out into the middle of the ocean. Otherwise, beacons usually point to active portal arches close to Outposts. Sail through and a short cutscene will play while the game prepares a private instanced server, meaning you can complete the Tall Tale away from the shared world and any PvP interruptions.
Do Tall Tales save my progress?
Unlike Voyages, Tall Tale progress is saved each time a crew reaches a chapter checkpoint, and the save point persists between sessions. However, resuming from a saved checkpoint is a little long-winded.
First, go to the Quest Table on your ship and use the Quest menu to select the Tall Tale you wish to resume. You'll then be presented with the option to either restart the adventure or carry on from an earlier checkpoint. Pick the checkpoint option then either manually travel back to the point you left off or fast-travel to its approximate position.
When working through more complex Tall Tales with bespoke locations, you may be instructed to interact with a Wraith Statue at your destination – this will teleport you straight to the checkpoint location, allowing you to bypass areas you've already seen.
Can I cancel a Tall Tale?
Once a Tall Tale is underway (crews can have one Voyage and one Tall Tale active at any time), it can be cancelled using the same method as a standard Voyage; simply get a majority of your crew to vote to cancel the Tall Tale using the scroll that appears on your ship's Quest Table.
Tall Tales rewards and Commendations
While Tall Tales are primarily about immersing yourself in big cinematic stories, each one also features a number of optional challenges known as Commendations. These are listed under the Pirate Log > Reputation > Tall Tales section of the in-game menu, and can either be completed along the way or during repeat visits. Doing so rewards unique titles and fancy cosmetics relating to each Tall Tale, so they're definitely worth the extra bit of effort.
Here's the full list of Commendations and their associated rewards – including the mandatory Maiden Voyage tutorial which, while not part of a story arc, technically counts as a Tall Tale. You can also jump straight to each Tall Tale using our handy index below: