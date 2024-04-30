Sea of Thieves is now available on PS5, but how does it handle?

One of Xbox's greatest treasures, Sea of Thieves is finally launching on PS5 today and I, Iyaaaaarrrn Higton, have swabbed my poop deck and spliced my mainbrace in anticipation for this momentous occasion.

Sea of Thieves has actually been in open beta on PS5 for the past week and, according to Digital Foundry's Oliver Mackenzie, "Sea of Thieves retains its signature charm - and should go down well with PlayStation players." Although he also noted that there were some networking issues that he hopes will get (eye) patched out for launch.

And talking about patched out, I'm aiming to stream 90 minutes of the PS5 version of Sea of Thieves from 2pm BST so that you can see exactly what the final release looks like before you part with your doubloons. At the moment however, the game's servers have been turned off in preparation for the arrival of both Season 12 and the new pirates on PS5 so depending on when they come back on, and the size of the update afterwards, there may be a slight delay to the start time.