Everything you need to know about base building in Fallout 4 and Fallout 76

With the success of the Fallout TV show, the recent release of the next-gen update for Fallout 4 and the fact that (in my humble opinion) Fallout 76 is well worth a go nowadays, there's a high chance that you are one of the millions of people who are currently jumping back into Bethesda's post-apocalyptic adventures, or indeed trying them out for the very first time.

Recently, I've noticed a massive uptick in views on Base Building video guides that I produced way back when both Fallout 4 and Fallout 76 released, so in this little post I've pulled all three of my Fallout base building guides together so you can make the most of out what can be a fairly complex and confusing portion of the game.

The headline video above (or the YouTube link at the bottom of this article if you can't see the top one) is a great place to start if you are a newcomer to Fallout 4. This beginner's guide covers everything you need to know in order to make the process of creating a settlement as easy as possible. These include tips and explainers on things like clearing space for your buildings and gathering components through to simple construction methods and adding power sources to your creations. These tips should mean that you won't waste(land) a bunch of hours clipping together a bunch of clumsy structures that need to be torn down once you finally get to grips with the mechanics.

Following on from the beginner's tips video is my advanced base building guide for Fallout 4, which should be a perfect starting point for those of you who are returning to the game and already remember the basics. This guide features some super useful tips for building your bases in more unique locations, be that something relatively simple like laying flat foundations on a slope or a more adventurous process like clipping a building through objects in order to create a fancy tree top settlement.

As a bit of a testament to the usefulness of this video, 8 years ago commenter 'liquidmojo' said "That clipping trick with the Cement Block base is an ingenious workaround! I'm inspired to completely overhaul my sanctuary settlement and build out a treehouse base!", while 2 years ago 'troysvisualarts' commented "Thank you so much for this video, learned so much I never previously knew with base building, will apply all the tips in this video to my base building from now on to create really cool structures!!!"

Base building in Fallout 76 works a little differently to base building in Fallout 4. Because of this, I tailored the guide video above to work best for people who are either completely new to the series or who have done a bit of it in Fallout 4 and just want a refresher course that will help get them up to speed on all the changes.

Alongside beginner-style tips like choosing plots of land, perimeters and build budgets and how to gather materials, I also cover some of the more intimidating aspects of Fallout 76's CAMP construction. These include how to edit objects, how to create a blueprint of your whole outpost and how risky it can be to move large, intricate structures.

And that's about it! These videos were produced a fair few years ago now but, as far as I can tell, all the tips contained within are still relevant to this day and (according to the comments) they are all still very useful. So, if you've been tempted by the building aspects in either or both of these games, do give my videos a watch as they will absolutely make the process much simpler and way more enjoyable for you.