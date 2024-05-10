Another Fallout 4 graphics update coming to all platforms next week

Fallout 4 will be getting another update next week, across all platforms.

While Bethesda hasn't been too specific about what this update will include, it has promised new options for graphics and performance settings, something many may still be looking forward to following the game's somewhat botched 'next-gen' patch earlier this year.

In addition, the studio has also promised general fixes and improvements across the board. We will update you when we get the full notes from the Fallout 4 team, so stay tuned for more.

Fallout 4 has seen a large uptick in popularity following the debut of Amazon's TV adaptation last month. Soon after the show burst its way forth in a rather gory but highly enjoyable way, Fallout "more than doubled its concurrent players" on Steam. A few days later, it was revealed that Fallout 4 specifically had become the best selling game in Europe for that week.

And, even now the initial buzz around the show has died down a tad, the game is still performing well. Earlier this week, PlayStation shared its download charts for April, and Fallout 4 was sitting proudly at the top of the PS4 pile for the month, both across the pond and in Europe.

On Monday, May 13 we will be updating Fallout 4 on all platforms.



— Bethesda Game Studios (@BethesdaStudios) May 10, 2024

As for that freshly-minted TV side of the franchise, Amazon's Fallout was officially announced to be getting a second season earlier this month, with Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy - who executive produce the show via Kilter Films - saying they "can't wait to blow up the world all over again".

If you are already itching to know more, Fallout's showrunners recently gave us all the briefest of teasers for what's coming in season two.