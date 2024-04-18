Fallout 4 currently Europe's best-selling game, almost a decade after release

Bethesda really must be feeling very happy right now. Fallout 4 has pip (boyed) its way to the top to became Europe's best-selling game, per sales data from chart numbers company GSD.

As reported by Eurogamer's sister site GamesIndustry.biz, sales of the almost decade-old game rose over 7500 percent week-on-week across Europe. Most of these sales were on PC, which accounted for 69 percent (nice).

The remaining 31 percent was made up across PlayStation and Xbox, although it is worth noting that the game is also on these consoles' subscription services.

In addition to claiming the top spot, the Fallout series also had another three entries in the European Weekly Top 10 for Digital and Physical sales. Fallout 76 came in eighth, with Fallout: New Vegas ninth and Fallout 3 rounding things out in tenth.

While not as high up the charts, other Fallout releases also made it into the top 100, with the Fallout Classic Collection coming in 43rd.

Fallout 2, meanwhile, is 57th and Fallout is 70th.

Image credit: GSD via GamesIndustry.biz

This renewed interest in the series is thanks in no small part to Amazon's recent Fallout show, which released in its entirety last week. Soon after the series made its debut, Fallout had "more than doubled its concurrent players" on Steam.

If you are interested in jumping back into the games, be sure to check out some of the best Fallout 4 mods inspired by the TV series here.