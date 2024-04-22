Skip to main content

Fallout TV show popularity prompts NexusMods to issue traffic warning

"We are still experiencing heavy load."

An atomic explosion creates a fiery mushroom cloud, seen in Fallout 76.
Image credit: Bethesda
Tom Phillips avatar
News by Tom Phillips Editor-in-Chief
Published on
1 comment

The huge popularity of Amazon Prime's Fallout TV series is causing traffic problems for top mod download website NexusMods.

NexusMods first issued a warning it was experiencing heavy network traffic that could cause a "degraded experience" last Friday. The site said it had deployed "extra resources" twice over the weekend in order to cope with the extra demand - but problems continue.

As of 8am UK time this morning, NexusMods is still continuing to investigate the issue. According to an official status page, the Nexus Mods website, API, CDN and forum are all currently suffering from a "degraded performance".

Cover image for YouTube videoHow To Build Lucy, The Ghoul, and Maximus in Fallout 4
How to build Lucy, The Ghoul, and Maximus in Fallout 4.Watch on YouTube

We've seen over the past couple of weeks how the Fallout TV series' popularity has had a knock-on effect for the franchise's video games - and in particular, Fallout 4.

Now nearly a decade old, Fallout 4's experience has been widely improved by the addition of fan-made modifications to the base experience. There are also newly-created tweaks to introduce Fallout TV show elements to Bethesda's games.

There are Fallout 4 mods available so you can play as Lucy or Ghoul, hear music from the TV show, and replace billboards with designs featuring elements from Amazon's episodes.

Over the weekend, our Ian took a look at the Fallout 4 VR mods, and asked whether they made the game worth revisiting once again.

