Fallout 4: How to get out of Power Armor

Power Armor in Fallout 4 can save your skin in tough fights, but there inevitably comes a time when you want to know how to get out of your Power Armor, either to do a little bit of exploration, or because your Fusion Core's run dry. Thankfully, getting out is easy, as all you need to do is hold one one of the face buttons on your controller. To find out how to exit your Power Armor on Xbox, PlayStation and PC, read on for our very quick walkthrough.

How to get out of Power Armor in Fallout 4

To exit your Power Armor in Fallout 4, simply hold down the following button that's appropriate to your platform:

Xbox: Hold down A

Hold down A PlayStation: Hold down X

Hold down X PC: Hold down E on your keyboard

That's all there is to it! Hold down these buttons for 1-2 seconds, and your survivor will swiflty exit their giant metal suit, leaving you free to wander around on foot.

Similarly, to get back in again, just tap the same button at the rear of the Power Armor - no holding down required.

Hold down the same button as your Activate command and you'll be out of your Power Armor in no time. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Bethesda Softworks

That's all you need to know about getting out of your Power Armor in Fallout 4. Told you it was easy. For more help with Fallout 4, make sure you check out our Fallout 4 walkthrough for the main story quests, as well as our guides on all Bobblehead locations to power up your stats, and how to win over and romance your Companions. And if you're looking for more Fallout games to play after Fallout 4, be sure to read our best Fallout games ranking as well.